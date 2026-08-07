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Diamines & Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

DIAMINES & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Diamines & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹265.80 Closed
0.70₹ 1.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Diamines & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹260.65₹267.15
₹265.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹211.00₹420.30
₹265.80
Open Price
₹267.00
Prev. Close
₹263.95
Volume
184

Source: Dion Global

Diamines & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34
Citichem India		6.253.03-2.86-1.45-38.38-37.09-24.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Diamines & Chemicals has declined 34.34% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Diamines & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).

Diamines & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Diamines & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5240.05248.97
10244.84248.03
20255.31250.23
50250.78252.24
100250.5254.62
200256.67272.89

Source: Dion Global

Diamines & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Diamines & Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.49%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Diamines & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTDiamines & Chem. - Announcement Under Reguleration 30 (LODR) - Allotment Of ESOP/ESPS
Aug 05, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTDiamines & Chem. - Statement Of Deviation & Variation Under Reg 32
Aug 05, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTDiamines & Chem. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTDiamines & Chem. - Grant Of Stock Options Under DACL- Employee Stock Option Plan 2021 (ESOP - 2021)
Jul 21, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTDiamines & Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte

Source: Dion Global

About Diamines & Chemicals

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1976PLC002905 and registration number is 002905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Mehta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajendra Chhabra
    Prof.Director
  • Mr. Tanmay Godiawala
    Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kejal Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priyam Jhaveri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diamines & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Diamines & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diamines & Chemicals is ₹265.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Diamines & Chemicals?

The Diamines & Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diamines & Chemicals?

The market cap of Diamines & Chemicals is ₹267.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Diamines & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Diamines & Chemicals are ₹267.15 and ₹260.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diamines & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diamines & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diamines & Chemicals is ₹420.30 and 52-week low of Diamines & Chemicals is ₹211.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Diamines & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Diamines & Chemicals has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -4.53% over 3 months, -34.34% over 1 year, -19.44% across 3 years, and -3.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diamines & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diamines & Chemicals are -26.54 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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