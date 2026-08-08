What is the share price of Waterbase? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waterbase is ₹43.88 as on .

What kind of stock is Waterbase? The Waterbase is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Waterbase? The market cap of Waterbase is ₹181.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Waterbase? Today’s highest and lowest price of Waterbase are ₹44.90 and ₹43.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Waterbase? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waterbase stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waterbase is ₹67.70 and 52-week low of Waterbase is ₹38.00 as on .

How has the Waterbase performed historically in terms of returns? The Waterbase has shown returns of 3.1% over the past day, -2.23% for the past month, -12.55% over 3 months, -8.83% over 1 year, -18.49% across 3 years, and -18.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Waterbase? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waterbase are -12.40 and 1.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global