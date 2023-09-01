Follow Us

SHARAT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Aquaculture - Deep Sea Fishing | Smallcap | BSE
₹59.95 Closed
4.482.57
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sharat Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.40₹60.00
₹59.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.10₹72.90
₹59.95
Open Price
₹58.50
Prev. Close
₹57.38
Volume
6,164

Sharat Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R160.5
  • R261.05
  • R362.1
  • Pivot
    59.45
  • S158.9
  • S257.85
  • S357.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.2755.34
  • 1060.2854.48
  • 2061.3654.38
  • 5061.9455.38
  • 10055.9655.51
  • 20056.7154.75

Sharat Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.349.347.8233.02-5.37160.65356.94
-2.3414.2039.3327.15-22.7543.09109.37
-0.02-25.73-19.52-31.5553.82296.27296.27
-0.187.73-4.37-4.37-4.37-4.37-26.79

Sharat Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sharat Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sharat Industries Ltd.

Sharat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1990PLC011276 and registration number is 011276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other animal feeds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 247.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Prasad Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sharat Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. P Shanmugam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Durga Thota
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harihar Venkata Muthyam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharat Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sharat Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sharat Industries Ltd. is ₹143.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sharat Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sharat Industries Ltd. is 25.41 and PB ratio of Sharat Industries Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sharat Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharat Industries Ltd. is ₹59.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharat Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharat Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharat Industries Ltd. is ₹72.90 and 52-week low of Sharat Industries Ltd. is ₹42.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

