What is the share price of Machhar Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Machhar Industries is ₹304.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Machhar Industries? The Machhar Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Machhar Industries? The market cap of Machhar Industries is ₹22.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Machhar Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Machhar Industries are ₹304.00 and ₹303.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Machhar Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Machhar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Machhar Industries is ₹409.00 and 52-week low of Machhar Industries is ₹221.20 as on .

How has the Machhar Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Machhar Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.28% for the past month, -3.03% over 3 months, -13.56% over 1 year, 95.36% across 3 years, and 58.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Machhar Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Machhar Industries are 29.73 and 2.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global