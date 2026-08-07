What is the share price of Diamines & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diamines & Chemicals is ₹265.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Diamines & Chemicals? The Diamines & Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diamines & Chemicals? The market cap of Diamines & Chemicals is ₹267.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Diamines & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Diamines & Chemicals are ₹267.15 and ₹260.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diamines & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diamines & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diamines & Chemicals is ₹420.30 and 52-week low of Diamines & Chemicals is ₹211.00 as on .

How has the Diamines & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Diamines & Chemicals has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -4.53% over 3 months, -34.34% over 1 year, -19.44% across 3 years, and -3.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diamines & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diamines & Chemicals are -26.54 and 1.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global