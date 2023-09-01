What is the Market Cap of Machhar Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Machhar Industries Ltd. is ₹3.67 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Machhar Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Machhar Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Machhar Industries Ltd. is 4.95 as on .

What is the share price of Machhar Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Machhar Industries Ltd. is ₹49.53 as on .