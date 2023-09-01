Follow Us

DIAMINES & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹535.60 Closed
-3.28-18.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹527.20₹564.25
₹535.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹390.00₹686.75
₹535.60
Open Price
₹553.80
Prev. Close
₹553.75
Volume
23,186

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1559.1
  • R2580.2
  • R3596.15
  • Pivot
    543.15
  • S1522.05
  • S2506.1
  • S3485

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5468.09518.34
  • 10473.94506.57
  • 20487.61513.74
  • 50475.91542.17
  • 100388.04542.09
  • 200335.71509.99

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.30-7.48-18.2535.989.9511.16211.88
3.155.88-3.806.65-10.57190.06494.79
2.571.540.8410.016.89136.55570.80
12.748.531.1122.9631.0695.59149.46
4.5538.0847.5846.8513.87103.24-28.27
2.953.966.1331.6711.781,391.321,525.68
7.8430.7751.0388.4330.26378.01390.31
12.767.5615.0810.65-13.87126.5094.95
4.338.0019.0829.28-6.41102.886.52
2.0537.5949.33111.32119.18700.00479.31
4.90-6.71-16.93-21.56-59.92274.49521.42
9.64-13.89-10.44-14.92-2.2111.9566.17
9.76-1.96-12.54-13.63-69.31973.99452.83
10.2133.9062.6662.6662.6662.6662.66
021.0914.83-43.52-59.23-24.45-26.31

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1976PLC002905 and registration number is 002905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Mehta
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. G S Venkatachalam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Chhabra
    Prof.Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ambrish Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kejal Pandya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹523.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is 13.67 and PB ratio of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is 3.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹535.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹686.75 and 52-week low of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹390.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

