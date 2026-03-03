Here's the live share price of Blue Pearl Agriventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Blue Pearl Agriventures has gained 110.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 184.69%.
Blue Pearl Agriventures’s current P/E of 5,693.75x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|-3.60
|-26.94
|-53.87
|-56.93
|179.11
|134.11
|110.58
|SRF
|-1.74
|-12.85
|-10.34
|-13.90
|-10.24
|3.75
|17.40
|Navin Fluorine International
|-1.06
|-0.04
|7.68
|29.36
|63.98
|14.13
|17.58
|Yasho Industries
|8.08
|14.39
|0.05
|-11.42
|-9.80
|5.28
|46.30
|Gem Aromatics
|3.99
|3.35
|28.52
|-28.07
|-37.57
|-14.54
|-8.99
|Andhra Sugars
|2.08
|4.96
|-5.19
|-4.83
|8.47
|-14.90
|2.49
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|-0.19
|-4.62
|-13.46
|-14.12
|39.29
|4.41
|10.60
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|-0.96
|-4.12
|-9.49
|-7.40
|-14.61
|36.73
|34.96
|OCCL
|-2.43
|-8.64
|-12.16
|-33.44
|33.46
|-2.82
|-1.70
|Beezaasan Explotech
|0.45
|-2.91
|-2.25
|4.47
|44.81
|13.14
|7.69
|Diamines & Chemicals
|-2.25
|-6.12
|-14.10
|-39.29
|-34.47
|-18.82
|-5.80
|Ritesh International
|-6.59
|-11.56
|-15.46
|54.56
|120.87
|8.29
|22.42
|Omkar Pharmachem
|0
|0
|-0.81
|14.88
|-1.67
|5.67
|8.41
|Yug Decor
|0
|-16.05
|-29.28
|-30.52
|-42.69
|-18.32
|10.70
|Deco-Mica
|-0.46
|-0.17
|-13.71
|-21.48
|-3.78
|-2.76
|24.74
|Machhar Industries
|2.88
|22.56
|33.61
|15.08
|8.85
|123.40
|61.98
|Vinyoflex
|-3.32
|-10.91
|-11.69
|-26.22
|-27.06
|-10.96
|9.67
|Sreechem Resins
|-5.00
|-21.16
|10.21
|5.16
|-24.51
|-14.78
|38.60
|Citichem India
|-7.86
|-5.56
|-33.33
|-42.65
|-45.16
|-37.09
|-24.28
|Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)
|0
|-5.02
|-0.28
|12.52
|30.19
|20.58
|18.59
Over the last one year, Blue Pearl Agriventures has gained 179.11% compared to peers like SRF (-10.24%), Navin Fluorine International (63.98%), Yasho Industries (-9.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Pearl Agriventures has outperformed peers relative to SRF (17.40%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.58%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.21
|48.14
|10
|48.15
|48.68
|20
|51.86
|51.42
|50
|65.2
|61.5
|100
|76.81
|68.9
|200
|73
|65.01
In the latest quarter, Blue Pearl Agriventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 23.24%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
|Blue Pearl Agriventu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:13 PM IST
|Blue Pearl Agriventu - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Come Outcome Of Board Meeeting Held On 17Th February, 2026
|Feb 05, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
|Blue Pearl Agriventu - Financial Result Of Quater Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 05, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
|Blue Pearl Agriventu - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 5Th February, 2026
|Feb 05, 2026, 8:41 PM IST
|Blue Pearl Agriventu - Revised Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 23Rd January, 2026
Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46209MH1992PLC069447 and registration number is 069447. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Pearl Agriventures is ₹45.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Blue Pearl Agriventures is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Blue Pearl Agriventures is ₹2,744.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Pearl Agriventures are ₹46.75 and ₹45.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Pearl Agriventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Pearl Agriventures is ₹114.61 and 52-week low of Blue Pearl Agriventures is ₹16.32 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Blue Pearl Agriventures has shown returns of -4.51% over the past day, -17.12% for the past month, -46.61% over 3 months, 184.69% over 1 year, 134.11% across 3 years, and 110.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Pearl Agriventures are 5,693.75 and 44.79 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.