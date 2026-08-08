What is the share price of Zeal Aqua? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zeal Aqua is ₹11.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Zeal Aqua? The Zeal Aqua is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zeal Aqua? The market cap of Zeal Aqua is ₹139.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zeal Aqua? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zeal Aqua are ₹11.25 and ₹11.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zeal Aqua? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zeal Aqua stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zeal Aqua is ₹17.80 and 52-week low of Zeal Aqua is ₹8.75 as on .

How has the Zeal Aqua performed historically in terms of returns? The Zeal Aqua has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, -23.24% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 17.92% across 3 years, and -7.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zeal Aqua? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zeal Aqua are 9.92 and 1.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global