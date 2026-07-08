India’s power sector reported a strong Q1FY27 with total generation rising 9% year-on-year to 524 billion units, while renewable power generation jumped 25% to 93 billion units. But even as demand stayed robust and peak load hit a record 270 GW, the sector’s next challenge is shifting from building capacity to managing margins for renewable equipment makers amid rising commodity costs.

Power demand hits record 270 GW in Q1

According to a report of Elara Capital, power demand remained strong through the quarter, driven by higher summer temperatures, an extended heatwave and a delayed monsoon. Peak demand touched a record 270 GW in Q1FY27, with April demand up 8.9% year-on-year to 256.0 GW, May demand rising 17.7% to 270.8 GW and June demand at 264.8 GW, up about 9.3%.

The strong demand environment also lifted trading activity on the Indian Energy Exchange, where electricity traded volume reached 37,534 million units, up 15.9% year-on-year, according to a detailed report by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

Demand hits record high: Renewables lead but what’s causing the sharp swing?

Total electricity generation increased to 524 billion units in Q1FY27, supported by a 9% rise in coal-based generation to 360 billion units. Hydro generation, however, fell 9% year-on-year to 39.3 billion units because of weaker monsoon conditions. Renewables remained the standout segment, with generation up 25% year-on-year to 93 billion units, reinforcing the sector’s structural growth even as the grid faces new operational pressures.

According to the report by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, electricity demand is now swinging sharply within a single day because solar output rises during daylight hours and falls quickly after sunset.

New working paper "The Duck and The Camel:Tracing the Net Load on the Indian Power Grid" by @sanjeevsanyal, Member,& Satvik Dev, Joint Director. It argues that while growing penetration of solar on the grid has helped meet midday demand, it has also caused a flexibility challenge pic.twitter.com/H6yLC8iTiq — EAC-PM (@EACtoPM) July 8, 2026

In summer, the net-load curve resembles the well-known “duck curve,” with a deep midday dip and a steep evening rise. In winter, the pattern changes into a “double-humped Bactrian camel,” with peaks in the morning and evening separated by a midday trough.

Battery storage emerges as key solution

The EAC-PM report argues that storage is a potential solution to this problem. It said, “The best way to smoothen these fluctuations in demand and price is to store electricity when it is abundant and release it when it is scarce.”

The report further added that the grid is now constrained by how quickly generation can change, not just by how much electricity can be produced. The scale of the storage gap is large. The report says flattening even half of the evening rise in summer demand would require about 130 GWh of battery discharge between 1:00 pm and 8:00 pm, while India’s entire pumped-storage and battery fleet discharged only about 23.8 GWh on an average day in May 2026. It also notes that against the National Electricity Plan’s projection of 8.68 GW of grid-scale batteries for 2026-27, only 0.27 GW was operational as of January 2026, though Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity has since risen to 2.7 GW.

From NTPC’s expansion pipeline to JSW’s weak quarter: India’s utilities enter a mixed phase

The surge in renewable power is also expected to support the financial performance of key renewable power generation companies. Listed entities such as NTPC, NLC, Power Grid (PGCIL), SJVN and NHPC are expected to post stable earnings because of assured returns on their regulated equity bases.

Adani Energy Solutions is likely to benefit from new transmission-line commissioning and the rollout of smart meters, while IEX is expected to report healthy earnings on strong trading volumes. NTPC remains a key energy-transition and energy-security story. The company has 34 GW of projects under construction across thermal, hydro and renewables, commissioned about 700 MW of renewables in Q1FY27, and also brought online Unit 3 of the 800 MW Patratu power plant and around 250 MW of Tehri pumped storage. Its group capacity is expected to rise from 89.8 GW to 149.0 GW by FY32 and 244.0 GW by FY37, while NTPC Green Energy is targeting 60 GW of renewables by FY32 and 120-130 GW by FY37.

Tata Power is expected to remain broadly flat, with lower generation at Mundra, Maithon, Jojobera and Prayagraj weighing on thermal performance, even as renewables improve and transmission-distribution stays stable, as per Elara Securities. JSW Energy is also likely to report a weak quarter, with generation down 13% year-on-year to 8.3 billion units and hydro output falling sharply, though the company’s long-term storage and capacity pipeline remains large.

The big margin worry for clean energy manufacturers

Elara Capital report added that the main risk to the clean-energy optimism is margin pressure in renewable equipment manufacturing. Higher commodity prices, especially silver, along with stronger competition are expected to squeeze profitability at companies such as Waaree Energies, Vikram Solar, Premier Energies and Emmvee Photovoltaic. Revenue growth should remain strong because of capacity additions, but earnings quality may weaken if input costs remain elevated.

That said, some renewable developers still look strong. Elara Securities believe, ACME Solar is expected to post a solid quarter, helped by its battery monetisation strategy and the commissioning of 1.4 GWh of battery storage at ACME Sun Power and another 1.1 GWh at ACME Surya. With most of its projects connected to the central transmission network, curtailment risk is expected to remain low.

Conclusion

India’s renewable sector continues to show strong momentum, supported by rising generation, firm demand and ongoing policy backing. However, the next challenge lies in ensuring the grid can keep pace with the growing share of solar power, making battery storage, greater flexibility and transmission upgrades increasingly critical to the sector’s next phase of growth.