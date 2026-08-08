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Omkar Pharmachem Share Price

NSE
BSE

OMKAR PHARMACHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Omkar Pharmachem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.09 Closed
-4.97₹ -0.79
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Omkar Pharmachem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.09₹15.10
₹15.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹29.74
₹15.09
Open Price
₹15.10
Prev. Close
₹15.88
Volume
762

Source: Dion Global

Omkar Pharmachem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Citichem India		6.253.03-2.86-1.45-38.38-37.09-24.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Omkar Pharmachem has declined 41.24% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Omkar Pharmachem has underperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).

Omkar Pharmachem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Omkar Pharmachem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.3616.79
1016.216.74
2017.2817.42
5021.7220.08
10023.9921.61
20022.7120.45

Source: Dion Global

Omkar Pharmachem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Omkar Pharmachem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Omkar Pharmachem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTOmkar Pharmachem - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Under Regulation 29(1)(A) Of S
Jul 18, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTOmkar Pharmachem - Newspaper Publication Regarding Special Window
Jul 13, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTOmkar Pharmachem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTOmkar Pharmachem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTOmkar Pharmachem - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Omkar Pharmachem

Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000GJ1995PLC025276 and registration number is 025276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhawani Shankar Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parminder Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Janak Raj Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Surjeet Kaur
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupam Kumar Mishra
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Omkar Pharmachem Share Price

What is the share price of Omkar Pharmachem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Pharmachem is ₹15.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Omkar Pharmachem?

The Omkar Pharmachem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omkar Pharmachem?

The market cap of Omkar Pharmachem is ₹15.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Omkar Pharmachem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Omkar Pharmachem are ₹15.10 and ₹15.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omkar Pharmachem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Pharmachem is ₹29.74 and 52-week low of Omkar Pharmachem is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Omkar Pharmachem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Omkar Pharmachem has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -15.65% for the past month, -46.16% over 3 months, -41.24% over 1 year, -15.15% across 3 years, and -5.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omkar Pharmachem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omkar Pharmachem are 125.75 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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