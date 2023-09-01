Follow Us

KINGS INFRA VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹130.30 Closed
-0.46-0.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.30₹134.95
₹130.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.25₹142.50
₹130.30
Open Price
₹133.00
Prev. Close
₹130.90
Volume
50,252

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1133.4
  • R2136.5
  • R3138.05
  • Pivot
    131.85
  • S1128.75
  • S2127.2
  • S3124.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5101.1129.71
  • 10101.06130.15
  • 20103.53129.22
  • 50103.91123.73
  • 10088.38117.21
  • 20078.34108.18

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.104.5313.9035.9819.16412.99479.11
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.7410.7216.79136.59320.18554.61626.77
13.6711.2832.5658.9237.38153.59173.83
12.3119.823.915.6129.14152.5260.26
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
11.269.1037.4085.27134.40401.4863.13
7.1715.7821.8255.4453.8097.00-27.75
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05000KL1987PLC004913 and registration number is 004913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shaji Baby John
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Baby John Shaji
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Balagopalan Veliyath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rathina Asohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayana Pillai Rajendran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jyothi Maniyamma Vazhappillil
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Thirunilath Vinayakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chundezhom Karunakara Panicker Gopalan Nair
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is ₹306.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is 44.08 and PB ratio of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is 8.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is ₹130.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is ₹142.50 and 52-week low of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is ₹80.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

