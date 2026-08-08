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NCC Blue Water Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

NCC BLUE WATER PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Aquaculture

Here's the live share price of NCC Blue Water Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.50 Closed
2.34₹ 0.40
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NCC Blue Water Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.50₹17.50
₹17.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.10₹40.25
₹17.50
Open Price
₹17.50
Prev. Close
₹17.10
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

NCC Blue Water Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NCC Blue Water Products		2.34-2.78-29.41-36.73-19.1745.8537.97
Apex Frozen Foods		1.24-4.64-24.96-1.2571.0919.382.07
Mukka Proteins		3.49-1.43-4.68-5.79-14.43-17.85-11.13
Sharat Industries		0.126.345.68-5.3538.7256.8750.34
Coastal Corporation		-11.35-13.07-31.49-16.9225.91-3.22-4.21
Kings Infra Ventures		-4.87-8.47-15.85-22.88-28.55-8.1024.49
Waterbase		1.67-2.23-12.55-18.97-8.83-18.49-18.80
Zeal Aqua		0.36-3.39-23.24-16.54017.92-7.06
Essex Marine		-2.88-7.92-18.7260.74-6.24-2.12-1.28
BKV Industries		-0.22-6.86-10.783.88-26.49-4.01-3.37
Uniroyal Marine Exports		18.009.3326.3439.816.3718.238.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NCC Blue Water Products has declined 19.17% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%). From a 5 year perspective, NCC Blue Water Products has outperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).

NCC Blue Water Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NCC Blue Water Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.517.41
1017.8417.81
2018.8518.81
5022.1421.37
10025.2723.06
20023.8822.7

Source: Dion Global

NCC Blue Water Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NCC Blue Water Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.99%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NCC Blue Water Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTNCC Blue Water - News Paper Publication - Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation Of Physical Securities
Jul 30, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTNCC Blue Water - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Among Others The Unaudited Financial Results Of The C
Jul 03, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTNCC Blue Water - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTNCC Blue Water - Newspaper Publication
May 21, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTNCC Blue Water - Results 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About NCC Blue Water Products

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005TG1992PLC014678 and registration number is 014678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Marine Foods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V Dinesh Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindranath Ratho
    Independent Director
  • Mr. U Jayachandra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Raja Kalidindi Deepthi
    Director

FAQs on NCC Blue Water Products Share Price

What is the share price of NCC Blue Water Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCC Blue Water Products is ₹17.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is NCC Blue Water Products?

The NCC Blue Water Products is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NCC Blue Water Products?

The market cap of NCC Blue Water Products is ₹13.56 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NCC Blue Water Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NCC Blue Water Products are ₹17.50 and ₹17.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NCC Blue Water Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCC Blue Water Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCC Blue Water Products is ₹40.25 and 52-week low of NCC Blue Water Products is ₹17.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the NCC Blue Water Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The NCC Blue Water Products has shown returns of 2.34% over the past day, -2.78% for the past month, -29.41% over 3 months, -19.17% over 1 year, 45.85% across 3 years, and 37.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NCC Blue Water Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NCC Blue Water Products are 4.76 and 0.93 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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