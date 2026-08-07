Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BKV Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BKV INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Aquaculture

Here's the live share price of BKV Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.10 Closed
-0.76₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BKV Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.10₹9.48
₹9.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.36₹13.10
₹9.10
Open Price
₹9.48
Prev. Close
₹9.17
Volume
123

Source: Dion Global

BKV Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BKV Industries		-0.22-6.86-10.783.88-26.49-4.01-3.37
Apex Frozen Foods		1.24-4.64-24.96-1.2571.0919.382.07
Mukka Proteins		3.49-1.43-4.68-5.79-14.43-17.85-11.13
Sharat Industries		0.126.345.68-5.3538.7256.8750.34
Coastal Corporation		-11.35-13.07-31.49-16.9225.91-3.22-4.21
Kings Infra Ventures		-4.87-8.47-15.85-22.88-28.55-8.1024.49
Waterbase		1.67-2.23-12.55-18.97-8.83-18.49-18.80
Zeal Aqua		0.36-3.39-23.24-16.54017.92-7.06
Essex Marine		-2.88-7.92-18.7260.74-6.24-2.12-1.28
NCC Blue Water Products		2.34-2.78-29.41-36.73-19.1745.8537.97
Uniroyal Marine Exports		18.009.3326.3439.816.3718.238.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BKV Industries has declined 26.49% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%). From a 5 year perspective, BKV Industries has underperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).

BKV Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BKV Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.379.27
109.479.37
209.569.5
509.839.65
1009.79.7
2009.629.95

Source: Dion Global

BKV Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BKV Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

BKV Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 04:29 PM IST ISTBKV Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of Our Company To Consider The Unaudited Financ
May 26, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTBKV Industries - Audited Financial Results ( Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.
May 26, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTBKV Industries - Audited Financial Results ( Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.
May 26, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTBKV Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2
May 05, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTBKV Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of Our Company To Consider The Audited Financia

Source: Dion Global

About BKV Industries

BKV Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1993PLC015304 and registration number is 015304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fish farming in sea water including farming of marine ornamental fish. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bommidala Rama Krishna
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bommidala Anitha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kola Hari Venkata Nagendra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Maddula Durga Sushma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BKV Industries Share Price

What is the share price of BKV Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BKV Industries is ₹9.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BKV Industries?

The BKV Industries is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BKV Industries?

The market cap of BKV Industries is ₹14.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BKV Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BKV Industries are ₹9.48 and ₹9.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BKV Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BKV Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BKV Industries is ₹13.10 and 52-week low of BKV Industries is ₹7.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BKV Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The BKV Industries has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -6.86% for the past month, -10.78% over 3 months, -26.49% over 1 year, -4.01% across 3 years, and -3.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BKV Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BKV Industries are -165.15 and 3.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

BKV Industries News

More BKV Industries News
Market Pulse