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Machhar Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MACHHAR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Machhar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹304.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Machhar Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹303.90₹304.00
₹304.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹221.20₹409.00
₹304.00
Open Price
₹303.90
Prev. Close
₹304.00
Volume
17

Source: Dion Global

Machhar Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34
Citichem India		6.253.03-2.86-1.45-38.38-37.09-24.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Machhar Industries has declined 13.56% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Machhar Industries has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).

Machhar Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Machhar Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5349.52329.75
10341.62333.89
20326.93334.05
50338.24332.79
100327.11326.29
200310.98321.46

Source: Dion Global

Machhar Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Machhar Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.50%, while DII stake decreased to 0.47%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Machhar Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTMachhar Industries - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 16Th July, 2026 Under Regulations 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Boa
Jul 16, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTMachhar Industries - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 16Th July, 2026 Under Regulations 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Boa
Jul 16, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTMachhar Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 16Th July, 2026 Under Regulations 30 Of The S
Jul 13, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTMachhar Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTMachhar Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Submission Of Information Under Clause 29 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulation 201

Source: Dion Global

About Machhar Industries

Machhar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45202MH2008PLC185168 and registration number is 185168. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Machhar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vyankat Waman Katkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arvind Machhar
    Director
  • Mrs. Rupali Abhijeet Bothara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Girdharilal Tapdiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Shantilal Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Machhar Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Machhar Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Machhar Industries is ₹304.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Machhar Industries?

The Machhar Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Machhar Industries?

The market cap of Machhar Industries is ₹22.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Machhar Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Machhar Industries are ₹304.00 and ₹303.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Machhar Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Machhar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Machhar Industries is ₹409.00 and 52-week low of Machhar Industries is ₹221.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Machhar Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Machhar Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.28% for the past month, -3.03% over 3 months, -13.56% over 1 year, 95.36% across 3 years, and 58.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Machhar Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Machhar Industries are 29.73 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Machhar Industries News

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