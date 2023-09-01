What is the Market Cap of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd.? The market cap of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is ₹5.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd.? P/E ratio of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is 14.25 and PB ratio of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is 0.65 as on .

What is the share price of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is ₹6.51 as on .