Here's the live share price of NCC Blue Water Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NCC Blue Water Products
|2.34
|-2.78
|-29.41
|-36.73
|-19.17
|45.85
|37.97
|Apex Frozen Foods
|1.24
|-4.64
|-24.96
|-1.25
|71.09
|19.38
|2.07
|Mukka Proteins
|3.49
|-1.43
|-4.68
|-5.79
|-14.43
|-17.85
|-11.13
|Sharat Industries
|0.12
|6.34
|5.68
|-5.35
|38.72
|56.87
|50.34
|Coastal Corporation
|-11.35
|-13.07
|-31.49
|-16.92
|25.91
|-3.22
|-4.21
|Kings Infra Ventures
|-4.87
|-8.47
|-15.85
|-22.88
|-28.55
|-8.10
|24.49
|Waterbase
|1.67
|-2.23
|-12.55
|-18.97
|-8.83
|-18.49
|-18.80
|Zeal Aqua
|0.36
|-3.39
|-23.24
|-16.54
|0
|17.92
|-7.06
|Essex Marine
|-2.88
|-7.92
|-18.72
|60.74
|-6.24
|-2.12
|-1.28
|BKV Industries
|-0.22
|-6.86
|-10.78
|3.88
|-26.49
|-4.01
|-3.37
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|18.00
|9.33
|26.34
|39.81
|6.37
|18.23
|8.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NCC Blue Water Products has declined 19.17% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%). From a 5 year perspective, NCC Blue Water Products has outperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.5
|17.41
|10
|17.84
|17.81
|20
|18.85
|18.81
|50
|22.14
|21.37
|100
|25.27
|23.06
|200
|23.88
|22.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NCC Blue Water Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.99%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|NCC Blue Water - News Paper Publication - Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation Of Physical Securities
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|NCC Blue Water - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Among Others The Unaudited Financial Results Of The C
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|NCC Blue Water - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|NCC Blue Water - Newspaper Publication
|May 21, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|NCC Blue Water - Results 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
NCC Blue Water Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005TG1992PLC014678 and registration number is 014678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Marine Foods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCC Blue Water Products is ₹17.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The NCC Blue Water Products is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NCC Blue Water Products is ₹13.56 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NCC Blue Water Products are ₹17.50 and ₹17.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCC Blue Water Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCC Blue Water Products is ₹40.25 and 52-week low of NCC Blue Water Products is ₹17.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The NCC Blue Water Products has shown returns of 2.34% over the past day, -2.78% for the past month, -29.41% over 3 months, -19.17% over 1 year, 45.85% across 3 years, and 37.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NCC Blue Water Products are 4.76 and 0.93 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global