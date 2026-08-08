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List of Holding Companies Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of holding companies companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on holding companies stocks here.

Holding Companies Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Tata Investment Corporation		689.4522.403.36175.22
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		4433.40128.152.980.09
Rane Holdings		1769.1512.100.690.46
Tamboli Industries		217.90000.00
BF Investment		471.50-1.00-0.213.28
JSW Holdings		11984.95-66.15-0.550.18
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Kama Holdings		2500.00-20.80-0.830.45
JM Financial		128.30-1.40-1.08157.42
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11301.00-126.10-1.1014.11
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1629.00-19.05-1.16100.45
Max Financial Services		1500.00-24.80-1.639.28
Aditya Birla Capital		414.50-10.50-2.47231.46
STEL Holdings		548.50-19.85-3.490.48
Bajaj Finserv		2001.90-87.35-4.18135.52
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Holding Companies sector stocks today are Tata Investment Corporation (up 3.36%) and Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation (up 2.98%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bajaj Finserv (down 4.18%) and STEL Holdings (down 3.49%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Holding Companies sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Holding Companies Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund13.50Bajaj Finserv10.85
Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund8.09Bajaj Finserv10.83
Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund7.91Bajaj Finserv6.68
Taurus ELSS Tax Saver Fund6.87Bajaj Holdings & Investment1.71
Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund6.68Bajaj Holdings & Investment-3.47

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