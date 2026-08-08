Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Vikram Thermo (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Vikram Thermo (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹252.00 Closed
0.78₹ 1.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vikram Thermo (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹247.00₹255.00
₹252.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.60₹257.15
₹252.00
Open Price
₹251.30
Prev. Close
₹250.05
Volume
17,206

Source: Dion Global

Vikram Thermo (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34
Citichem India		6.253.03-2.86-1.45-38.38-37.09-24.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vikram Thermo (India) has gained 71.02% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikram Thermo (India) has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).

Vikram Thermo (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vikram Thermo (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5244.96248.25
10244.99246.66
20243.53243.16
50221.52224.93
100186.12203.21
200174.68186.1

Source: Dion Global

Vikram Thermo (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vikram Thermo (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.26%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vikram Thermo (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTVikram Thermo (I - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 29(1)(A) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGA
Jul 11, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTVikram Thermo (I - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTVikram Thermo (I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 26, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTVikram Thermo (I - COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 33 OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES
May 26, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTVikram Thermo (I - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Vikram Thermo (India)

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24296GJ1994PLC021524 and registration number is 021524. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 134.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhirajlal Karsandas Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Dineshkumar H Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ankur D Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Aanal Parth Safi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar Dahyalal Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipulkumar Vithalbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vikram Thermo (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Vikram Thermo (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikram Thermo (India) is ₹252.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vikram Thermo (India)?

The Vikram Thermo (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikram Thermo (India)?

The market cap of Vikram Thermo (India) is ₹790.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikram Thermo (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikram Thermo (India) are ₹255.00 and ₹247.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikram Thermo (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikram Thermo (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikram Thermo (India) is ₹257.15 and 52-week low of Vikram Thermo (India) is ₹130.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vikram Thermo (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vikram Thermo (India) has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 6.15% for the past month, 65.25% over 3 months, 71.02% over 1 year, 29.66% across 3 years, and 39.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikram Thermo (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikram Thermo (India) are 20.53 and 5.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vikram Thermo (India) News

More Vikram Thermo (India) News
Market Pulse