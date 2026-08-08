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Vinyoflex Share Price

NSE
BSE

VINYOFLEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Vinyoflex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.20 Closed
-1.64₹ -0.87
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vinyoflex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.20₹53.99
₹52.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.95₹78.00
₹52.20
Open Price
₹53.22
Prev. Close
₹53.07
Volume
361

Source: Dion Global

Vinyoflex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34
Citichem India		6.253.03-2.86-1.45-38.38-37.09-24.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vinyoflex has declined 19.49% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinyoflex has underperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).

Vinyoflex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vinyoflex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.4353.12
1052.3252.8
2051.5752.36
5052.352.06
10050.3752.03
20052.5354.37

Source: Dion Global

Vinyoflex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vinyoflex saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vinyoflex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTVinyoflex - Noting Of Secretarial Audit Report For The Year Ended March 31,2026
Jul 30, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTVinyoflex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 30Th July 2026 For The Consideration And App
Jul 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTVinyoflex - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Jul 22, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTVinyoflex - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended June
Jul 16, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTVinyoflex - Non Applicability Of Escrow Payment Mechanism

Source: Dion Global

About Vinyoflex

Vinyoflex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1993PLC019830 and registration number is 019830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Nila Uday Tilva
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Vinod Khimji Tilva
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mansukhbhai Patel
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Khushal Narendrabhai Barmeda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jasmin Kantilal Chapala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjivkumar Vasantbhai Chaniara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vinyoflex Share Price

What is the share price of Vinyoflex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinyoflex is ₹52.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vinyoflex?

The Vinyoflex is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vinyoflex?

The market cap of Vinyoflex is ₹22.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vinyoflex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinyoflex are ₹53.99 and ₹52.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinyoflex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinyoflex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinyoflex is ₹78.00 and 52-week low of Vinyoflex is ₹35.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vinyoflex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vinyoflex has shown returns of -1.64% over the past day, 2.65% for the past month, -1.51% over 3 months, -19.49% over 1 year, -17.26% across 3 years, and 13.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vinyoflex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinyoflex are 6.58 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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