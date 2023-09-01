Follow Us

WATERBASE LTD.

Sector : Aquaculture - Integrated | Smallcap | NSE
₹89.05 Closed
3.012.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Waterbase Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.40₹91.45
₹89.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.10₹94.50
₹89.05
Open Price
₹87.60
Prev. Close
₹86.45
Volume
3,26,195

Waterbase Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R191.2
  • R293.85
  • R396.25
  • Pivot
    88.8
  • S186.15
  • S283.75
  • S381.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.8385.79
  • 1079.9784.54
  • 2080.3683.19
  • 5082.3880.6
  • 10080.8877.78
  • 20087.2877.24

Waterbase Ltd. Share Holdings

Waterbase Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Waterbase Ltd.

Waterbase Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1987PLC018436 and registration number is 018436. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other animal feeds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikramaditya Mohan Thapar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Varun Aditya Thapar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shashikala Venkatraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nitasha Thapar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Waterbase Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Waterbase Ltd.?

The market cap of Waterbase Ltd. is ₹368.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Waterbase Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Waterbase Ltd. is -116.56 and PB ratio of Waterbase Ltd. is 2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Waterbase Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waterbase Ltd. is ₹89.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Waterbase Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waterbase Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waterbase Ltd. is ₹94.50 and 52-week low of Waterbase Ltd. is ₹56.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

