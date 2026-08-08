Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of holding companies companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on holding companies stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Tata Investment Corporation
|689.45
|22.40
|3.36
|175.22
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|4433.40
|128.15
|2.98
|0.09
|Rane Holdings
|1769.15
|12.10
|0.69
|0.46
|Tamboli Industries
|217.90
|0
|0
|0.00
|BF Investment
|471.50
|-1.00
|-0.21
|3.28
|JSW Holdings
|11984.95
|-66.15
|-0.55
|0.18
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Kama Holdings
|2500.00
|-20.80
|-0.83
|0.45
|JM Financial
|128.30
|-1.40
|-1.08
|157.42
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11301.00
|-126.10
|-1.10
|14.11
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1629.00
|-19.05
|-1.16
|100.45
|Max Financial Services
|1500.00
|-24.80
|-1.63
|9.28
|Aditya Birla Capital
|414.50
|-10.50
|-2.47
|231.46
|STEL Holdings
|548.50
|-19.85
|-3.49
|0.48
|Bajaj Finserv
|2001.90
|-87.35
|-4.18
|135.52
The top gainers among the Holding Companies sector stocks today are Tata Investment Corporation (up 3.36%) and Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation (up 2.98%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bajaj Finserv (down 4.18%) and STEL Holdings (down 3.49%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Holding Companies sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund
|13.50
|Bajaj Finserv
|10.85
|Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund
|8.09
|Bajaj Finserv
|10.83
|Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund
|7.91
|Bajaj Finserv
|6.68
|Taurus ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|6.87
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|1.71
|Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|6.68
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|-3.47