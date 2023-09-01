Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.21
|33.90
|62.66
|62.66
|62.66
|62.66
|62.66
|3.15
|5.88
|-3.80
|6.65
|-10.57
|190.06
|494.79
|2.57
|1.54
|0.84
|10.01
|6.89
|136.55
|570.80
|13.13
|8.91
|1.46
|23.38
|31.52
|96.27
|150.32
|4.55
|38.08
|47.58
|46.85
|13.87
|103.24
|-28.27
|2.95
|3.96
|6.13
|31.67
|11.78
|1,391.32
|1,525.68
|7.84
|30.77
|51.03
|88.43
|30.26
|378.01
|390.31
|12.76
|7.56
|15.08
|10.65
|-13.87
|126.50
|94.95
|4.33
|8.00
|19.08
|29.28
|-6.41
|102.88
|6.52
|12.79
|-7.89
|-18.61
|35.37
|9.46
|10.66
|210.49
|2.05
|37.59
|49.33
|111.32
|119.18
|700.00
|479.31
|4.90
|-6.71
|-16.93
|-21.56
|-59.92
|274.49
|521.42
|9.64
|-13.89
|-10.44
|-14.92
|-2.21
|11.95
|66.17
|9.76
|-1.96
|-12.54
|-13.63
|-69.31
|973.99
|452.83
|0
|21.09
|14.83
|-43.52
|-59.23
|-24.45
|-26.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Chemicals - Others
The market cap of Machhar Industries Ltd. is ₹3.67 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Machhar Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Machhar Industries Ltd. is 4.95 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Machhar Industries Ltd. is ₹49.53 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Machhar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Machhar Industries Ltd. is ₹49.53 and 52-week low of Machhar Industries Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.