BKV INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Aquaculture - Integrated | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.88 Closed
1.440.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BKV Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.34₹10.20
₹9.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.03₹13.69
₹9.88
Open Price
₹9.88
Prev. Close
₹9.74
Volume
6,668

BKV Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.27
  • R210.67
  • R311.13
  • Pivot
    9.81
  • S19.41
  • S28.95
  • S38.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.339.78
  • 108.49.8
  • 208.619.69
  • 508.779.29
  • 1008.179.06
  • 2008.448.89

BKV Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
013.569.5319.3214.22254.12425.53
3.5911.9530.1330.097.66-11.68-52.94
8.7712.2610.812.537.7018.58-51.95
5.0026.9045.648.50-1.8122.83141.11

BKV Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

BKV Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BKV Industries Ltd.

BKV Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1993PLC015304 and registration number is 015304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fish farming in sea water including farming of marine ornamental fish. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bommidala Rama Krishna
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bommidala Anitha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nellore Dolendra Prasad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tunuguntla Rama Krishna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BKV Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BKV Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of BKV Industries Ltd. is ₹15.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BKV Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BKV Industries Ltd. is 64.24 and PB ratio of BKV Industries Ltd. is 3.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BKV Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BKV Industries Ltd. is ₹9.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BKV Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BKV Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BKV Industries Ltd. is ₹13.69 and 52-week low of BKV Industries Ltd. is ₹7.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

