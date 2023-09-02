Follow Us

VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹117.05 Closed
-1.76-2.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.00₹122.35
₹117.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.60₹133.75
₹117.05
Open Price
₹121.55
Prev. Close
₹119.15
Volume
17,480

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1121.1
  • R2125.9
  • R3129.45
  • Pivot
    117.55
  • S1112.75
  • S2109.2
  • S3104.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.74118.69
  • 1052.13118.63
  • 2053.6116.25
  • 5049.87106.25
  • 10045.8794.79
  • 20043.7181.29

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.223.0646.5599.14166.44245.72549.72
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd.

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24296GJ1994PLC021524 and registration number is 021524. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Chimanbhai Khodidas Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dhirajlal Karsandas Patel
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Dineshkumar H Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Thakarshibhai M Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharatbhai M Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shaileshkumar P Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Alpaben Alpeshbhai Patel
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Vipulkumar Vithalbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur D Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ketanbhai C Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is ₹367.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is 20.11 and PB ratio of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is 5.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is ₹117.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is ₹133.75 and 52-week low of Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. is ₹42.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

