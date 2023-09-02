Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.24
|-4.50
|9.68
|27.78
|58.82
|390.97
|203.29
|1.06
|-21.26
|-2.34
|50.76
|81.65
|1,512.09
|2,118.70
|-4.22
|1.32
|18.20
|21.11
|11.77
|282.27
|274.31
|32.93
|39.74
|42.11
|64.65
|311.69
|583.28
|583.28
|2.05
|48.14
|50.04
|44.88
|-33.43
|285.66
|204.63
|0.54
|-3.07
|60.02
|75.50
|84.77
|1,289.07
|1,134.29
|3.81
|8.33
|18.70
|26.02
|34.45
|166.84
|38.80
|5.26
|-7.04
|-31.48
|-26.00
|-5.31
|485.44
|485.44
|0.91
|-3.01
|-10.22
|49.48
|-18.10
|795.36
|475.96
|10.36
|-0.34
|-9.63
|2.44
|30.12
|607.94
|957.89
|2.36
|2.36
|2.16
|-1.89
|-1.89
|-1.89
|-1.89
|-4.18
|-10.30
|-7.83
|-3.07
|-22.22
|192.59
|58.00
|-2.86
|-14.89
|-31.93
|-34.62
|8.80
|63.86
|3.34
|-4.86
|-2.22
|17.33
|-4.86
|3.53
|91.30
|40.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vinyoflex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1993PLC019830 and registration number is 019830. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vinyoflex Ltd. is ₹40.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vinyoflex Ltd. is 11.06 and PB ratio of Vinyoflex Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinyoflex Ltd. is ₹94.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinyoflex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinyoflex Ltd. is ₹113.13 and 52-week low of Vinyoflex Ltd. is ₹39.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.