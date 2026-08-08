What is the share price of Uniroyal Marine Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniroyal Marine Exports is ₹17.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Uniroyal Marine Exports? The Uniroyal Marine Exports is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uniroyal Marine Exports? The market cap of Uniroyal Marine Exports is ₹11.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Uniroyal Marine Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniroyal Marine Exports are ₹17.80 and ₹17.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniroyal Marine Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniroyal Marine Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniroyal Marine Exports is ₹20.19 and 52-week low of Uniroyal Marine Exports is ₹11.34 as on .

How has the Uniroyal Marine Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Uniroyal Marine Exports has shown returns of 4.12% over the past day, 9.33% for the past month, 26.34% over 3 months, 6.37% over 1 year, 18.23% across 3 years, and 8.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uniroyal Marine Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniroyal Marine Exports are 78.32 and 13.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global