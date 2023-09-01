Follow Us

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. Share Price

NCC BLUE WATER PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Aquaculture - Integrated | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.51 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.21₹6.51
₹6.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.47₹8.04
₹6.51
Open Price
₹6.21
Prev. Close
₹6.51
Volume
0

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.61
  • R26.71
  • R36.91
  • Pivot
    6.41
  • S16.31
  • S26.11
  • S36.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.296.25
  • 106.936.01
  • 206.995.71
  • 509.375.75
  • 1006.916.11
  • 2006.216.23

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.0026.9045.648.50-1.8122.83141.11
3.5911.9530.1330.097.66-11.68-52.94
8.7712.2610.812.537.7018.58-51.95
013.569.5319.3214.22254.12425.53

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. Share Holdings

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About NCC Blue Water Products Ltd.

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005TG1992PLC014678 and registration number is 014678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aquaculture - Integrated. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J S N Raju
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. G Subba Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. U Jayachandra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Raja Kalidindi Deepthi
    Director

FAQs on NCC Blue Water Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd.?

The market cap of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is ₹5.05 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is 14.25 and PB ratio of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is 0.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is ₹6.51 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is ₹8.04 and 52-week low of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is ₹4.47 as on Aug 31, 2023.

