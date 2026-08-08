Here's the live share price of Machhar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
|Citichem India
|6.25
|3.03
|-2.86
|-1.45
|-38.38
|-37.09
|-24.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Machhar Industries has declined 13.56% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Machhar Industries has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|349.52
|329.75
|10
|341.62
|333.89
|20
|326.93
|334.05
|50
|338.24
|332.79
|100
|327.11
|326.29
|200
|310.98
|321.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Machhar Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.50%, while DII stake decreased to 0.47%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Machhar Industries - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 16Th July, 2026 Under Regulations 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Boa
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Machhar Industries - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 16Th July, 2026 Under Regulations 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Boa
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Machhar Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 16Th July, 2026 Under Regulations 30 Of The S
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Machhar Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Machhar Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Submission Of Information Under Clause 29 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulation 201
Source: Dion Global
Machhar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45202MH2008PLC185168 and registration number is 185168. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Machhar Industries is ₹304.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Machhar Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Machhar Industries is ₹22.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Machhar Industries are ₹304.00 and ₹303.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Machhar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Machhar Industries is ₹409.00 and 52-week low of Machhar Industries is ₹221.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Machhar Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.28% for the past month, -3.03% over 3 months, -13.56% over 1 year, 95.36% across 3 years, and 58.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Machhar Industries are 29.73 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global