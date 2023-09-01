Follow Us

Coastal Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COASTAL CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Aquaculture - Deep Sea Fishing | Smallcap | NSE
₹278.25 Closed
2.045.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Coastal Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹271.00₹282.45
₹278.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.90₹377.70
₹278.25
Open Price
₹275.30
Prev. Close
₹272.70
Volume
23,473

Coastal Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1283.07
  • R2288.48
  • R3294.52
  • Pivot
    277.03
  • S1271.62
  • S2265.58
  • S3260.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5311.48279.34
  • 10314.37276.68
  • 20320.6268.53
  • 50333.95251.46
  • 100304.69239.14
  • 200330.35242.44

Coastal Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Coastal Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Coastal Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Coastal Corporation Ltd.

Coastal Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040AP1981PLC003047 and registration number is 003047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aquaculture - Deep Sea Fishing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 460.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Emandi Sankara Rao
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. T Valsaraj
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Jeeja Valsaraj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G V V Satyanarayana
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Kamireddi Venkateswara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M V Suryanarayana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P R Kalyanaraman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Coastal Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Coastal Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Coastal Corporation Ltd. is ₹361.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Coastal Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Coastal Corporation Ltd. is 72.25 and PB ratio of Coastal Corporation Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Coastal Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coastal Corporation Ltd. is ₹278.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coastal Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coastal Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coastal Corporation Ltd. is ₹377.70 and 52-week low of Coastal Corporation Ltd. is ₹165.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

