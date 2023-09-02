Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.05
|37.59
|49.33
|111.32
|119.18
|700.00
|479.31
|3.15
|5.88
|-3.80
|6.65
|-10.57
|190.06
|494.79
|2.57
|1.54
|0.84
|10.01
|6.89
|136.55
|570.80
|12.74
|8.53
|1.11
|22.96
|31.06
|95.59
|149.46
|4.55
|38.08
|47.58
|46.85
|13.87
|103.24
|-28.27
|2.95
|3.96
|6.13
|31.67
|11.78
|1,391.32
|1,525.68
|7.84
|30.77
|51.03
|88.43
|30.26
|378.01
|390.31
|13.07
|7.85
|15.39
|10.94
|-13.63
|127.10
|95.47
|4.33
|8.00
|19.08
|29.28
|-6.41
|102.88
|6.52
|13.30
|-7.48
|-18.25
|35.98
|9.95
|11.16
|211.88
|4.90
|-6.71
|-16.93
|-21.56
|-59.92
|274.49
|521.42
|9.64
|-13.89
|-10.44
|-14.92
|-2.21
|11.95
|66.17
|9.76
|-1.96
|-12.54
|-13.63
|-69.31
|973.99
|452.83
|10.21
|33.90
|62.66
|62.66
|62.66
|62.66
|62.66
|0
|21.09
|14.83
|-43.52
|-59.23
|-24.45
|-26.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & A.G.M.
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|16 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & A.G.M.
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Yug Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24295GJ2003PLC042531 and registration number is 042531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Yug Decor Ltd. is ₹70.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Yug Decor Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Yug Decor Ltd. is 11.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yug Decor Ltd. is ₹112.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yug Decor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yug Decor Ltd. is ₹117.00 and 52-week low of Yug Decor Ltd. is ₹46.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.