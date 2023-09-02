Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vinyoflex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VINYOFLEX LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | BSE
₹94.02 Closed
4.994.47
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vinyoflex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.35₹94.02
₹94.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.50₹113.13
₹94.02
Open Price
₹94.02
Prev. Close
₹89.55
Volume
13,309

Vinyoflex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.91
  • R295.8
  • R397.58
  • Pivot
    93.13
  • S192.24
  • S290.46
  • S389.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.8485.53
  • 1047.5885.19
  • 2048.2686.77
  • 5050.2888.43
  • 10040.2984.85
  • 20035.7875.28

Vinyoflex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.24-4.509.6827.7858.82390.97203.29
1.06-21.26-2.3450.7681.651,512.092,118.70
-4.221.3218.2021.1111.77282.27274.31
32.9339.7442.1164.65311.69583.28583.28
2.0548.1450.0444.88-33.43285.66204.63
0.54-3.0760.0275.5084.771,289.071,134.29
3.818.3318.7026.0234.45166.8438.80
5.26-7.04-31.48-26.00-5.31485.44485.44
0.91-3.01-10.2249.48-18.10795.36475.96
10.36-0.34-9.632.4430.12607.94957.89
2.362.362.16-1.89-1.89-1.89-1.89
-4.18-10.30-7.83-3.07-22.22192.5958.00
-2.86-14.89-31.93-34.628.8063.863.34
-4.86-2.2217.33-4.863.5391.3040.80

Vinyoflex Ltd. Share Holdings

Vinyoflex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vinyoflex Ltd.

Vinyoflex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1993PLC019830 and registration number is 019830. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Sheets/Films. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nila Uday Tilva
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Vinod Khimji Tilva
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mansukhlal Premjibhai Patel
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Khushal Narendrabhai Barmeda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jasmin Kantilal Chapala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjivkumar Vasantbhai Chaniara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vinyoflex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vinyoflex Ltd.?

The market cap of Vinyoflex Ltd. is ₹40.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vinyoflex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vinyoflex Ltd. is 11.06 and PB ratio of Vinyoflex Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vinyoflex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinyoflex Ltd. is ₹94.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinyoflex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinyoflex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinyoflex Ltd. is ₹113.13 and 52-week low of Vinyoflex Ltd. is ₹39.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data