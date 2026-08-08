Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The top gainers among the Aquaculture sector stocks today are Mukka Proteins (up 1.47%). On the other hand, there are no losers.



Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).



Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Aquaculture sector here.