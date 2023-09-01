Follow Us

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹89.65 Closed
0.170.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.50₹91.20
₹89.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.35₹111.70
₹89.65
Open Price
₹89.50
Prev. Close
₹89.50
Volume
4,07,865

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R190.7
  • R291.8
  • R392.4
  • Pivot
    90.1
  • S189
  • S288.4
  • S387.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 597.3487.04
  • 1097.3484.38
  • 2097.9382.49
  • 50101.2781.1
  • 10098.6981.17
  • 200103.1584.04

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.847.6915.1610.75-13.80127.5494.89
3.095.79-3.916.54-10.68189.53494.53
2.301.250.419.556.58135.63566.76
12.998.711.2023.4431.4995.60151.27
5.2038.1748.0347.8314.71104.37-27.65
7.9530.3751.8888.1830.30376.76385.58
4.327.8018.8128.65-6.53103.796.30
3.08-7.8553.3266.5455.2855.2855.28
3.5833.0663.0068.41102.38760.12613.58

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. Share Holdings

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200TN1984PLC010931 and registration number is 010931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1805.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Krishnan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashwin C Muthiah
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. K T Vijayagopal
    Whole Time Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. D Senthikumar
    Whole-Time Director (Operations)
  • Lt. Col. (Retd). C S Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G D Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sashikala Srikanth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay N Mungale
    Independent Director
  • Dr. N Sundaradevan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debendranath Sarangi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Bhuvaneswar
    Director
  • Ms. Jayashree Muralidharan
    Additional Director

FAQs on Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd.?

The market cap of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹806.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is 10.71 and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is 1.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹89.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹111.70 and 52-week low of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹68.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

