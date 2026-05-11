Canara Bank posted a 9.94% Year-on-Year (YoY) decline in its Q4FY26 net profit at Rs 4,505.57 crore, down from Rs 5,002.66 crore. The bank’s FY26 profit increased to Rs 19,186.67 crore, up 12.69% YoY from Rs 17,026.67 crore reported in FY26.

Here are key highlights from Canara Bank’s Q4FY26

The public sector lender’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 1.84% in the March quarter.

Canara Bank’s interest earned during the quarter came in at Rs 318.38 billion. Meanwhile, provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 9.92 billion during the reporting period.

The bank also reported provisions for NPA at Rs 1312 crore in Q4FY26.

Canara Bank: Rs 4.20 dividend

Canara Bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 4.20 per share for FY26. The dividend is equal to 210% on equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.The dividend payout is subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to be held on 23rd June.

The record date for the dividend payment has been fixed as June 12, 2026.

Canara Bank’s global business rose 12.11% YoY to Rs 28,06,226 crore as of March 2026. Global deposits grew 9.71% YoY to Rs 15,68,678 crore, while global advances (gross) increased 15.30% YoY to Rs 12,37,548 crore.

The bank’s domestic deposits stood at Rs 14,36,905 crore at the end of March 2026, registering a growth of 7.95% compared to the year-ago period.

Canara Bank share price

The share price of Canara Bank fell 3.05% in the intraday session. The stock has declined 15.59% so far this year.