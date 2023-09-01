Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Waterbase Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1987PLC018436 and registration number is 018436. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other animal feeds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Waterbase Ltd. is ₹368.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Waterbase Ltd. is -116.56 and PB ratio of Waterbase Ltd. is 2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waterbase Ltd. is ₹89.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waterbase Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waterbase Ltd. is ₹94.50 and 52-week low of Waterbase Ltd. is ₹56.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.