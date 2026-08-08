Here's the live share price of Vinyoflex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
|Citichem India
|6.25
|3.03
|-2.86
|-1.45
|-38.38
|-37.09
|-24.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vinyoflex has declined 19.49% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinyoflex has underperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.43
|53.12
|10
|52.32
|52.8
|20
|51.57
|52.36
|50
|52.3
|52.06
|100
|50.37
|52.03
|200
|52.53
|54.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vinyoflex saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Vinyoflex - Noting Of Secretarial Audit Report For The Year Ended March 31,2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Vinyoflex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 30Th July 2026 For The Consideration And App
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Vinyoflex - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Vinyoflex - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended June
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Vinyoflex - Non Applicability Of Escrow Payment Mechanism
Source: Dion Global
Vinyoflex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1993PLC019830 and registration number is 019830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinyoflex is ₹52.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vinyoflex is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vinyoflex is ₹22.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinyoflex are ₹53.99 and ₹52.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinyoflex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinyoflex is ₹78.00 and 52-week low of Vinyoflex is ₹35.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vinyoflex has shown returns of -1.64% over the past day, 2.65% for the past month, -1.51% over 3 months, -19.49% over 1 year, -17.26% across 3 years, and 13.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinyoflex are 6.58 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global