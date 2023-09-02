Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.77
|12.26
|10.81
|2.53
|7.70
|18.58
|-51.95
|3.59
|11.95
|30.13
|30.09
|7.66
|-11.68
|-52.94
|0
|13.56
|9.53
|19.32
|14.22
|254.12
|425.53
|5.00
|26.90
|45.64
|8.50
|-1.81
|22.83
|141.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zeal Aqua Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05004GJ2009PLC056270 and registration number is 056270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fishing and aquaculture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 345.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zeal Aqua Ltd. is ₹97.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zeal Aqua Ltd. is 14.0 and PB ratio of Zeal Aqua Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zeal Aqua Ltd. is ₹7.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zeal Aqua Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zeal Aqua Ltd. is ₹9.45 and 52-week low of Zeal Aqua Ltd. is ₹6.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.