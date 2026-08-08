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Waterbase Share Price

NSE
BSE

WATERBASE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Aquaculture

Here's the live share price of Waterbase along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.88 Closed
3.10₹ 1.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Waterbase Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.52₹44.90
₹43.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹67.70
₹43.88
Open Price
₹44.49
Prev. Close
₹42.56
Volume
20,971

Source: Dion Global

Waterbase Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Waterbase		1.671.04-13.11-18.97-8.35-18.49-18.8
Apex Frozen Foods		1.24-1.65-23.62-1.2568.9419.382.07
Mukka Proteins		3.493.08-4.79-5.79-14.33-17.85-11.13
Sharat Industries		0.129.625.13-5.3539.4456.8750.34
Coastal Corporation		-11.35-10.75-30.24-16.9228.25-3.22-4.21
Kings Infra Ventures		-4.87-9.36-16.7-22.88-28.6-8.124.49
Zeal Aqua		0.36-5.13-22.21-16.543.7417.92-7.06
Essex Marine		-2.88-4.68-17.0960.74-6.24-2.12-1.28
BKV Industries		-0.22-2.78-8.083.88-23.01-4.01-3.37
NCC Blue Water Products		2.34-2.78-29.41-36.73-19.1745.8537.97
Uniroyal Marine Exports		187.9320.3339.811.3718.238.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Waterbase has declined 8.35% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (68.94%), Mukka Proteins (-14.33%), Sharat Industries (39.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Waterbase has underperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).

Waterbase Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Waterbase Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.842.76
1043.1443.01
2043.8243.49
5044.8644.58
10045.5445.65
20047.1247.48

Source: Dion Global

Waterbase Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Waterbase remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Waterbase Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTWaterbase - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 10, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTWaterbase - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTWaterbase - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 01, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTWaterbase - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
May 29, 2026, 02:46 AM IST ISTWaterbase - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Waterbase

Waterbase Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1987PLC018436 and registration number is 018436. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other animal feeds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 349.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikramaditya Mohan Thapar
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Varun Aditya Thapar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ramakanth V Akula
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Nitasha Thapar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shashikala Venkatraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul C Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Waterbase Share Price

What is the share price of Waterbase?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waterbase is ₹43.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Waterbase?

The Waterbase is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Waterbase?

The market cap of Waterbase is ₹181.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Waterbase?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Waterbase are ₹44.90 and ₹43.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Waterbase?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waterbase stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waterbase is ₹67.70 and 52-week low of Waterbase is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Waterbase performed historically in terms of returns?

The Waterbase has shown returns of 3.1% over the past day, -2.23% for the past month, -12.55% over 3 months, -8.83% over 1 year, -18.49% across 3 years, and -18.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Waterbase?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waterbase are -12.40 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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