Here's the live share price of Essex Marine along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Essex Marine has declined 8.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.92%.
Essex Marine’s current P/E of 5.71x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Essex Marine
|6.05
|18.31
|2.81
|0.46
|-35.92
|-13.79
|-8.52
|Apex Frozen Foods
|-12.26
|8.00
|35.28
|70.58
|82.88
|20.90
|8.64
|Mukka Proteins
|-5.84
|-8.66
|-12.97
|-21.16
|-33.47
|-19.63
|-12.29
|Sharat Industries
|-4.94
|-13.30
|8.27
|22.31
|96.71
|60.58
|52.42
|Kings Infra Ventures
|-11.75
|-13.00
|-21.29
|-23.81
|-8.07
|8.03
|35.71
|Coastal Corporation
|-6.70
|-9.18
|-5.43
|36.50
|3.86
|-0.59
|5.41
|Waterbase
|-13.61
|0.63
|2.27
|0.90
|4.10
|-10.50
|-15.20
|Zeal Aqua
|-18.23
|5.31
|10.50
|18.90
|0
|16.04
|11.92
|NCC Blue Water Products
|1.99
|-24.87
|0
|-2.66
|27.18
|56.55
|48.11
|BKV Industries
|5.30
|3.70
|-0.93
|0
|-17.90
|2.00
|23.14
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|20.98
|13.16
|21.83
|-12.31
|3.48
|17.92
|9.17
Over the last one year, Essex Marine has declined 35.92% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (82.88%), Mukka Proteins (-33.47%), Sharat Industries (96.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Essex Marine has underperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (8.64%) and Mukka Proteins (-12.29%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.6
|25.86
|10
|26
|25.6
|20
|24.38
|24.81
|50
|23.38
|24.3
|100
|25.05
|25.48
|200
|17.39
|0
In the latest quarter, Essex Marine remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
|Essex Marine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:25 PM IST
|Essex Marine - Clarification On Price Movement.
|Feb 17, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
|Essex Marine - Clarification sought from Essex Marine Ltd
|Jan 06, 2026, 9:38 PM IST
|Essex Marine - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 12, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
|Essex Marine - Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
Essex Marine Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900WB2009PLC138018 and registration number is 138018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Marine Foods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essex Marine is ₹26.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Essex Marine is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Essex Marine is ₹40.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Essex Marine are ₹26.60 and ₹25.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Essex Marine stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Essex Marine is ₹43.20 and 52-week low of Essex Marine is ₹18.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Essex Marine has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, 35.57% for the past month, -0.57% over 3 months, -35.92% over 1 year, -13.79% across 3 years, and -8.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Essex Marine are 5.71 and 1.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.