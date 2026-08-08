Here's the live share price of Omkar Pharmachem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Citichem India
|6.25
|3.03
|-2.86
|-1.45
|-38.38
|-37.09
|-24.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Omkar Pharmachem has declined 41.24% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Omkar Pharmachem has underperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.36
|16.79
|10
|16.2
|16.74
|20
|17.28
|17.42
|50
|21.72
|20.08
|100
|23.99
|21.61
|200
|22.71
|20.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Omkar Pharmachem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Omkar Pharmachem - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Under Regulation 29(1)(A) Of S
|Jul 18, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Omkar Pharmachem - Newspaper Publication Regarding Special Window
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Omkar Pharmachem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Omkar Pharmachem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Omkar Pharmachem - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000GJ1995PLC025276 and registration number is 025276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Pharmachem is ₹15.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omkar Pharmachem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Omkar Pharmachem is ₹15.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Omkar Pharmachem are ₹15.10 and ₹15.09.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Pharmachem is ₹29.74 and 52-week low of Omkar Pharmachem is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omkar Pharmachem has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -15.65% for the past month, -46.16% over 3 months, -41.24% over 1 year, -15.15% across 3 years, and -5.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omkar Pharmachem are 125.75 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global