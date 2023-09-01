Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OMKAR PHARMACHEM LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.27 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.27₹21.27
₹21.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.43₹26.25
₹21.27
Open Price
₹21.27
Prev. Close
₹21.27
Volume
22

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.27
  • R221.27
  • R321.27
  • Pivot
    21.27
  • S121.27
  • S221.27
  • S321.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.7820.97
  • 1022.0321.43
  • 2020.8122.09
  • 5020.4321.6
  • 10015.2318.71
  • 2008.40

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.64-13.89-10.44-14.92-2.2111.9566.17
3.155.88-3.806.65-10.57190.06494.79
2.571.540.8410.016.89136.55570.80
12.748.531.1122.9631.0695.59149.46
4.5538.0847.5846.8513.87103.24-28.27
2.953.966.1331.6711.781,391.321,525.68
7.8430.7751.0388.4330.26378.01390.31
12.767.5615.0810.65-13.87126.5094.95
4.338.0019.0829.28-6.41102.886.52
13.30-7.48-18.2535.989.9511.16211.88
2.0537.5949.33111.32119.18700.00479.31
4.90-6.71-16.93-21.56-59.92274.49521.42
9.76-1.96-12.54-13.63-69.31973.99452.83
10.2133.9062.6662.6662.6662.6662.66
021.0914.83-43.52-59.23-24.45-26.31

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. Share Holdings

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Omkar Pharmachem Ltd.

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000GJ1995PLC025276 and registration number is 025276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhawani Shankar Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Mamta Pachori
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Janak Raj Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parminder Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Omkar Pharmachem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd.?

The market cap of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹21.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is 107.42 and PB ratio of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is 2.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹21.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹26.25 and 52-week low of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹18.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data