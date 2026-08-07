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Coastal Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

COASTAL CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Aquaculture

Here's the live share price of Coastal Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.35 Closed
-3.82₹ -1.72
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Coastal Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.20₹44.98
₹43.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.72₹67.40
₹43.35
Open Price
₹44.98
Prev. Close
₹45.07
Volume
1,65,538

Source: Dion Global

Coastal Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Coastal Corporation		-11.35-13.07-31.49-16.9225.91-3.22-4.21
Apex Frozen Foods		1.24-4.64-24.96-1.2571.0919.382.07
Mukka Proteins		3.49-1.43-4.68-5.79-14.43-17.85-11.13
Sharat Industries		0.126.345.68-5.3538.7256.8750.34
Kings Infra Ventures		-4.87-8.47-15.85-22.88-28.55-8.1024.49
Waterbase		1.67-2.23-12.55-18.97-8.83-18.49-18.80
Zeal Aqua		0.36-3.39-23.24-16.54017.92-7.06
Essex Marine		-2.88-7.92-18.7260.74-6.24-2.12-1.28
BKV Industries		-0.22-6.86-10.783.88-26.49-4.01-3.37
NCC Blue Water Products		2.34-2.78-29.41-36.73-19.1745.8537.97
Uniroyal Marine Exports		18.009.3326.3439.816.3718.238.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Coastal Corporation has gained 25.91% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Coastal Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).

Coastal Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Coastal Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.0249.04
1050.3349.65
2050.8250.21
5051.1350.97
10051.2850.5
20047.8148.39

Source: Dion Global

Coastal Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Coastal Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 42.31%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.03%, FII holding rose to 1.05%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Coastal Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTCoastal Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 04, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTCoastal Corporation - Submission Of Notice Of 45Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company For The FY 2025-26
Aug 04, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTCoastal Corporation - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTCoastal Corporation - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Aug 03, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTCoastal Corporation - Intimation Of Date Of 45Th Annual General Meeting And Record Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI

Source: Dion Global

About Coastal Corporation

Coastal Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040AP1981PLC003047 and registration number is 003047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Marine Foods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 686.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Emandi Sankara Rao
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. T Valsaraj
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. G V V Satyanarayana
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mrs. Jeeja Valsaraj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P R Kalyanaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M V Suryanarayana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Coastal Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Coastal Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coastal Corporation is ₹43.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Coastal Corporation?

The Coastal Corporation is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coastal Corporation?

The market cap of Coastal Corporation is ₹290.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Coastal Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Coastal Corporation are ₹44.98 and ₹37.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coastal Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coastal Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coastal Corporation is ₹67.40 and 52-week low of Coastal Corporation is ₹29.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Coastal Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Coastal Corporation has shown returns of -3.82% over the past day, -13.07% for the past month, -31.49% over 3 months, 25.91% over 1 year, -3.22% across 3 years, and -4.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coastal Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coastal Corporation are 9.01 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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