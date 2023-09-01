Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05000KL1987PLC004913 and registration number is 004913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is ₹306.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is 44.08 and PB ratio of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is 8.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is ₹130.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is ₹142.50 and 52-week low of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is ₹80.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.