The markets are near the low point of the day. The Nifty 50 hovered around 24,000 while the Sensex stayed near 76,851, down 105 points. IT stocks offered some support after strong earnings from mid-tier companies and a rally in US technology counters overnight, but weakness in consumption and select large-cap names kept the benchmarks under pressure.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Coforge

Coforge share price surged about 10% by midday to around Rs 1,285 after the company reported strong Q4FY26 earnings. Net profit rose sharply to Rs 612.3 crore from Rs 261.2 crore a year ago, supported by a deferred tax liability reversal linked to the Cigniti merger and strong operational growth.

Revenue increased 30% to Rs 4,450.4 crore. The company also completed the acquisition of Encora for $2.5 billion and added 436 employees during the quarter, taking total headcount to 35,777. Management projected robust revenue growth for FY27 along with EBITDA above 20.5%.

IT Stocks

Not just Coforge, the IT stocks traded firmly higher by midday, with the Nifty IT index rising nearly 1.8% as all constituents remained in positive territory. The rally followed strong earnings from Coforge and gains in US technology stocks overnight.

Persistent Systems gained more than 3%, Tech Mahindra moved up around 1.3%, while Oracle Financial Services Software also traded in the green. The sector received support from improving sentiment around technology spending and optimism tied to AI-related demand globally.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea share price gained about 4% by midday to around Rs 11.24 after the company announced the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as non-executive chairman. Ravinder Takkar stepped down from the chairman’s position and will continue as non-executive vice-chairman.

The development improved sentiment around the company as market participants viewed the leadership change as supportive at a time when the telecom operator continues to deal with AGR-related liabilities and competitive pressure.

United Breweries

United Breweries share price declined about 3.5% by midday to around Rs 1,402 after touching a 52-week low of Rs 1,382 earlier in the session following its Q4FY26 earnings. The company reported a 4.31% rise in net profit to Rs 101.78 crore compared to Rs 97.57 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations, however, slipped 0.4% to Rs 4,408.41 crore.

Premium brands including Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max and Heineken Silver continued to perform well, with the premium segment recording 16% growth. Overall volume increased 4.1% year-on-year, supported by Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Maharashtra, though weakness in Rajasthan, Telangana and Odisha affected the broader performance.

KEC International

KEC International share price gained about 5% by midday after the company secured fresh orders worth Rs 1,002 crore across multiple business verticals. The transmission and distribution segment received orders related to HVDC transmission lines in western India, cabling works in eastern India and supply contracts in the Americas.

The renewables business secured a wind project order exceeding 100 MW in southern India, while the transportation segment won automatic block signalling contracts. The company also received orders in the cables and conductors business. Management said the new wins strengthened its order book, particularly in the HVDC segment.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price gained about 3% by midday to around Rs 388 after the company reported its March quarter and FY26 results. Net profit for Q4FY26 doubled to Rs 1,290.47 crore from Rs 504.45 crore a year ago.

The Q4 total income increased to Rs 12,553.50 crore from Rs 9,142.64 crore. For the full financial year, FY26 net profit rose to Rs 1,600.26 crore from Rs 533.90 crore in FY25. The board approved a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share.

Meesho

Meesho share price remained in focus by midday ahead of the company’s March quarter earnings announcement. The stock has rallied nearly 15% over the last five sessions and more than 36% over the past month.

In the December quarter, the company reported a loss of Rs 490.6 crore compared to Rs 37.43 crore a year earlier as expenses increased sharply during the festive season. Revenue from operations rose 31% to Rs 3,517.5 crore. The company’s spending pattern, particularly under “other expenses”, remained a major point of discussion ahead of the earnings release.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences share price gained about 2.6% by midday to around Rs 936 after the company said a USFDA inspection at its Ahmedabad facility concluded with seven observations and no data integrity concerns.

The inspection at the company’s Unit 9 facility in Changodar was conducted between April 27 and May 5. The company stated it would work closely with the regulator to address the observations. The stock reacted positively as the absence of data integrity issues eased broader concerns around compliance risk.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp share price turned negative by midday and traded about 2.1% lower near Rs 4,997 despite reporting strong March quarter earnings. The company posted a 29.6% increase in Q4FY26 net profit to Rs 1,401 crore, while revenue rose 29% to Rs 12,780 crore in the fourth quarter.

Q4FY26 EBITDA increased 30% to Rs 1,840 crore and margin improved slightly to 14.39% in Q4. Sales volume for the quarter rose 24% to 17.14 lakh units.

