What is the share price of Kings Infra Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kings Infra Ventures is ₹107.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Kings Infra Ventures? The Kings Infra Ventures is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kings Infra Ventures? The market cap of Kings Infra Ventures is ₹263.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kings Infra Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kings Infra Ventures are ₹112.70 and ₹107.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kings Infra Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kings Infra Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kings Infra Ventures is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Kings Infra Ventures is ₹99.90 as on .

How has the Kings Infra Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Kings Infra Ventures has shown returns of -2.18% over the past day, -8.47% for the past month, -15.85% over 3 months, -28.55% over 1 year, -8.1% across 3 years, and 24.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kings Infra Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kings Infra Ventures are 16.31 and 3.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global