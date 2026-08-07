Here's the live share price of Coastal Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Coastal Corporation
|-11.35
|-13.07
|-31.49
|-16.92
|25.91
|-3.22
|-4.21
|Apex Frozen Foods
|1.24
|-4.64
|-24.96
|-1.25
|71.09
|19.38
|2.07
|Mukka Proteins
|3.49
|-1.43
|-4.68
|-5.79
|-14.43
|-17.85
|-11.13
|Sharat Industries
|0.12
|6.34
|5.68
|-5.35
|38.72
|56.87
|50.34
|Kings Infra Ventures
|-4.87
|-8.47
|-15.85
|-22.88
|-28.55
|-8.10
|24.49
|Waterbase
|1.67
|-2.23
|-12.55
|-18.97
|-8.83
|-18.49
|-18.80
|Zeal Aqua
|0.36
|-3.39
|-23.24
|-16.54
|0
|17.92
|-7.06
|Essex Marine
|-2.88
|-7.92
|-18.72
|60.74
|-6.24
|-2.12
|-1.28
|BKV Industries
|-0.22
|-6.86
|-10.78
|3.88
|-26.49
|-4.01
|-3.37
|NCC Blue Water Products
|2.34
|-2.78
|-29.41
|-36.73
|-19.17
|45.85
|37.97
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|18.00
|9.33
|26.34
|39.81
|6.37
|18.23
|8.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Coastal Corporation has gained 25.91% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Coastal Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.02
|49.04
|10
|50.33
|49.65
|20
|50.82
|50.21
|50
|51.13
|50.97
|100
|51.28
|50.5
|200
|47.81
|48.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Coastal Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 42.31%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.03%, FII holding rose to 1.05%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Coastal Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Coastal Corporation - Submission Of Notice Of 45Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company For The FY 2025-26
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Coastal Corporation - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Coastal Corporation - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Coastal Corporation - Intimation Of Date Of 45Th Annual General Meeting And Record Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI
Source: Dion Global
Coastal Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040AP1981PLC003047 and registration number is 003047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Marine Foods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 686.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coastal Corporation is ₹43.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coastal Corporation is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Coastal Corporation is ₹290.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Coastal Corporation are ₹44.98 and ₹37.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coastal Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coastal Corporation is ₹67.40 and 52-week low of Coastal Corporation is ₹29.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coastal Corporation has shown returns of -3.82% over the past day, -13.07% for the past month, -31.49% over 3 months, 25.91% over 1 year, -3.22% across 3 years, and -4.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coastal Corporation are 9.01 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global