Essex Marine Share Price

NSE
BSE

ESSEX MARINE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Aquaculture

Here's the live share price of Essex Marine along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.30 Closed
-2.56₹ -0.69
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Essex Marine Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.40₹26.60
₹26.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.25₹43.20
₹26.30
Open Price
₹26.00
Prev. Close
₹26.99
Volume
50,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Essex Marine has declined 8.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.92%.

Essex Marine’s current P/E of 5.71x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Essex Marine Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Essex Marine		6.0518.312.810.46-35.92-13.79-8.52
Apex Frozen Foods		-12.268.0035.2870.5882.8820.908.64
Mukka Proteins		-5.84-8.66-12.97-21.16-33.47-19.63-12.29
Sharat Industries		-4.94-13.308.2722.3196.7160.5852.42
Kings Infra Ventures		-11.75-13.00-21.29-23.81-8.078.0335.71
Coastal Corporation		-6.70-9.18-5.4336.503.86-0.595.41
Waterbase		-13.610.632.270.904.10-10.50-15.20
Zeal Aqua		-18.235.3110.5018.90016.0411.92
NCC Blue Water Products		1.99-24.870-2.6627.1856.5548.11
BKV Industries		5.303.70-0.930-17.902.0023.14
Uniroyal Marine Exports		20.9813.1621.83-12.313.4817.929.17

Over the last one year, Essex Marine has declined 35.92% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (82.88%), Mukka Proteins (-33.47%), Sharat Industries (96.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Essex Marine has underperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (8.64%) and Mukka Proteins (-12.29%).

Essex Marine Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Essex Marine Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.625.86
102625.6
2024.3824.81
5023.3824.3
10025.0525.48
20017.390

Essex Marine Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Essex Marine remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Essex Marine Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 10:41 PM ISTEssex Marine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 18, 2026, 10:25 PM ISTEssex Marine - Clarification On Price Movement.
Feb 17, 2026, 11:07 PM ISTEssex Marine - Clarification sought from Essex Marine Ltd
Jan 06, 2026, 9:38 PM ISTEssex Marine - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 12, 2025, 11:14 PM ISTEssex Marine - Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025

About Essex Marine

Essex Marine Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900WB2009PLC138018 and registration number is 138018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Marine Foods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Debashish Sen
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Kajari Sen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niladri Saha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Essex Marine Share Price

What is the share price of Essex Marine?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essex Marine is ₹26.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Essex Marine?

The Essex Marine is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Essex Marine?

The market cap of Essex Marine is ₹40.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Essex Marine?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Essex Marine are ₹26.60 and ₹25.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Essex Marine?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Essex Marine stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Essex Marine is ₹43.20 and 52-week low of Essex Marine is ₹18.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Essex Marine performed historically in terms of returns?

The Essex Marine has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, 35.57% for the past month, -0.57% over 3 months, -35.92% over 1 year, -13.79% across 3 years, and -8.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Essex Marine?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Essex Marine are 5.71 and 1.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

