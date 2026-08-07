What is the share price of BKV Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BKV Industries is ₹9.10 as on .

What kind of stock is BKV Industries? The BKV Industries is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BKV Industries? The market cap of BKV Industries is ₹14.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BKV Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of BKV Industries are ₹9.48 and ₹9.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BKV Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BKV Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BKV Industries is ₹13.10 and 52-week low of BKV Industries is ₹7.36 as on .

How has the BKV Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The BKV Industries has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -6.86% for the past month, -10.78% over 3 months, -26.49% over 1 year, -4.01% across 3 years, and -3.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BKV Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BKV Industries are -165.15 and 3.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global