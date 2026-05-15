Devyani International, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in India, posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.04 crore in Q4FY26, narrowing from a net loss of Rs 14.73 crore reported in Q4FY25. The company had also reported a net loss of Rs 10.38 crore in the previous quarter (Q3FY26).

Revenue, however, increased 18.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,436.86 crore in Q4FY26, up from Rs 1,212.59 crore reported in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue declined slightly from Rs 1,440.89 crore reported in Q3FY26.

KFC drives Devyani International Q4 growth

The Chairman of Devyani International Limited said that due to a stable demand environment and tailored, sustained customer engagement, “KFC delivered its strongest performance in the last 14 quarters, posting a healthy 4.9% positive same-store sales growth (SSSG) and nearly 15% YoY growth during the quarter. It continues to anchor our growth momentum and network expansion.”

Revenue from KFC India increased 14.6% year-on-year to Rs 585.5 crore in Q4 FY26. The brand’s store count stood at 783 outlets at the end of March 2026.

Pizza Hut India continues to face pressure

Pizza Hut India reported negative same-store sales growth of 1.4% during the quarter. The business had 639 stores at the end of March 2026.

The company, however, continued to focus on value-led campaigns and improving accessibility for consumers.

Biryani By Kilo maintains growth momentum

Its own brands business, including Biryani By Kilo (BBK) and Vaango, also maintained positive momentum during the quarter. BBK reported 3.2% SSSG, while the company said BBK Express stores are currently under testing.

Devyani International ended the year with a global network of 2,256 stores. The company added 217 net new stores in FY26.

International business remains stable

Devyani International’s international business reported revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to Rs 503.3 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company said its overseas operations continued to witness positive same-store sales growth momentum along with improvement in brand contribution margins.

Devyani International announces senior leadership changes

The company also announced a series of senior management changes and board-level appointments.

Manish Dawar re-appointment as Whole-time Director (President & Chief Executive Officer) for a period of three years with effect from February 17, 2027, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Gaurav Bhatnagar appointment as EVP & COO – India with effect from May 25. Pradeep Das has been redesignated as Chief Growth & International Business Officer with effect from May 25. He will continue as part of the company’s senior management personnel. The company also approved the re-appointment of VGG & Co.,Chartered Accountants, as internal auditors for FY27.

Devyani International share price

The share price of Devyani International has declined 20.07% so far this year.