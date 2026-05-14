JSW Steel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,243 crore in Q4 FY26, after an exceptional one-time gain of Rs 17,888 crore from the sale of 50% stake in Bhushan Power and Steel.

JSW Steel’s net profit before the exceptional gain stood at Rs 1,355 crore in the March quarter. Last fiscal year, the Sajjan Jindal-led steelmaker’s net profit in the March quarter was Rs 1,501 crore.

Further, JSW Steel reported a 14% YoY revenue growth during the quarter. The company posted consolidated revenue of Rs 51,180 crore in Q4 FY26. Its revenue in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year was Rs 44,819 crore.

JSW Steel Q4 steel production

JSW Steel’s consolidated production for Q4 FY26 stood at 7.49 million tonnes, flat on a quarterly basis, and lower by 2% YoY. The steelmaker’s domestic sales were at 7.09 million tonnes in Q4 FY26, up 8% QoQ and 6% YoY.

JSW Steel’s Institutional sales volumes increased by 5% YoY, while retail sales increased by 3% YoY. Its exports stood at 0.75 million tonnes, up 36% YoY, accounting for 10% of sales from the Indian operations in Q4 FY26.

JSW Steel’s newly acquired company, Bhushan Power and Steel, registered crude steel production of 0.95 million tonnes and sales volume of 1.01 million tonnes.

The unit’s revenue from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at 6,285 crores and 1,074 crores, respectively.

JSW Steel dividend declared

JSW Steel’s board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.1 per equity share. The company said that the total outflow on account of this dividend will be 1,736 crores for 244,54,53,966 equity shares.

Looking forward, JSW Steel said that it is growing its steelmaking capacity from 31.9 MTPA to 48.8 MTPA by FY30, a capacity increase approved by the Board. The company said that its growth continues to be firmly India-centric, reflecting our long-term conviction in India’s growth trajectory