Here's the live share price of Vikram Thermo (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
|Citichem India
|6.25
|3.03
|-2.86
|-1.45
|-38.38
|-37.09
|-24.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vikram Thermo (India) has gained 71.02% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikram Thermo (India) has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|244.96
|248.25
|10
|244.99
|246.66
|20
|243.53
|243.16
|50
|221.52
|224.93
|100
|186.12
|203.21
|200
|174.68
|186.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vikram Thermo (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.26%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Vikram Thermo (I - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 29(1)(A) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGA
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Vikram Thermo (I - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Vikram Thermo (I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 26, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Vikram Thermo (I - COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 33 OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES
|May 26, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Vikram Thermo (I - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24296GJ1994PLC021524 and registration number is 021524. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 134.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikram Thermo (India) is ₹252.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikram Thermo (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vikram Thermo (India) is ₹790.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikram Thermo (India) are ₹255.00 and ₹247.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikram Thermo (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikram Thermo (India) is ₹257.15 and 52-week low of Vikram Thermo (India) is ₹130.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikram Thermo (India) has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 6.15% for the past month, 65.25% over 3 months, 71.02% over 1 year, 29.66% across 3 years, and 39.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikram Thermo (India) are 20.53 and 5.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global