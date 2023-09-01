What is the Market Cap of BKV Industries Ltd.? The market cap of BKV Industries Ltd. is ₹15.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BKV Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of BKV Industries Ltd. is 64.24 and PB ratio of BKV Industries Ltd. is 3.56 as on .

What is the share price of BKV Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BKV Industries Ltd. is ₹9.88 as on .