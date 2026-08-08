Here's the live share price of Waterbase along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Waterbase
|1.67
|1.04
|-13.11
|-18.97
|-8.35
|-18.49
|-18.8
|Apex Frozen Foods
|1.24
|-1.65
|-23.62
|-1.25
|68.94
|19.38
|2.07
|Mukka Proteins
|3.49
|3.08
|-4.79
|-5.79
|-14.33
|-17.85
|-11.13
|Sharat Industries
|0.12
|9.62
|5.13
|-5.35
|39.44
|56.87
|50.34
|Coastal Corporation
|-11.35
|-10.75
|-30.24
|-16.92
|28.25
|-3.22
|-4.21
|Kings Infra Ventures
|-4.87
|-9.36
|-16.7
|-22.88
|-28.6
|-8.1
|24.49
|Zeal Aqua
|0.36
|-5.13
|-22.21
|-16.54
|3.74
|17.92
|-7.06
|Essex Marine
|-2.88
|-4.68
|-17.09
|60.74
|-6.24
|-2.12
|-1.28
|BKV Industries
|-0.22
|-2.78
|-8.08
|3.88
|-23.01
|-4.01
|-3.37
|NCC Blue Water Products
|2.34
|-2.78
|-29.41
|-36.73
|-19.17
|45.85
|37.97
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|18
|7.93
|20.33
|39.81
|1.37
|18.23
|8.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Waterbase has declined 8.35% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (68.94%), Mukka Proteins (-14.33%), Sharat Industries (39.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Waterbase has underperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.8
|42.76
|10
|43.14
|43.01
|20
|43.82
|43.49
|50
|44.86
|44.58
|100
|45.54
|45.65
|200
|47.12
|47.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Waterbase remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Waterbase - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Waterbase - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Waterbase - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 01, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Waterbase - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|May 29, 2026, 02:46 AM IST IST
|Waterbase - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Waterbase Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1987PLC018436 and registration number is 018436. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other animal feeds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 349.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waterbase is ₹43.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Waterbase is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Waterbase is ₹181.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Waterbase are ₹44.90 and ₹43.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waterbase stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waterbase is ₹67.70 and 52-week low of Waterbase is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Waterbase has shown returns of 3.1% over the past day, -2.23% for the past month, -12.55% over 3 months, -8.83% over 1 year, -18.49% across 3 years, and -18.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waterbase are -12.40 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global