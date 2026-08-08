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Zeal Aqua Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZEAL AQUA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Aquaculture

Here's the live share price of Zeal Aqua along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.10 Closed
-0.98₹ -0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zeal Aqua Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.03₹11.25
₹11.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.75₹17.80
₹11.10
Open Price
₹11.03
Prev. Close
₹11.21
Volume
40,832

Source: Dion Global

Zeal Aqua Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zeal Aqua		0.36-3.39-23.24-16.54017.92-7.06
Apex Frozen Foods		1.24-4.64-24.96-1.2571.0919.382.07
Mukka Proteins		3.49-1.43-4.68-5.79-14.43-17.85-11.13
Sharat Industries		0.126.345.68-5.3538.7256.8750.34
Coastal Corporation		-11.35-13.07-31.49-16.9225.91-3.22-4.21
Kings Infra Ventures		-4.87-8.47-15.85-22.88-28.55-8.1024.49
Waterbase		1.67-2.23-12.55-18.97-8.83-18.49-18.80
Essex Marine		-2.88-7.92-18.7260.74-6.24-2.12-1.28
BKV Industries		-0.22-6.86-10.783.88-26.49-4.01-3.37
NCC Blue Water Products		2.34-2.78-29.41-36.73-19.1745.8537.97
Uniroyal Marine Exports		18.009.3326.3439.816.3718.238.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zeal Aqua has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Zeal Aqua has underperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).

Zeal Aqua Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zeal Aqua Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.1211.14
1011.1811.18
2011.3411.32
5011.9211.83
10012.712.16
20011.9912.11

Source: Dion Global

Zeal Aqua Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zeal Aqua remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Zeal Aqua Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:10 AM IST ISTZeal Aqua - Board Meeting Intimation for Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTZeal Aqua - Continuation Of Term Of Whole-Time Director
Aug 05, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTZeal Aqua - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTZeal Aqua - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTZeal Aqua - Extraordinary General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Zeal Aqua

Zeal Aqua Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05004GJ2009PLC056270 and registration number is 056270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fishing and aquaculture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 667.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradipkumar Ratilal Navik
    Chairman & Managing Director (Executive Director)
  • Mr. Shantilal Ishwarlal Patel
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rohan Pradipkumar Navik
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dhavalkumar Shantilal Patel
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Krutika Thakorbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Cyrus Dinsha Bhathena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shahzad Yazdi Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Snehal Bhavik Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Zeal Aqua Share Price

What is the share price of Zeal Aqua?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zeal Aqua is ₹11.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zeal Aqua?

The Zeal Aqua is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zeal Aqua?

The market cap of Zeal Aqua is ₹139.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zeal Aqua?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zeal Aqua are ₹11.25 and ₹11.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zeal Aqua?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zeal Aqua stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zeal Aqua is ₹17.80 and 52-week low of Zeal Aqua is ₹8.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zeal Aqua performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zeal Aqua has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, -23.24% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 17.92% across 3 years, and -7.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zeal Aqua?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zeal Aqua are 9.92 and 1.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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