On a Saturday morning, Juhu Galli does not look like a place on the cusp of transformation. The narrow lanes of this dense settlement in Andheri West — one of Mumbai’s most unlikely addresses, tucked behind the city’s glitziest suburb — bustle with the unremarkable commerce of everyday survival. Cloth yarn merchants, sugarcane juice stalls, grain shops, vegetable carts.

Sewage trickles along broken lanes. Garbage sits in corners that nobody owns. Some 28,000 families (give or take a few as some families may have more than one “house”) live squeezed into 101 acres of land that, by any reasonable measure of Mumbai real estate, should not look anything like this.

It soon will not. Last month, a consortium led by Reliance 4IR Realty, part of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, won the bid to redevelop Juhu Galli after seeing off bids from the JSW Group and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It is among Mumbai’s largest slum redevelopment projects and only the second major foray by a large corporate group into the sector after the Adani Group’s Dharavi project.

For many residents, however, the announcement means less than one simple question: Will this attempt finally succeed where so many others failed?

For decades, Juhu Galli has lived through redevelopment announcements, changing developers and abandoned projects. Residents have learnt to greet every new promise with equal measures of hope and suspicion.

“We have been doing business here for fifty years. We have had many bad experiences in the past,” says Ramlal Yadav, who runs a cloth-yarn shop in one of the crowded lanes. “Hope we can see better days ahead.” Yadav does not sound euphoric. Experience has made him cautious. “I don’t know when they will start the project, how much they will give,” he says.

That uncertainty echoes across the settlement. Redevelopment promises often sound similar in the beginning. The difficult questions emerge later. Who qualifies for rehabilitation? What happens to families with incomplete documentation? How long will transit accommodation last? Will small businesses survive years away from their existing customers?

A few shops away, grain merchant Siddesh Doshi is more optimistic. “Since they won the bid, why wouldn’t they develop it? I hope we will get nice parks, roads, parking and so on.”

But he quickly returns to the question that dominates local conversations. Only residents with valid documents will be eligible for rehabilitation housing. In a settlement where ownership records have evolved over decades, paperwork worries many almost as much as construction timelines.

Even before the first brick has been laid, the announcement has changed behaviour inside the slum. Residents say enquiries for buying and selling structures have risen in recent months as families reposition themselves before the formal redevelopment process begins.

When big business moves in

The bigger story may lie beyond Juhu Galli. For years, Mumbai’s slum redevelopment projects were largely the preserve of small and mid-sized developers. Many projects stalled midway as funding dried up, litigation mounted or developers simply walked away, leaving thousands of families stranded in transit accommodation for years.

The entry of groups such as Adani and Reliance marks a structural shift. “The single biggest reason projects fail is that they remain half-finished,” says Mahendra Kalyankar, chief executive of Maharashtra’s Slum Rehabilitation Authority.

A developer capable of funding transit accommodation upfront, furnishing performance guarantees and carrying a project through property cycles changes the economics of redevelopment, he says.

Urban planners and developers say that deeper balance sheets could reduce one of the sector’s biggest risks—projects running out of money before rehabilitation is completed. But they also caution that financial strength alone does not guarantee success. Execution, rehabilitation quality and the ability to manage complex social issues will ultimately determine whether residents benefit.

Architect Hafeez Contractor believes larger companies can execute projects at a scale that smaller developers struggled to match. “Big money can clear larger slums very fast. If you clear small slums it will take years,” he says.

Gulam Zia, senior executive director at Knight Frank India, says many earlier developers disappeared because of financial constraints. “Most of the earlier players in slum redevelopment disappeared due to resource crunch. Adani or Ambani do not rely on real estate alone. Since they have different businesses, if one does not perform, another will. Hence they have enough resources to develop.”

Sanjay Dutt, managing director and CEO of Tata Realty and Infrastructure, points to another advantage. “Their zoning issues, water and infrastructure problems are resolved faster than others.”

Why now?

The arrival of large corporates did not happen by accident. A new slum cluster redevelopment policy announced by Maharashtra in November 2025 changed the economics of such projects. Developers taking up large contiguous slum clusters no longer require unanimous consent from residents before redevelopment begins. Additional development rights and higher permissible building heights have also improved project viability.

“In many instances, we have seen that some troublemakers hold projects to ransom. Why would a corporate spend crores of rupees and get its resources stuck?” says Zia.

The policy has turned some of Mumbai’s largest slum clusters into projects that only the biggest balance sheets are willing—or able—to undertake.

Hope, with conditions

Reliance has committed ₹700 crore towards transit rent for eligible residents during the rehabilitation period and furnished a ₹100-crore performance guarantee. Whether those commitments translate into completed rehabilitation buildings is the question residents say only time can answer. Reliance declined to comment for this story.

Back in Juhu Galli, the Saturday rush begins to thin. Yadav folds another bundle of cloth and watches customers drift past. He has seen redevelopment plans arrive before. He has seen them stall. This one feels different, he says, but not different enough to celebrate. “Hope we can see better days ahead.”

In Juhu Galli, that is as far as hope goes—for now.