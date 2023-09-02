Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.22
|3.06
|46.55
|99.14
|166.44
|245.72
|549.72
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24296GJ1994PLC021524 and registration number is 021524. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is ₹367.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is 20.11 and PB ratio of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is 5.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is ₹117.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is ₹133.75 and 52-week low of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is ₹42.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.