Investors are eyeing pharma stock as the Nifty Pharma index is just inches away from hitting its 52-week high. Heavyweights within the index like Sun Pharma and Divi’s Laboratories are trading near their weekly highs.

What’s adding to the renewed investor interest in the sector is that many pharma sector companies are set to turn ex-dividend this month.

In case you wish to receive dividends from these firms. Here’s a list of top pharma stocks to watch out for – .

#1 Sun Pharmaceuticals record date fix for July 7

Sun Pharma is set to turn ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 7 for its final dividend payout of Rs 7 per share. If approved, the payment will be made on or from Friday, August 7. Previously, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share.

With this addition, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs18 per share.

#2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to consider Rs 8 per share dividend

Dr. Reddy’s senior management has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share on face value of Re 1 each. The pharma giant will check its record books on Friday, July 10 to determine the beneficiaries for the same.

This would mark the only dividend payout by the firm for FY26. Under the Companies Act, 2013 shareholders shall receive the dividend within 30 days from the date of declaration.

#3 Zydus Lifesciences to pay Re 1 final dividend

The Ahmedabad headquartered firm has announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share on equity share of Re each for FY26. If approved the record date for the payout is scheduled for Friday, July 24.

Eligible shareholders of Zydus shall receive the payment on or around Friday, August 15, the company said in its regulatory filing.

#4 Divi’s Laboratories to pay Rs 30 final dividend

The company’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per share for FY26. The dividend shall be paid per equity share of Rs 2 each, subject to shareholder approval.

The record date for the same has been set for Friday, July 24, and the dividend payment date will be announced at the company’s AGM, which will be held on Monday, August 10.