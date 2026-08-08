What is the share price of Tamilnadu Petroproducts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnadu Petroproducts is ₹101.68 as on .

What kind of stock is Tamilnadu Petroproducts? The Tamilnadu Petroproducts is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tamilnadu Petroproducts? The market cap of Tamilnadu Petroproducts is ₹914.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tamilnadu Petroproducts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamilnadu Petroproducts are ₹102.64 and ₹97.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamilnadu Petroproducts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnadu Petroproducts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnadu Petroproducts is ₹129.35 and 52-week low of Tamilnadu Petroproducts is ₹78.81 as on .

How has the Tamilnadu Petroproducts performed historically in terms of returns? The Tamilnadu Petroproducts has shown returns of 2.76% over the past day, 3.55% for the past month, 13.38% over 3 months, 7.44% over 1 year, 7.34% across 3 years, and -6.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Petroproducts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Petroproducts are 8.35 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global