Oil PSU, Hindustan Petroleum has posted a whopping double-digit rise in its consolidated net profit driven largely by higher crude throughput at its Visakhapatnam and Mumbai refineries, along with improved refining margins. The company’s board has also recommended a final dividend for FY26.

HPCL: Q4 profit rises 77% YoY

The PSU posted its consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 6,065 crore, marking a year-on-year surge of 77% from Rs 3,415 crore posted in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, its net profit rose 51% from Rs 4,011 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

The company’s total net sales for the reporting quarter was pegged at Rs 1.23 lakh crore increasing by more than 4% YoY against Rs 1.17 lakh crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. However, sequentially its net sales saw a slight dip of nearly 0.7% from Rs 1.24 lakh crore reported in Q3.

The company stated that its Q4FY26 gross refining margins stand at $14.27 per barrel rising 69% YoY from $8.44 per barrel reported in Q4FY25.

HPCL: Board recommends Rs 19.25 per share

The company’s senior management has recommended a final dividend of Rs 19.25 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend paid for the FY 2025- 26 at Rs 5.00 per equity share.

With this the PSU’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 24.50 per share. The record date for final dividend has been fixed for August 14.

HPCL: Share Price

The company’s stock was up nearly 4% in the intra-day session. Over the past one month the stock has delivered a return of nearly 10%. However, over the past six months its share price has fallen by 21%.

So far this year, the company’s stock has declined by 23%.