What is the share price of NCC Blue Water Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCC Blue Water Products is ₹17.50 as on .

What kind of stock is NCC Blue Water Products? The NCC Blue Water Products is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NCC Blue Water Products? The market cap of NCC Blue Water Products is ₹13.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NCC Blue Water Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of NCC Blue Water Products are ₹17.50 and ₹17.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NCC Blue Water Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCC Blue Water Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCC Blue Water Products is ₹40.25 and 52-week low of NCC Blue Water Products is ₹17.10 as on .

How has the NCC Blue Water Products performed historically in terms of returns? The NCC Blue Water Products has shown returns of 2.34% over the past day, -2.78% for the past month, -29.41% over 3 months, -19.17% over 1 year, 45.85% across 3 years, and 37.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NCC Blue Water Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NCC Blue Water Products are 4.76 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global