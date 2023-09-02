Follow Us

ZEAL AQUA LTD.

Sector : Aquaculture - Integrated | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.72 Closed
0.650.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zeal Aqua Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.55₹7.90
₹7.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.06₹9.45
₹7.72
Open Price
₹7.60
Prev. Close
₹7.67
Volume
2,99,071

Zeal Aqua Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.88
  • R28.06
  • R38.23
  • Pivot
    7.71
  • S17.53
  • S27.36
  • S37.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.517.54
  • 107.527.4
  • 207.587.24
  • 507.627.07
  • 1007.487.08
  • 2008.227.27

Zeal Aqua Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.7712.2610.812.537.7018.58-51.95
3.5911.9530.1330.097.66-11.68-52.94
013.569.5319.3214.22254.12425.53
5.0026.9045.648.50-1.8122.83141.11

Zeal Aqua Ltd. Share Holdings

Zeal Aqua Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zeal Aqua Ltd.

Zeal Aqua Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05004GJ2009PLC056270 and registration number is 056270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fishing and aquaculture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 345.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shantilal Ishwarlal Patel
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Pradipkumar Ratilal Navik
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rohan PradipkumarNavik
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dhavalkumar Shantilal Patel
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Naginbhai Paragbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Cyrus Dinsha Bhathena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shahzad Yazdi Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sharmin Mehernosh Dordi
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Zeal Aqua Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zeal Aqua Ltd.?

The market cap of Zeal Aqua Ltd. is ₹97.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zeal Aqua Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zeal Aqua Ltd. is 14.0 and PB ratio of Zeal Aqua Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zeal Aqua Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zeal Aqua Ltd. is ₹7.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zeal Aqua Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zeal Aqua Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zeal Aqua Ltd. is ₹9.45 and 52-week low of Zeal Aqua Ltd. is ₹6.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

