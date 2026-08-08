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Tamilnadu Petroproducts Share Price

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BSE

TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Tamilnadu Petroproducts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹101.68 Closed
2.76₹ 2.73
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tamilnadu Petroproducts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.53₹102.64
₹101.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.81₹129.35
₹101.68
Open Price
₹97.53
Prev. Close
₹98.95
Volume
28,607

Source: Dion Global

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34
Citichem India		6.253.03-2.86-1.45-38.38-37.09-24.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tamilnadu Petroproducts has gained 7.44% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Tamilnadu Petroproducts has underperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
596.2997
1095.396.38
2095.5795.72
509393.96
10089.8693.16
20096.3893.72

Source: Dion Global

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tamilnadu Petroproducts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 11.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tamilnadu Petroproducts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTTamilnadu Petroprod - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Update
Aug 06, 2026, 03:52 PM IST ISTTamilnadu Petroprod - Board Meeting Intimation for Date Of Board Meeting
Jul 13, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTTamilnadu Petroprod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jun 24, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTTamilnadu Petroprod - Response / Clarification On Volume Movement
Jun 24, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTTamilnadu Petroprod - Clarification sought from Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Tamilnadu Petroproducts

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200TN1984PLC010931 and registration number is 010931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1466.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Mariam Pallavi Baldev
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Ashwin C Muthiah
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. D Senthikumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Nanduri
    Director
  • Mr. S Senthil Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Nagpal
    Director
  • Mr. G D Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Col. (Retd). C S Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. N Sundaradevan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debendranath Sarangi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Latha Ramanathan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rita Chandrasekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tamilnadu Petroproducts Share Price

What is the share price of Tamilnadu Petroproducts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnadu Petroproducts is ₹101.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tamilnadu Petroproducts?

The Tamilnadu Petroproducts is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tamilnadu Petroproducts?

The market cap of Tamilnadu Petroproducts is ₹914.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tamilnadu Petroproducts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamilnadu Petroproducts are ₹102.64 and ₹97.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamilnadu Petroproducts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnadu Petroproducts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnadu Petroproducts is ₹129.35 and 52-week low of Tamilnadu Petroproducts is ₹78.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tamilnadu Petroproducts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tamilnadu Petroproducts has shown returns of 2.76% over the past day, 3.55% for the past month, 13.38% over 3 months, 7.44% over 1 year, 7.34% across 3 years, and -6.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Petroproducts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Petroproducts are 8.35 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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