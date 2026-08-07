Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of JSW group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on JSW group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|JSW Infrastructure
|340.00
|13.15
|4.02
|83.73
|JSW Cement
|134.00
|1.35
|1.02
|137.38
|Shiva Cement
|16.96
|-0.07
|-0.41
|35.67
|JSW Holdings
|11984.95
|-66.15
|-0.55
|0.18
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|JSW Energy
|566.30
|-3.70
|-0.65
|110.46
|JSW Steel
|1293.50
|-14.50
|-1.11
|41.31
The top gainers among the JSW group stocks today are JSW Infrastructure (up 4.02%) and JSW Cement (up 1.02%). On the other hand, the top losers include JSW Steel (down 1.11%) and JSW Energy (down 0.65%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
JSW Group has a strong presence across industries, including iron and steel, and power.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the JSW group here.
Aside of the JSW Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.