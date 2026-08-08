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Best Aquaculture Stocks

Track seafood producers and exporters with shrimp processing and end-to-end value chains.

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Aquaculture
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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Apex Frozen Foods		376.051,175.167.3510.660.01-4.542.6930.252.2315.37
Mukka Proteins		23.43702.9010.4322.131.547.185.7113.581.419.00
Sharat Industries		161.75634.2910.2917.980.8116.4224.7939.894.1017.45
Coastal Corporation		43.35290.359.3916.581.6940.1358.469.011.028.02
Kings Infra Ventures		107.50263.4318.5824.200.9038.2341.0816.313.0311.27
Waterbase		43.88181.78-10.39-10.170.424.77NMNM1.29NM
Zeal Aqua		11.10139.9313.6633.811.8022.5526.009.921.367.08
Essex Marine		38.4858.7315.9119.220.4740.4750.289.221.474.02
BKV Industries		9.1014.06-1.99-1.880.000NMNM3.29NM
NCC Blue Water Products		17.5013.5619.522.640.00NMNM4.760.9320.37
Uniroyal Marine Exports		17.7011.4732.1568.1619.92-0.097.4378.3213.8715.12
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Aquaculture sector is Mukka Proteins. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,449.45 cr.

Mukka Proteins has a market capitalisation of Rs 702.90 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Mukka Proteins’s share price declined 14.43%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Mukka Proteins here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all aquaculture stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you spot firms benefitting from global seafood trade and domestic protein demand.

Export-led Business Model

India is a major exporter of shrimp to the US, Europe, and East Asia.

End-to-End Integration Adds Value

Integrated players like Mukka Proteins manage hatcheries, feed, farming, and processing, ensuring traceability and margins.

Disease and Climate Risks

Shrimp farming faces biological and environmental risks that can impact company yields.

Government Support via MPEDA

The Marine Products Export Development Authority offers financial and technical assistance to promote aquaculture exports.

FAQs on Best Aquaculture Stocks

Are aquaculture firms seasonal?

Yes. The production and exports are higher during cooler months due to better farm conditions.

What are the key cost drivers in shrimp farming?

The feed cost, water quality management, and disease control are major cost drivers in shrimp farming.

What is the main species exported?

The aquaculture companies mainly export the Whiteleg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei).

Source: Dion Global

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