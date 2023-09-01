Follow Us

Machhar Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MACHHAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹49.53 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Machhar Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.53₹49.53
₹49.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹49.53
₹49.53
Open Price
₹49.53
Prev. Close
₹49.53
Volume
0

Machhar Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.53
  • R249.53
  • R349.53
  • Pivot
    49.53
  • S149.53
  • S249.53
  • S349.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.0945.22
  • 103.0440.32
  • 201.520
  • 500.610
  • 1000.30
  • 2000.150

Machhar Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2133.9062.6662.6662.6662.6662.66
3.155.88-3.806.65-10.57190.06494.79
2.571.540.8410.016.89136.55570.80
13.138.911.4623.3831.5296.27150.32
4.5538.0847.5846.8513.87103.24-28.27
2.953.966.1331.6711.781,391.321,525.68
7.8430.7751.0388.4330.26378.01390.31
12.767.5615.0810.65-13.87126.5094.95
4.338.0019.0829.28-6.41102.886.52
12.79-7.89-18.6135.379.4610.66210.49
2.0537.5949.33111.32119.18700.00479.31
4.90-6.71-16.93-21.56-59.92274.49521.42
9.64-13.89-10.44-14.92-2.2111.9566.17
9.76-1.96-12.54-13.63-69.31973.99452.83
021.0914.83-43.52-59.23-24.45-26.31

Machhar Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Machhar Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Machhar Industries Ltd.

Chemicals - Others

Management

  • Mr. Vyankat Waman Katkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arvind Krishnagopal Machhar
    Director
  • Mr. Balaprasad Harinarayan Tapdiya
    Director
  • Mr. Ghevarchand Motilal Bothara
    Director
  • Mr. Rupali Abhijeet Bothara
    Director

FAQs on Machhar Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Machhar Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Machhar Industries Ltd. is ₹3.67 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Machhar Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Machhar Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Machhar Industries Ltd. is 4.95 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Machhar Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Machhar Industries Ltd. is ₹49.53 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Machhar Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Machhar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Machhar Industries Ltd. is ₹49.53 and 52-week low of Machhar Industries Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.

