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Kings Infra Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

KINGS INFRA VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Aquaculture

Here's the live share price of Kings Infra Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹107.50 Closed
-2.18₹ -2.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kings Infra Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.50₹112.70
₹107.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.90₹178.00
₹107.50
Open Price
₹110.50
Prev. Close
₹109.90
Volume
8,951

Source: Dion Global

Kings Infra Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kings Infra Ventures		-4.87-8.47-15.85-22.88-28.55-8.1024.49
Apex Frozen Foods		1.24-4.64-24.96-1.2571.0919.382.07
Mukka Proteins		3.49-1.43-4.68-5.79-14.43-17.85-11.13
Sharat Industries		0.126.345.68-5.3538.7256.8750.34
Coastal Corporation		-11.35-13.07-31.49-16.9225.91-3.22-4.21
Waterbase		1.67-2.23-12.55-18.97-8.83-18.49-18.80
Zeal Aqua		0.36-3.39-23.24-16.54017.92-7.06
Essex Marine		-2.88-7.92-18.7260.74-6.24-2.12-1.28
BKV Industries		-0.22-6.86-10.783.88-26.49-4.01-3.37
NCC Blue Water Products		2.34-2.78-29.41-36.73-19.1745.8537.97
Uniroyal Marine Exports		18.009.3326.3439.816.3718.238.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kings Infra Ventures has declined 28.55% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Kings Infra Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).

Kings Infra Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kings Infra Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5113.76111.85
10115.25113.48
20117.18115.83
50122.28119.61
100121.61122.93
200130.7128.42

Source: Dion Global

Kings Infra Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kings Infra Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kings Infra Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTKings Infra Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of
Jul 22, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTKings Infra Ventures - Intimation Of Outcome Of Circular Resolution Passed By The Board Of Directors Under Section 175 Of The
Jul 07, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTKings Infra Ventures - Intimation Of Allotment Of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures On Private Placement Basis
Jul 04, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTKings Infra Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTKings Infra Ventures - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Kings Infra Ventures

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05000KL1987PLC004913 and registration number is 004913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shaji Baby John
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Baby John Shaji
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Balagopalan Veliyath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tharayil Pius Jolly
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Jyothi Maniyamma Vazhappillil
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Issac P John
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Seni Prabhakaran
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Thirunilath Vinayakumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kings Infra Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Kings Infra Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kings Infra Ventures is ₹107.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kings Infra Ventures?

The Kings Infra Ventures is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kings Infra Ventures?

The market cap of Kings Infra Ventures is ₹263.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kings Infra Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kings Infra Ventures are ₹112.70 and ₹107.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kings Infra Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kings Infra Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kings Infra Ventures is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Kings Infra Ventures is ₹99.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kings Infra Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kings Infra Ventures has shown returns of -2.18% over the past day, -8.47% for the past month, -15.85% over 3 months, -28.55% over 1 year, -8.1% across 3 years, and 24.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kings Infra Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kings Infra Ventures are 16.31 and 3.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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