Here's the live share price of BKV Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BKV Industries
|-0.22
|-6.86
|-10.78
|3.88
|-26.49
|-4.01
|-3.37
|Apex Frozen Foods
|1.24
|-4.64
|-24.96
|-1.25
|71.09
|19.38
|2.07
|Mukka Proteins
|3.49
|-1.43
|-4.68
|-5.79
|-14.43
|-17.85
|-11.13
|Sharat Industries
|0.12
|6.34
|5.68
|-5.35
|38.72
|56.87
|50.34
|Coastal Corporation
|-11.35
|-13.07
|-31.49
|-16.92
|25.91
|-3.22
|-4.21
|Kings Infra Ventures
|-4.87
|-8.47
|-15.85
|-22.88
|-28.55
|-8.10
|24.49
|Waterbase
|1.67
|-2.23
|-12.55
|-18.97
|-8.83
|-18.49
|-18.80
|Zeal Aqua
|0.36
|-3.39
|-23.24
|-16.54
|0
|17.92
|-7.06
|Essex Marine
|-2.88
|-7.92
|-18.72
|60.74
|-6.24
|-2.12
|-1.28
|NCC Blue Water Products
|2.34
|-2.78
|-29.41
|-36.73
|-19.17
|45.85
|37.97
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|18.00
|9.33
|26.34
|39.81
|6.37
|18.23
|8.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BKV Industries has declined 26.49% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%). From a 5 year perspective, BKV Industries has underperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.37
|9.27
|10
|9.47
|9.37
|20
|9.56
|9.5
|50
|9.83
|9.65
|100
|9.7
|9.7
|200
|9.62
|9.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BKV Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:29 PM IST IST
|BKV Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of Our Company To Consider The Unaudited Financ
|May 26, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|BKV Industries - Audited Financial Results ( Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.
|May 26, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|BKV Industries - Audited Financial Results ( Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.
|May 26, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|BKV Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2
|May 05, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|BKV Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of Our Company To Consider The Audited Financia
Source: Dion Global
BKV Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1993PLC015304 and registration number is 015304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fish farming in sea water including farming of marine ornamental fish. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BKV Industries is ₹9.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BKV Industries is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BKV Industries is ₹14.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BKV Industries are ₹9.48 and ₹9.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BKV Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BKV Industries is ₹13.10 and 52-week low of BKV Industries is ₹7.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BKV Industries has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -6.86% for the past month, -10.78% over 3 months, -26.49% over 1 year, -4.01% across 3 years, and -3.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BKV Industries are -165.15 and 3.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global