Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.00
|26.90
|45.64
|8.50
|-1.81
|22.83
|141.11
|3.59
|11.95
|30.13
|30.09
|7.66
|-11.68
|-52.94
|8.77
|12.26
|10.81
|2.53
|7.70
|18.58
|-51.95
|0
|13.56
|9.53
|19.32
|14.22
|254.12
|425.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005TG1992PLC014678 and registration number is 014678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aquaculture - Integrated. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is ₹5.05 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is 14.25 and PB ratio of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is 0.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is ₹6.51 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is ₹8.04 and 52-week low of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is ₹4.47 as on Aug 31, 2023.