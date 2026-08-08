Track seafood producers and exporters with shrimp processing and end-to-end value chains.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Apex Frozen Foods
|376.05
|1,175.16
|7.35
|10.66
|0.01
|-4.54
|2.69
|30.25
|2.23
|15.37
|Mukka Proteins
|23.43
|702.90
|10.43
|22.13
|1.54
|7.18
|5.71
|13.58
|1.41
|9.00
|Sharat Industries
|161.75
|634.29
|10.29
|17.98
|0.81
|16.42
|24.79
|39.89
|4.10
|17.45
|Coastal Corporation
|43.35
|290.35
|9.39
|16.58
|1.69
|40.13
|58.46
|9.01
|1.02
|8.02
|Kings Infra Ventures
|107.50
|263.43
|18.58
|24.20
|0.90
|38.23
|41.08
|16.31
|3.03
|11.27
|Waterbase
|43.88
|181.78
|-10.39
|-10.17
|0.42
|4.77
|NM
|NM
|1.29
|NM
|Zeal Aqua
|11.10
|139.93
|13.66
|33.81
|1.80
|22.55
|26.00
|9.92
|1.36
|7.08
|Essex Marine
|38.48
|58.73
|15.91
|19.22
|0.47
|40.47
|50.28
|9.22
|1.47
|4.02
|BKV Industries
|9.10
|14.06
|-1.99
|-1.88
|0.00
|0
|NM
|NM
|3.29
|NM
|NCC Blue Water Products
|17.50
|13.56
|19.52
|2.64
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|4.76
|0.93
|20.37
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|17.70
|11.47
|32.15
|68.16
|19.92
|-0.09
|7.43
|78.32
|13.87
|15.12
The largest company, by revenues, in the Aquaculture sector is Mukka Proteins. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,449.45 cr.
Mukka Proteins has a market capitalisation of Rs 702.90 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Mukka Proteins’s share price declined 14.43%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Mukka Proteins here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all aquaculture stocks here.
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This screener helps you spot firms benefitting from global seafood trade and domestic protein demand.
India is a major exporter of shrimp to the US, Europe, and East Asia.
Integrated players like Mukka Proteins manage hatcheries, feed, farming, and processing, ensuring traceability and margins.
Shrimp farming faces biological and environmental risks that can impact company yields.
The Marine Products Export Development Authority offers financial and technical assistance to promote aquaculture exports.
Yes. The production and exports are higher during cooler months due to better farm conditions.
The feed cost, water quality management, and disease control are major cost drivers in shrimp farming.
The aquaculture companies mainly export the Whiteleg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei).
Source: Dion Global