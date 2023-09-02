Follow Us

UNIROYAL MARINE EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.58 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.55₹11.65
₹10.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.80₹21.65
₹10.58
Open Price
₹11.65
Prev. Close
₹10.58
Volume
0

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.3
  • R212.03
  • R312.4
  • Pivot
    10.93
  • S110.2
  • S29.83
  • S39.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.1110.96
  • 1019.5311.03
  • 2017.7911.16
  • 5014.211.52
  • 10013.2111.92
  • 20012.4712.3

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.00-4.77-8.9511.37-15.36-27.0316.52
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd.

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15124KL1992PLC006674 and registration number is 006674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and molluscs and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sachu Rajan Eapen
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anush K Thomas
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nithya Alex
    Director
  • Mr. V Mohanlal
    Director
  • Mr. Ambrish Naresh Sampat
    Director
  • Mr. K C Thomas
    Director

FAQs on Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is ₹6.86 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is -10.44 and PB ratio of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is 2.19 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is ₹10.58 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is ₹21.65 and 52-week low of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is ₹7.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

