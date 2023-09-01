Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|13.56
|9.53
|19.32
|14.22
|254.12
|425.53
|3.59
|11.95
|30.13
|30.09
|7.66
|-11.68
|-52.94
|8.77
|12.26
|10.81
|2.53
|7.70
|18.58
|-51.95
|5.00
|26.90
|45.64
|8.50
|-1.81
|22.83
|141.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BKV Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1993PLC015304 and registration number is 015304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fish farming in sea water including farming of marine ornamental fish. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BKV Industries Ltd. is ₹15.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BKV Industries Ltd. is 64.24 and PB ratio of BKV Industries Ltd. is 3.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BKV Industries Ltd. is ₹9.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BKV Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BKV Industries Ltd. is ₹13.69 and 52-week low of BKV Industries Ltd. is ₹7.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.