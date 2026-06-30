Waaree Energies’ wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc, has secured an international order to supply 236.22 MW of solar modules.

Waaree Energies in its regulatory filing said that the order is from a renowned customer that develops and manages sustainable infrastructure projects, with a focus on renewable energy. Although the company has not revealed the name of the customer or any financial details of the order.

Supply scheduled over two quarters

Under the contract, Waaree Solar Americas will supply 236.22 MW of solar modules during the first and second quarters of FY28. The contract is a one-time order from an international customer.

About Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies is one of India’s leading renewable energy companies and the country’s largest manufacturer of solar PV modules. Incorporated in 1990 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates across the solar value chain, including manufacturing of solar modules and cells, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, energy storage solutions, inverters, green hydrogen, and other clean energy businesses.

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It has manufacturing facilities in India and the US and serves customers in more than 20 countries.

Waaree Energies share price

The share price of Waaree Energies is trading flat in the intraday session at Rs 2,905.35, up over 4% in the early trade. The stock had declined 3.47% in last one week. However, Waaree Energies shares have gained 5.4% in last one month. On year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock fell 0.93%.











