What is the Market Cap of Waterbase Ltd.? The market cap of Waterbase Ltd. is ₹368.91 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Waterbase Ltd.? P/E ratio of Waterbase Ltd. is -116.56 and PB ratio of Waterbase Ltd. is 2.02 as on .

What is the share price of Waterbase Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waterbase Ltd. is ₹89.05 as on .