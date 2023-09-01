Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.84
|7.69
|15.16
|10.75
|-13.80
|127.54
|94.89
|3.09
|5.79
|-3.91
|6.54
|-10.68
|189.53
|494.53
|2.30
|1.25
|0.41
|9.55
|6.58
|135.63
|566.76
|12.99
|8.71
|1.20
|23.44
|31.49
|95.60
|151.27
|5.20
|38.17
|48.03
|47.83
|14.71
|104.37
|-27.65
|7.95
|30.37
|51.88
|88.18
|30.30
|376.76
|385.58
|4.32
|7.80
|18.81
|28.65
|-6.53
|103.79
|6.30
|3.08
|-7.85
|53.32
|66.54
|55.28
|55.28
|55.28
|3.58
|33.06
|63.00
|68.41
|102.38
|760.12
|613.58
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200TN1984PLC010931 and registration number is 010931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1805.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹806.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is 10.71 and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is 1.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹89.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹111.70 and 52-week low of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹68.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.