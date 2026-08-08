Here's the live share price of Sharat Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sharat Industries
|0.12
|6.34
|5.68
|-5.35
|38.72
|56.87
|50.34
|Apex Frozen Foods
|1.24
|-4.64
|-24.96
|-1.25
|71.09
|19.38
|2.07
|Mukka Proteins
|3.49
|-1.43
|-4.68
|-5.79
|-14.43
|-17.85
|-11.13
|Coastal Corporation
|-11.35
|-13.07
|-31.49
|-16.92
|25.91
|-3.22
|-4.21
|Kings Infra Ventures
|-4.87
|-8.47
|-15.85
|-22.88
|-28.55
|-8.10
|24.49
|Waterbase
|1.67
|-2.23
|-12.55
|-18.97
|-8.83
|-18.49
|-18.80
|Zeal Aqua
|0.36
|-3.39
|-23.24
|-16.54
|0
|17.92
|-7.06
|Essex Marine
|-2.88
|-7.92
|-18.72
|60.74
|-6.24
|-2.12
|-1.28
|BKV Industries
|-0.22
|-6.86
|-10.78
|3.88
|-26.49
|-4.01
|-3.37
|NCC Blue Water Products
|2.34
|-2.78
|-29.41
|-36.73
|-19.17
|45.85
|37.97
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|18.00
|9.33
|26.34
|39.81
|6.37
|18.23
|8.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sharat Industries has gained 38.72% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (71.09%), Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Coastal Corporation (25.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharat Industries has outperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (2.07%) and Mukka Proteins (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|161.02
|160.44
|10
|160.78
|160.32
|20
|159.23
|159.13
|50
|155.89
|156.43
|100
|152.08
|153.44
|200
|148.02
|144.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sharat Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.59%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Sharat Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Sharat Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Sharat Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jun 04, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Sharat Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 02, 2026, 02:46 AM IST IST
|Sharat Industries - Audio Recording Of Earnings Call For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sharat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1990PLC011276 and registration number is 011276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other animal feeds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 524.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharat Industries is ₹161.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharat Industries is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sharat Industries is ₹634.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharat Industries are ₹161.95 and ₹159.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharat Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharat Industries is ₹179.00 and 52-week low of Sharat Industries is ₹112.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharat Industries has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, 6.48% for the past month, 5.82% over 3 months, 38.89% over 1 year, 56.93% across 3 years, and 50.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharat Industries are 39.89 and 4.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global