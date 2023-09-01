Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1976PLC002905 and registration number is 002905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹523.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is 13.67 and PB ratio of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is 3.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹535.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹686.75 and 52-week low of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹390.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.