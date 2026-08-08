Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of speciality chemicals companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on speciality chemicals stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2059.00
|77.55
|3.91
|2.23
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|535.10
|9.60
|1.83
|62.41
|Acutaas Chemicals
|3296.75
|36.80
|1.13
|8.01
|Aarti Industries
|501.85
|1.75
|0.35
|55.51
|Atul
|6774.85
|-20.20
|-0.30
|4.97
|UPL
|571.90
|-2.75
|-0.48
|59.15
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4517.00
|-27.95
|-0.61
|8.55
|BASF India
|4080.00
|-43.55
|-1.06
|3.92
|PI Industries
|2762.75
|-33.25
|-1.19
|7.24
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1890.05
|-32.25
|-1.68
|5.20
|Atul Auto
|567.00
|-12.45
|-2.15
|16.96
|Vinati Organics
|1320.00
|-29.25
|-2.17
|1.56
|Rossari Biotech
|514.90
|-11.60
|-2.20
|2.90
|Balaji Amines
|2028.50
|-72.15
|-3.43
|8.76
|Navin Fluorine International
|8261.00
|-383.60
|-4.44
|32.15
The top gainers among the Speciality Chemicals sector stocks today are Galaxy Surfactants (up 3.91%) and Sumitomo Chemical India (up 1.83%). On the other hand, the top losers include Navin Fluorine International (down 4.44%) and Balaji Amines (down 3.43%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Speciality Chemicals sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|12.66
|UPL
|15.49
|LIC MF Healthcare Fund
|7.98
|Navin Fluorine International
|17.97
|Union Small Cap Fund
|7.88
|Navin Fluorine International
|24.39
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|7.05
|Acutaas Chemicals
|20.27