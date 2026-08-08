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Uniroyal Marine Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIROYAL MARINE EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Aquaculture

Here's the live share price of Uniroyal Marine Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.70 Closed
4.12₹ 0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Uniroyal Marine Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.70₹17.80
₹17.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.34₹20.19
₹17.70
Open Price
₹17.80
Prev. Close
₹17.00
Volume
279

Source: Dion Global

Uniroyal Marine Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Uniroyal Marine Exports		18.009.3326.3439.816.3718.238.63
Apex Frozen Foods		1.24-4.64-24.96-1.2571.0919.382.07
Mukka Proteins		3.49-1.43-4.68-5.79-14.43-17.85-11.13
Sharat Industries		0.126.345.68-5.3538.7256.8750.34
Coastal Corporation		-11.35-13.07-31.49-16.9225.91-3.22-4.21
Kings Infra Ventures		-4.87-8.47-15.85-22.88-28.55-8.1024.49
Waterbase		1.67-2.23-12.55-18.97-8.83-18.49-18.80
Zeal Aqua		0.36-3.39-23.24-16.54017.92-7.06
Essex Marine		-2.88-7.92-18.7260.74-6.24-2.12-1.28
BKV Industries		-0.22-6.86-10.783.88-26.49-4.01-3.37
NCC Blue Water Products		2.34-2.78-29.41-36.73-19.1745.8537.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Uniroyal Marine Exports has gained 6.37% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Uniroyal Marine Exports has outperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).

Uniroyal Marine Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Uniroyal Marine Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.9915.51
1014.8115.23
2015.0314.98
5014.2414.68
10014.4614.65
20014.8614.94

Source: Dion Global

Uniroyal Marine Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Uniroyal Marine Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Uniroyal Marine Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTUniroyal Marine - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTUniroyal Marine - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 11, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTUniroyal Marine - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 03:36 PM IST ISTUniroyal Marine - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 04, 2026, 03:10 AM IST ISTUniroyal Marine - Notice Of 34Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Uniroyal Marine Exports

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15124KL1992PLC006674 and registration number is 006674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and molluscs and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sachu Rajan Eapen
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Anush Kalluvila Thomas
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Thomas Kadakketh Chandy
    Director
  • Ms. Nithya Alex
    Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Mohan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uniroyal Marine Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Uniroyal Marine Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniroyal Marine Exports is ₹17.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Uniroyal Marine Exports?

The Uniroyal Marine Exports is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uniroyal Marine Exports?

The market cap of Uniroyal Marine Exports is ₹11.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Uniroyal Marine Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniroyal Marine Exports are ₹17.80 and ₹17.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniroyal Marine Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniroyal Marine Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniroyal Marine Exports is ₹20.19 and 52-week low of Uniroyal Marine Exports is ₹11.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Uniroyal Marine Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Uniroyal Marine Exports has shown returns of 4.12% over the past day, 9.33% for the past month, 26.34% over 3 months, 6.37% over 1 year, 18.23% across 3 years, and 8.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uniroyal Marine Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniroyal Marine Exports are 78.32 and 13.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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