JSW Cement reported a tenfold profit growth in the fourth quarter of FY26. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 371 crore in Q4 FY26. Its net profit in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 34 crore.

JSW Cement’s operating EBITDA improved by 46% YoY to Rs 365 crore in the March quarter. The cementmaker’s operating EBITDA margin was 19.3% in Q4 FY26, compared to 14.6% in Q4 FY25.

Furthermore, JSW Cement posted 11% YoY revenue growth during the quarter. The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,894 crore in Q4 FY26. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the corresponding quarter last year stood at Rs 1,709 crore.

JSW Cement dividend declared

JSW Cement’s board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

JSW Cement Q4 sales volume growth

During the quarter, JSW Cement reported a 7% YoY increase in sales volume to 3.99 million tonnes. The company sold 2.35 million tonnes of cement during the quarter, an increase of 12% YoY, up from 2.10 million tonnes in Q4 FY25.

JSW Cement produced 1.57 million tonnes of Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag during the quarter. Furthermore, during the quarter, JSW Cement commenced production at a greenfield, integrated cement plant located in Nagaur, Rajasthan – its first facility in North India.

JSW Cement Q4 capex

During the March quarter, JSW Cement incurred capex, including maintenance capex, of Rs 506 crore. Additionally, the company’s board has approved an estimated investment of Rs 430 crore to expand operations at the newly established Nagaur plant.

The first phase of the Nagaur integrated unit comprises 3.3 MTPA clinker capacity and 2.5 MTPA grinding capacity. The company is looking to establish an additional 2.5 MTPA cement grinding capacity.

As of March 31, 2026, JSW Cement had a cement grinding capacity of 24.10 MTPA