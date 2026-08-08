Here's the live share price of Tamilnadu Petroproducts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
|Citichem India
|6.25
|3.03
|-2.86
|-1.45
|-38.38
|-37.09
|-24.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tamilnadu Petroproducts has gained 7.44% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Tamilnadu Petroproducts has underperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|96.29
|97
|10
|95.3
|96.38
|20
|95.57
|95.72
|50
|93
|93.96
|100
|89.86
|93.16
|200
|96.38
|93.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tamilnadu Petroproducts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 11.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Tamilnadu Petroprod - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Update
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:52 PM IST IST
|Tamilnadu Petroprod - Board Meeting Intimation for Date Of Board Meeting
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Tamilnadu Petroprod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jun 24, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Tamilnadu Petroprod - Response / Clarification On Volume Movement
|Jun 24, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Tamilnadu Petroprod - Clarification sought from Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200TN1984PLC010931 and registration number is 010931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1466.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnadu Petroproducts is ₹101.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tamilnadu Petroproducts is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tamilnadu Petroproducts is ₹914.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamilnadu Petroproducts are ₹102.64 and ₹97.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnadu Petroproducts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnadu Petroproducts is ₹129.35 and 52-week low of Tamilnadu Petroproducts is ₹78.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tamilnadu Petroproducts has shown returns of 2.76% over the past day, 3.55% for the past month, 13.38% over 3 months, 7.44% over 1 year, 7.34% across 3 years, and -6.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Petroproducts are 8.35 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.48 per annum.
Source: Dion Global