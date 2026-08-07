Here's the live share price of Diamines & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
|Citichem India
|6.25
|3.03
|-2.86
|-1.45
|-38.38
|-37.09
|-24.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Diamines & Chemicals has declined 34.34% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Diamines & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|240.05
|248.97
|10
|244.84
|248.03
|20
|255.31
|250.23
|50
|250.78
|252.24
|100
|250.5
|254.62
|200
|256.67
|272.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Diamines & Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.49%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Diamines & Chem. - Announcement Under Reguleration 30 (LODR) - Allotment Of ESOP/ESPS
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Diamines & Chem. - Statement Of Deviation & Variation Under Reg 32
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Diamines & Chem. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Diamines & Chem. - Grant Of Stock Options Under DACL- Employee Stock Option Plan 2021 (ESOP - 2021)
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Diamines & Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
Source: Dion Global
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1976PLC002905 and registration number is 002905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diamines & Chemicals is ₹265.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Diamines & Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Diamines & Chemicals is ₹267.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Diamines & Chemicals are ₹267.15 and ₹260.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diamines & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diamines & Chemicals is ₹420.30 and 52-week low of Diamines & Chemicals is ₹211.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Diamines & Chemicals has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -4.53% over 3 months, -34.34% over 1 year, -19.44% across 3 years, and -3.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diamines & Chemicals are -26.54 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global