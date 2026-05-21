Consider where global markets sit in May 2026. The US 30-year Treasury yield is hovering at 5.20 per cent, its highest level since the months before the 2007 financial crisis. Brent crude is sticky in the $107–$114 range as the conflict in West Asia grinds through its third month. In Mumbai, India’s 10-year G-Sec yield has pushed up to 7.13 per cent, blowing out the term premium over a 5.25 per cent repo rate. The overnight indexed swap curve is now pricing a hawkish reversal by the Reserve Bank of India before year-end.

By every conventional textbook model, equities should be retreating. They are not. The S&P 500 sits within striking distance of its all-time high. The Nifty 50 is consolidating on a high base. The standard framework — high yields equal falling equities — is failing because the world has split into two speeds at once, and a single-speed framework can only see one of them.

The K-shape has gone macro

For half a decade, fund managers have tracked the K-shaped consumer economy — the widening divergence between premium real estate, luxury cars, and high-end hospitality at the top, and languishing entry-level retail and rural FMCG volumes at the bottom. In 2026, that observation has graduated into something structural. The K-shape has spread to the entire macro economy, with two structural forces moving in opposite directions, both at full intensity, in the same calendar quarter.

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The upper limb is a technology-driven deflationary shock in services. The cost of producing an artificial intelligence query has fallen by more than ninety per cent over the last eighteen months, per public OpenAI and Anthropic pricing disclosures. White-collar wage growth in the United States is decelerating sharply, per recent BLS and Atlanta Fed wage-tracker data. Software development, customer service, legal research, financial analysis, accounting — entire categories of services are being delivered for a fraction of their cost two years ago. Productivity gains of the kind not seen since the late 1990s are showing up in real corporate margins.

The lower limb is a supply-side inflationary shock in physical goods. Oil is sticky above $100, gold sits near all-time highs, and copper, silver, and global freight rates remain elevated. For India, the transmission is direct: the rupee is at record lows, foreign portfolio flows have turned decisively negative, and a Bernstein note this week flags another 11 rupees per litre of fuel-price hikes may be required if crude averages $100. Interest rate cuts have been priced out for 2026.

Globally, the picture rhymes: the American fiscal deficit is structural, the 30-year UK gilt has hit its highest level since 1998, and the April 2026 Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey shows sixty-two per cent of investors expect the US 30-year yield to touch six per cent.

The closest historical analogue is the 1994 Bond Massacre, when the US Federal Reserve doubled rates from three to six per cent in twelve months. That shock coincided with the corporate internet rollout, and the productivity wave overwhelmed the rate shock so completely that the Nasdaq compounded several times over by the millennium. When productivity rises faster than prices, the cost line falls faster than the revenue line. Margins expand. The discount rate matters less than the rate at which productivity outruns it.

The death of the middle

In a 7.13 per cent G-Sec environment, the K-shape triggers aggressive intra-sector consolidation. The upper limb demands continuous capital expenditure in technology infrastructure, data architecture, and AI capability — investments only deep-pocketed market leaders can afford.

The lower limb, with sticky commodity inputs and elevated borrowing costs, ruthlessly squeezes sub-scale, debt-heavy, mid-tier players who lack pricing power. The corporate middle in India is now facing a dual crisis — too small to build proprietary technology moats, too weak to absorb physical-goods inflation. The result is a structural migration of volume toward the top one or two players in every fragmented or cyclical industry.

For the portfolio, sector selection is no longer sufficient. Alpha now depends on identifying scale compounders whose tech-driven cost advantages double as weapons of competitive destruction.

The portfolio playbook

Four families do the work of backing the upper limb of the K.

1. Non-commoditised technology services. The digital labour revolution has stopped being a forecast and started appearing in CEO disclosures. In a May 2026 interview, Salesforce chairman Marc Benioff confirmed his company will spend approximately $300 million on Anthropic AI tokens this year, has frozen traditional mid-level engineering hires, and is reporting internal productivity gains above thirty per cent. The upper limb of the K is no longer hypothesis; it is operating playbook.

The same productivity wave is propagating across the broader economy, and the order matters. Companies that deploy AI as core infrastructure capture the dividend first. Sectors that use AI to digitise their back-office, customer service, and operating layers capture it next, with a lag of eighteen to thirty-six months. Sectors that simply consume AI as a generic cost-cutting tool capture it last, and least.

Indian IT services sit at the front of this transmission chain, deploying the same class of AI internally to compress delivery costs faster than enterprise clients can renegotiate billing rates. The portfolio filter: favour Tier-1 players with deeply embedded multi-cloud architecture, proprietary client data layers, and a meaningful share of book in outcome-based or fixed-bid contracts rather than time-and-material billing — the contractual structure that locks in margin expansion.

2. The capital expenditure supercycle. India is adding more than fifty gigawatts of renewable generation capacity annually through this decade. The transmission grid must expand to absorb it. Railway and metro capital expenditure is at record levels. Strategic indigenisation programmes represent multi-year policy commitments that do not flex with the marginal policy rate.

With the 10-year G-Sec near seven per cent, however, leveraged private developers face compressed internal rates of return and refinancing risk. Own the cash-positive enablers — transmission equipment, capital goods, electrical equipment, cables and wires, electronics manufacturing under production-linked incentive schemes — that combine net-cash balance sheets with genuine global export optionality. Bypass the debt-heavy project asset owners entirely.

3. Export-led beneficiaries of a weak rupee. A weakening currency is a structural competitive subsidy for companies selling into hard-currency markets — Indian pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, textiles, and selected engineering exporters. The filter cuts the universe by half. Goods inflation means imported feedstocks, especially crude derivatives, are materially more expensive. An exporter relying on unhedged, un-integrated imported inputs will see the rupee tailwind eaten by a feedstock squeeze. Favour backward-integrated players with dominant share in niche molecules who can pass volatile input costs through to international buyers with less than a quarter’s lag, keeping the currency translation gain clean.

4. The commodity-inflation harvest. Upstream oil and gas producers see realisations climb directly with global crude. The caveat is windfall tax risk, politically tempting in election-adjacent periods. Anchor position size to dividend yield support: if regulatory price caps or windfall interventions arrive, a high, cash-backed dividend yield provides a hard valuation floor.

The strategic question

The lower limb operates in reverse for portfolios that misread the regime. Long-duration, negative-cash-flow growth names trading at multiples that quietly priced in a zero-interest-rate world face systematic derating for as long as terminal discount rates stay sticky at five per cent and above. Starting valuations across capital goods and tech-enablers sit at historical premium multiples; elevated multiples leave zero room for execution delays. A strict PEG discipline is non-negotiable.

The portfolios that will compound through the K-shaped macro are not those betting on the next central bank decision. They are those invested in corporate balance sheets where internal productivity gains and market-share consolidation systematically outrun the discount rate. The right question is no longer whether bond yields are uncomfortably high. The right question is whether the asset productivity, cash-flow quality, and scale moats in the portfolio are high enough to outpace them.

Nakul Sarda is Founder of ProfitGate Capital Services LLP, a SEBI-registered Portfolio Management Service (SEBI PMS INP000008233). He writes on Indian equities, geopolitics, and the long structural shifts in markets.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are personal and are intended for general information only. They do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell any security, or a solicitation of any kind. Readers should consult their own financial advisors before acting on any information contained herein.