Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sharat Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHARAT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Aquaculture

Here's the live share price of Sharat Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹161.75 Closed
0.62₹ 1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sharat Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹159.10₹161.95
₹161.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.30₹179.00
₹161.75
Open Price
₹161.35
Prev. Close
₹160.75
Volume
49,756

Source: Dion Global

Sharat Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sharat Industries		0.126.345.68-5.3538.7256.8750.34
Apex Frozen Foods		1.24-4.64-24.96-1.2571.0919.382.07
Mukka Proteins		3.49-1.43-4.68-5.79-14.43-17.85-11.13
Coastal Corporation		-11.35-13.07-31.49-16.9225.91-3.22-4.21
Kings Infra Ventures		-4.87-8.47-15.85-22.88-28.55-8.1024.49
Waterbase		1.67-2.23-12.55-18.97-8.83-18.49-18.80
Zeal Aqua		0.36-3.39-23.24-16.54017.92-7.06
Essex Marine		-2.88-7.92-18.7260.74-6.24-2.12-1.28
BKV Industries		-0.22-6.86-10.783.88-26.49-4.01-3.37
NCC Blue Water Products		2.34-2.78-29.41-36.73-19.1745.8537.97
Uniroyal Marine Exports		18.009.3326.3439.816.3718.238.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sharat Industries has gained 38.72% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Coastal Corporation (25.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharat Industries has outperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).

Sharat Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sharat Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5161.02160.44
10160.78160.32
20159.23159.13
50155.89156.43
100152.08153.44
200148.02144.69

Source: Dion Global

Sharat Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sharat Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.59%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sharat Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTSharat Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 06, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTSharat Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTSharat Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jun 04, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTSharat Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 02, 2026, 02:46 AM IST ISTSharat Industries - Audio Recording Of Earnings Call For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sharat Industries

Sharat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1990PLC011276 and registration number is 011276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other animal feeds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 524.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prasad Reddy Sabbella
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sharat Reddy Sabbella
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. P Shanmugam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Geetha Adhyam Bindu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Swayze Mani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harihar Venkata Muthyam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharat Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sharat Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharat Industries is ₹161.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sharat Industries?

The Sharat Industries is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharat Industries?

The market cap of Sharat Industries is ₹634.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharat Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharat Industries are ₹161.95 and ₹159.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharat Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharat Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharat Industries is ₹179.00 and 52-week low of Sharat Industries is ₹112.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sharat Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sharat Industries has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, 6.48% for the past month, 5.82% over 3 months, 38.89% over 1 year, 56.93% across 3 years, and 50.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharat Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharat Industries are 39.89 and 4.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sharat Industries News

More Sharat Industries News
Market Pulse