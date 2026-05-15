Oil marketing companies on Friday (May 15) raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each, passing on part of the recent surge in global energy prices to consumers. As a result, petrol in Delhi will now retail at Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel will be priced at Rs 99.67 per litre. The revision marks a notable move after weeks of volatile crude markets that have put pressure on domestic fuel pricing.

Hike in fuel prices; Petrol prices rise from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increase from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre pic.twitter.com/sLk3rf6E42 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

The increase reflects adjustments to align retail rates with rising international crude oil and product prices, as well as currency fluctuations. “With global benchmarks firming up and the rupee under pressure, companies have to recalibrate pump prices to bridge the import cost gap,” a senior official at one of the oil marketing companies said. The companies, however, stressed that the move is a partial pass-through and that they continue to absorb a portion of the cost to reduce sudden shock to consumers.

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Consumer reaction and economic outlook

The price rise is likely to add to inflationary pressures, particularly affecting transport costs and logistics. “Any hike in fuel prices feeds into the cost of essential goods and services—this will be felt by consumers across income groups,” said an economist at a New Delhi think-tank. Commuters and transport operators voiced concern over rising operating expenses, while analysts noted that further international price spikes could prompt additional adjustments.

With fuel taxes forming a significant share of retail prices, calls are expected for the government to consider relief measures if global prices remain elevated. Consumers and industry groups will watch closely for any policy response, including adjustments in central or state levies. Meanwhile, oil companies indicated they will continue to monitor international markets and currency trends to decide future price moves.