This screener helps you spot firms benefitting from global seafood trade and domestic protein demand.

Export-led Business Model

India is a major exporter of shrimp to the US, Europe, and East Asia.

End-to-End Integration Adds Value

Integrated players like Mukka Proteins manage hatcheries, feed, farming, and processing, ensuring traceability and margins.

Disease and Climate Risks

Shrimp farming faces biological and environmental risks that can impact company yields.

Government Support via MPEDA

The Marine Products Export Development Authority offers financial and technical assistance to promote aquaculture exports.