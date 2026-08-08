Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of aquaculture companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on aquaculture stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Mukka Proteins
|23.43
|0.34
|1.47
|19.26
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the Aquaculture sector stocks today are Mukka Proteins (up 1.47%). On the other hand, there are no losers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Aquaculture sector here.