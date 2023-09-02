Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-8.00
|-4.77
|-8.95
|11.37
|-15.36
|-27.03
|16.52
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15124KL1992PLC006674 and registration number is 006674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and molluscs and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is ₹6.86 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is -10.44 and PB ratio of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is 2.19 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is ₹10.58 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is ₹21.65 and 52-week low of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is ₹7.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.