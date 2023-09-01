What is the Market Cap of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd.? The market cap of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹21.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd.? P/E ratio of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is 107.42 and PB ratio of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is 2.37 as on .

What is the share price of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹21.27 as on .