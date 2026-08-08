What is the share price of Sharat Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharat Industries is ₹161.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Sharat Industries? The Sharat Industries is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharat Industries? The market cap of Sharat Industries is ₹634.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharat Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharat Industries are ₹161.95 and ₹159.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharat Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharat Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharat Industries is ₹179.00 and 52-week low of Sharat Industries is ₹112.30 as on .

How has the Sharat Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sharat Industries has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, 6.48% for the past month, 5.82% over 3 months, 38.89% over 1 year, 56.93% across 3 years, and 50.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharat Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharat Industries are 39.89 and 4.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global