What is the share price of Omkar Pharmachem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Pharmachem is ₹15.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Omkar Pharmachem? The Omkar Pharmachem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omkar Pharmachem? The market cap of Omkar Pharmachem is ₹15.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Omkar Pharmachem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Omkar Pharmachem are ₹15.10 and ₹15.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omkar Pharmachem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Pharmachem is ₹29.74 and 52-week low of Omkar Pharmachem is ₹15.00 as on .

How has the Omkar Pharmachem performed historically in terms of returns? The Omkar Pharmachem has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -15.65% for the past month, -46.16% over 3 months, -41.24% over 1 year, -15.15% across 3 years, and -5.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omkar Pharmachem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omkar Pharmachem are 125.75 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global