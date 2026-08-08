Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of oil marketing (omc) companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on oil marketing (omc) stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|356.15
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-3.00
|-0.76
|317.49
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|207.62
The top losers among the Oil Marketing (OMC) sector stocks today are Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.09%) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 0.76%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Oil Marketing (OMC) sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund
|20.08
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|24.64
|Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund
|18.54
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|15.64
|Invesco India PSU Equity Fund
|9.77
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|8.72