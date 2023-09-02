Follow Us

YUG DECOR LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹112.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yug Decor Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.00₹114.00
₹112.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.36₹117.00
₹112.00
Open Price
₹114.00
Prev. Close
₹112.00
Volume
4,000

Yug Decor Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1113.33
  • R2114.67
  • R3115.33
  • Pivot
    112.67
  • S1111.33
  • S2110.67
  • S3109.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.68109.57
  • 1056.27107.6
  • 2054.61101.63
  • 5038.0789.03
  • 10028.2977.69
  • 20022.962.92

Yug Decor Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.0537.5949.33111.32119.18700.00479.31
3.155.88-3.806.65-10.57190.06494.79
2.571.540.8410.016.89136.55570.80
12.748.531.1122.9631.0695.59149.46
4.5538.0847.5846.8513.87103.24-28.27
2.953.966.1331.6711.781,391.321,525.68
7.8430.7751.0388.4330.26378.01390.31
13.077.8515.3910.94-13.63127.1095.47
4.338.0019.0829.28-6.41102.886.52
13.30-7.48-18.2535.989.9511.16211.88
4.90-6.71-16.93-21.56-59.92274.49521.42
9.64-13.89-10.44-14.92-2.2111.9566.17
9.76-1.96-12.54-13.63-69.31973.99452.83
10.2133.9062.6662.6662.6662.6662.66
021.0914.83-43.52-59.23-24.45-26.31

Yug Decor Ltd. Share Holdings

Yug Decor Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
16 Aug, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue & A.G.M.
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Yug Decor Ltd.

Yug Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24295GJ2003PLC042531 and registration number is 042531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh G Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandresh Santosh Kumar Saraswat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ankita Chandresh Saraswat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Saraswat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Rameshchandra Shrivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yug Decor Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yug Decor Ltd.?

The market cap of Yug Decor Ltd. is ₹70.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yug Decor Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yug Decor Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Yug Decor Ltd. is 11.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yug Decor Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yug Decor Ltd. is ₹112.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yug Decor Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yug Decor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yug Decor Ltd. is ₹117.00 and 52-week low of Yug Decor Ltd. is ₹46.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

