Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|17.34
|9.34
|7.82
|33.02
|-5.37
|160.65
|356.94
|-2.34
|14.20
|39.33
|27.15
|-22.75
|43.09
|109.37
|-0.02
|-25.73
|-19.52
|-31.55
|53.82
|296.27
|296.27
|-0.18
|7.73
|-4.37
|-4.37
|-4.37
|-4.37
|-26.79
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sharat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1990PLC011276 and registration number is 011276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other animal feeds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 247.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sharat Industries Ltd. is ₹143.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sharat Industries Ltd. is 25.41 and PB ratio of Sharat Industries Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharat Industries Ltd. is ₹59.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharat Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharat Industries Ltd. is ₹72.90 and 52-week low of Sharat Industries Ltd. is ₹42.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.