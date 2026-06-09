JSW Infrastructure has received a Letter of Award from Kolkata’s Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority. The project involves development of the Outer Container Terminal comprising two berths and five berths at Netaji Subhash Dock at the Kolkata Dock System.

In an exchange disclosure, the company said the project has been awarded on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer basis under the Public‑Private Partnership framework. It added that the project is aimed at enhancing container handling capacity, improving operational efficiency, and supporting growing trade volumes in the region.

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Under the 30-year concession agreement, the project will be executed in two phases and is expected to create a total capacity of approximately 0.93 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units)

Previous project award

The latest Letter of Award builds on JSW Infrastructure’s earlier LOA for the reconstruction of Berth 8 and the mechanization of Berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhash Dock. Together, these two projects meaningfully expand the company’s footprint at one of India’s key eastern gateway ports.

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Upon completion, including the capacity from the ongoing Berth 7 and 8 project, the company’s combined container handling capacity at the Kolkata Dock System is expected to reach approximately 1.4 million TEUs.

JSW Infra’s overall container handling capacity is expected to increase to approximately 1.8 million TEUs. “The addition of incremental container capacity is aligned with the Company’s strategy to further diversify into the container segment and progressively scale up its third‑party cargo business, thereby enhancing its overall cargo mix across geographies,” JSW Infra said in an exchange filing.

About JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure, a key entity of the JSW Group, is India’s second‐largest private commercial port operator, renowned for its environmentally sustainable seaports and terminals. The Company operates thirteen strategically located port concessions along India’s west and east coasts, complemented by an international presence with a 465,000 cubic meter liquid tank storage terminal and two O&M contracts for port terminals in the UAE.