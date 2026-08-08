What is the share price of Yug Decor? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yug Decor is ₹23.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Yug Decor? The Yug Decor is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yug Decor? The market cap of Yug Decor is ₹37.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yug Decor? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yug Decor are ₹23.00 and ₹23.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yug Decor? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yug Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yug Decor is ₹27.33 and 52-week low of Yug Decor is ₹11.33 as on .

How has the Yug Decor performed historically in terms of returns? The Yug Decor has shown returns of -4.6% over the past day, -9.34% for the past month, 64.29% over 3 months, 1.91% over 1 year, -19.53% across 3 years, and 25.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yug Decor? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yug Decor are 489.36 and 2.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global