MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000GJ1995PLC025276 and registration number is 025276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹21.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is 107.42 and PB ratio of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is 2.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹21.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹26.25 and 52-week low of Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹18.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.