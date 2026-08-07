What is the share price of Coastal Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coastal Corporation is ₹43.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Coastal Corporation? The Coastal Corporation is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coastal Corporation? The market cap of Coastal Corporation is ₹290.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Coastal Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Coastal Corporation are ₹44.98 and ₹37.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coastal Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coastal Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coastal Corporation is ₹67.40 and 52-week low of Coastal Corporation is ₹29.72 as on .

How has the Coastal Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Coastal Corporation has shown returns of -3.82% over the past day, -13.07% for the past month, -31.49% over 3 months, 25.91% over 1 year, -3.22% across 3 years, and -4.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coastal Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coastal Corporation are 9.01 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global