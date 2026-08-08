Here's the live share price of Yug Decor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
|Citichem India
|6.25
|3.03
|-2.86
|-1.45
|-38.38
|-37.09
|-24.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yug Decor has gained 1.91% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Yug Decor has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.02
|24.17
|10
|24.2
|23.28
|20
|19.61
|21.27
|50
|19.09
|20.12
|100
|21.53
|21.69
|200
|25.91
|24.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yug Decor saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Yug Decor - Disclosure Under Regulation 10(7) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Yug Decor - Compliance Certificate Under Reg. 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018.
|Jun 13, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Yug Decor - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)- Prior Intimation Received Under Regulation 10(5) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulatio
|May 30, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Yug Decor - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|May 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Yug Decor - Financial Results For Half Year And Year Ended As On 31St March, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Yug Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24295GJ2003PLC042531 and registration number is 042531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yug Decor is ₹23.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Yug Decor is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yug Decor is ₹37.22 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yug Decor are ₹23.00 and ₹23.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yug Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yug Decor is ₹27.33 and 52-week low of Yug Decor is ₹11.33 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Yug Decor has shown returns of -4.6% over the past day, -9.34% for the past month, 64.29% over 3 months, 1.91% over 1 year, -19.53% across 3 years, and 25.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yug Decor are 489.36 and 2.20 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global