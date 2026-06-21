Is the new 2026 MG Hector Greek to you, or Chinese?

New technology and clever gestures, but a price tag of smaller SUVs

This British SUV, named after a Greek hero, and made by a Chinese-owned company for the Indian market, ‘listens’ to you, talks back, and takes away a lot of driving-related tasks. First launched in 2019, JSW MG Motor India has sold almost 150,000 units of the Hector. Now, the updated 2026 model has arrived—which we drove in and around Delhi—and while the mechanicals are unchanged, it scores high on value, design, and tech package.

Cabin of top variants

The upgraded i-SMART system – the car’s AI – now boasts over 75 connected features and understands more than 100 voice commands, including Hinglish. Dominating the dashboard is India’s largest touchscreen, measuring 14 inches. But while other cars have basic touch inputs, the Hector has i-SWIPE gesture control. For example, if you want to adjust climate control or fan speed, you can swipe two fingers up or across the glass, and if you want to change music track, you can do a three-finger swipe.

But the BMW experience shows that swipes are mostly gimmicky, and not everyone may find it useful.

Top variants have a dual-tone tan and grey colour scheme, and material quality is very good. Feeling of space is enhanced by a massive panoramic glass roof, but that also heats up the cabin fast, and the cabin is so huge that the AC takes a long time to cool it.

Looks refreshed outside

The front grille looks very good – MG calls it Aura Hex – and around it are new bumpers (called Aura Sculpt) and new alloy wheels called ‘Aura Bolt’. Why these names? That’s beyond my comprehension, but these changes do make the Hector look rich.

Engines are the same – 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (MT and CVT) and 2.0-litre diesel MT. I drove the CVT. At almost 1,500 kg, the Hector is a tall and heavy SUV, and there is some body roll when you take sharp turns, and the steering feels very light at highway speeds. But for urban commuting, the power delivery is smooth, the cabin is quiet, and the steering response is good.

The Level 2 ADAS suite handles semi-autonomous tasks like lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control reliably. Adding to the safety suite is a 360-degree HD camera that features something called Wheel View, making parking easy.

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The biggest change

Big tech and design updates usually lead a price increase, but the new Hector has become more value for money. The entry-level model begins at Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom, while the top-of-the-line Savvy Pro 7-seater is priced at Rs 19.69 lakh.

At these prices, MG is giving you cabin space more than midsize SUVs, and top variants have seven seats – targeting Indian families. It has solid rivals, though – Tata’s Harrier and Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, and Hyundai Alcazar – but in terms of rupees per cubic feet, the Hector seems to be good value.