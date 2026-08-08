Here's the live share price of Zeal Aqua along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zeal Aqua
|0.36
|-3.39
|-23.24
|-16.54
|0
|17.92
|-7.06
|Apex Frozen Foods
|1.24
|-4.64
|-24.96
|-1.25
|71.09
|19.38
|2.07
|Mukka Proteins
|3.49
|-1.43
|-4.68
|-5.79
|-14.43
|-17.85
|-11.13
|Sharat Industries
|0.12
|6.34
|5.68
|-5.35
|38.72
|56.87
|50.34
|Coastal Corporation
|-11.35
|-13.07
|-31.49
|-16.92
|25.91
|-3.22
|-4.21
|Kings Infra Ventures
|-4.87
|-8.47
|-15.85
|-22.88
|-28.55
|-8.10
|24.49
|Waterbase
|1.67
|-2.23
|-12.55
|-18.97
|-8.83
|-18.49
|-18.80
|Essex Marine
|-2.88
|-7.92
|-18.72
|60.74
|-6.24
|-2.12
|-1.28
|BKV Industries
|-0.22
|-6.86
|-10.78
|3.88
|-26.49
|-4.01
|-3.37
|NCC Blue Water Products
|2.34
|-2.78
|-29.41
|-36.73
|-19.17
|45.85
|37.97
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|18.00
|9.33
|26.34
|39.81
|6.37
|18.23
|8.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zeal Aqua has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Zeal Aqua has underperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.12
|11.14
|10
|11.18
|11.18
|20
|11.34
|11.32
|50
|11.92
|11.83
|100
|12.7
|12.16
|200
|11.99
|12.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zeal Aqua remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:10 AM IST IST
|Zeal Aqua - Board Meeting Intimation for Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Zeal Aqua - Continuation Of Term Of Whole-Time Director
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Zeal Aqua - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Zeal Aqua - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Zeal Aqua - Extraordinary General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Zeal Aqua Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05004GJ2009PLC056270 and registration number is 056270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fishing and aquaculture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 667.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zeal Aqua is ₹11.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zeal Aqua is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zeal Aqua is ₹139.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zeal Aqua are ₹11.25 and ₹11.03.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zeal Aqua stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zeal Aqua is ₹17.80 and 52-week low of Zeal Aqua is ₹8.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zeal Aqua has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, -23.24% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 17.92% across 3 years, and -7.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zeal Aqua are 9.92 and 1.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global