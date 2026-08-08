Here's the live share price of Uniroyal Marine Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|18.00
|9.33
|26.34
|39.81
|6.37
|18.23
|8.63
|Apex Frozen Foods
|1.24
|-4.64
|-24.96
|-1.25
|71.09
|19.38
|2.07
|Mukka Proteins
|3.49
|-1.43
|-4.68
|-5.79
|-14.43
|-17.85
|-11.13
|Sharat Industries
|0.12
|6.34
|5.68
|-5.35
|38.72
|56.87
|50.34
|Coastal Corporation
|-11.35
|-13.07
|-31.49
|-16.92
|25.91
|-3.22
|-4.21
|Kings Infra Ventures
|-4.87
|-8.47
|-15.85
|-22.88
|-28.55
|-8.10
|24.49
|Waterbase
|1.67
|-2.23
|-12.55
|-18.97
|-8.83
|-18.49
|-18.80
|Zeal Aqua
|0.36
|-3.39
|-23.24
|-16.54
|0
|17.92
|-7.06
|Essex Marine
|-2.88
|-7.92
|-18.72
|60.74
|-6.24
|-2.12
|-1.28
|BKV Industries
|-0.22
|-6.86
|-10.78
|3.88
|-26.49
|-4.01
|-3.37
|NCC Blue Water Products
|2.34
|-2.78
|-29.41
|-36.73
|-19.17
|45.85
|37.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Uniroyal Marine Exports has gained 6.37% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Uniroyal Marine Exports has outperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.99
|15.51
|10
|14.81
|15.23
|20
|15.03
|14.98
|50
|14.24
|14.68
|100
|14.46
|14.65
|200
|14.86
|14.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Uniroyal Marine Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Uniroyal Marine - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Uniroyal Marine - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 11, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|Uniroyal Marine - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:36 PM IST IST
|Uniroyal Marine - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 04, 2026, 03:10 AM IST IST
|Uniroyal Marine - Notice Of 34Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15124KL1992PLC006674 and registration number is 006674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and molluscs and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniroyal Marine Exports is ₹17.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uniroyal Marine Exports is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Uniroyal Marine Exports is ₹11.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniroyal Marine Exports are ₹17.80 and ₹17.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniroyal Marine Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniroyal Marine Exports is ₹20.19 and 52-week low of Uniroyal Marine Exports is ₹11.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uniroyal Marine Exports has shown returns of 4.12% over the past day, 9.33% for the past month, 26.34% over 3 months, 6.37% over 1 year, 18.23% across 3 years, and 8.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniroyal Marine Exports are 78.32 and 13.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global