Here's the live share price of Kings Infra Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kings Infra Ventures
|-4.87
|-8.47
|-15.85
|-22.88
|-28.55
|-8.10
|24.49
|Apex Frozen Foods
|1.24
|-4.64
|-24.96
|-1.25
|71.09
|19.38
|2.07
|Mukka Proteins
|3.49
|-1.43
|-4.68
|-5.79
|-14.43
|-17.85
|-11.13
|Sharat Industries
|0.12
|6.34
|5.68
|-5.35
|38.72
|56.87
|50.34
|Coastal Corporation
|-11.35
|-13.07
|-31.49
|-16.92
|25.91
|-3.22
|-4.21
|Waterbase
|1.67
|-2.23
|-12.55
|-18.97
|-8.83
|-18.49
|-18.80
|Zeal Aqua
|0.36
|-3.39
|-23.24
|-16.54
|0
|17.92
|-7.06
|Essex Marine
|-2.88
|-7.92
|-18.72
|60.74
|-6.24
|-2.12
|-1.28
|BKV Industries
|-0.22
|-6.86
|-10.78
|3.88
|-26.49
|-4.01
|-3.37
|NCC Blue Water Products
|2.34
|-2.78
|-29.41
|-36.73
|-19.17
|45.85
|37.97
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|18.00
|9.33
|26.34
|39.81
|6.37
|18.23
|8.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kings Infra Ventures has declined 28.55% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Kings Infra Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|113.76
|111.85
|10
|115.25
|113.48
|20
|117.18
|115.83
|50
|122.28
|119.61
|100
|121.61
|122.93
|200
|130.7
|128.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kings Infra Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Kings Infra Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Kings Infra Ventures - Intimation Of Outcome Of Circular Resolution Passed By The Board Of Directors Under Section 175 Of The
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Kings Infra Ventures - Intimation Of Allotment Of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures On Private Placement Basis
|Jul 04, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|Kings Infra Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Kings Infra Ventures - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
Source: Dion Global
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05000KL1987PLC004913 and registration number is 004913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kings Infra Ventures is ₹107.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kings Infra Ventures is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kings Infra Ventures is ₹263.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kings Infra Ventures are ₹112.70 and ₹107.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kings Infra Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kings Infra Ventures is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Kings Infra Ventures is ₹99.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kings Infra Ventures has shown returns of -2.18% over the past day, -8.47% for the past month, -15.85% over 3 months, -28.55% over 1 year, -8.1% across 3 years, and 24.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kings Infra Ventures are 16.31 and 3.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global