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Yug Decor Share Price

NSE
BSE

YUG DECOR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Yug Decor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.00 Closed
-4.60₹ -1.11
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yug Decor Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.00₹23.00
₹23.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.33₹27.33
₹23.00
Open Price
₹23.00
Prev. Close
₹24.11
Volume
36,225

Source: Dion Global

Yug Decor Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34
Citichem India		6.253.03-2.86-1.45-38.38-37.09-24.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yug Decor has gained 1.91% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Yug Decor has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).

Yug Decor Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yug Decor Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.0224.17
1024.223.28
2019.6121.27
5019.0920.12
10021.5321.69
20025.9124.86

Source: Dion Global

Yug Decor Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yug Decor saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Yug Decor Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTYug Decor - Disclosure Under Regulation 10(7) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
Jul 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTYug Decor - Compliance Certificate Under Reg. 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018.
Jun 13, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTYug Decor - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)- Prior Intimation Received Under Regulation 10(5) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulatio
May 30, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTYug Decor - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
May 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTYug Decor - Financial Results For Half Year And Year Ended As On 31St March, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Yug Decor

Yug Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24295GJ2003PLC042531 and registration number is 042531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandresh S Saraswat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ankita Chandresh Saraswat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh G Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Saraswat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Rameshchandra Shrivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yug Decor Share Price

What is the share price of Yug Decor?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yug Decor is ₹23.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yug Decor?

The Yug Decor is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yug Decor?

The market cap of Yug Decor is ₹37.22 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yug Decor?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yug Decor are ₹23.00 and ₹23.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yug Decor?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yug Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yug Decor is ₹27.33 and 52-week low of Yug Decor is ₹11.33 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Yug Decor performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yug Decor has shown returns of -4.6% over the past day, -9.34% for the past month, 64.29% over 3 months, 1.91% over 1 year, -19.53% across 3 years, and 25.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yug Decor?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yug Decor are 489.36 and 2.20 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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