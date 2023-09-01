Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Coastal Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040AP1981PLC003047 and registration number is 003047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aquaculture - Deep Sea Fishing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 460.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Coastal Corporation Ltd. is ₹361.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Coastal Corporation Ltd. is 72.25 and PB ratio of Coastal Corporation Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coastal Corporation Ltd. is ₹278.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coastal Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coastal Corporation Ltd. is ₹377.70 and 52-week low of Coastal Corporation Ltd. is ₹165.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.