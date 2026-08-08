What is the share price of Vikram Thermo (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikram Thermo (India) is ₹252.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Vikram Thermo (India)? The Vikram Thermo (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikram Thermo (India)? The market cap of Vikram Thermo (India) is ₹790.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikram Thermo (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikram Thermo (India) are ₹255.00 and ₹247.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikram Thermo (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikram Thermo (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikram Thermo (India) is ₹257.15 and 52-week low of Vikram Thermo (India) is ₹130.60 as on .

How has the Vikram Thermo (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Vikram Thermo (India) has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 6.15% for the past month, 65.25% over 3 months, 71.02% over 1 year, 29.66% across 3 years, and 39.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikram Thermo (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikram Thermo (India) are 20.53 and 5.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global