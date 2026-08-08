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List of Speciality Chemicals Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of speciality chemicals companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on speciality chemicals stocks here.

Speciality Chemicals Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Galaxy Surfactants		2059.0077.553.912.23
Sumitomo Chemical India		535.109.601.8362.41
Acutaas Chemicals		3296.7536.801.138.01
Aarti Industries		501.851.750.3555.51
Atul		6774.85-20.20-0.304.97
UPL		571.90-2.75-0.4859.15
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4517.00-27.95-0.618.55
BASF India		4080.00-43.55-1.063.92
PI Industries		2762.75-33.25-1.197.24
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1890.05-32.25-1.685.20
Atul Auto		567.00-12.45-2.1516.96
Vinati Organics		1320.00-29.25-2.171.56
Rossari Biotech		514.90-11.60-2.202.90
Balaji Amines		2028.50-72.15-3.438.76
Navin Fluorine International		8261.00-383.60-4.4432.15
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Speciality Chemicals sector stocks today are Galaxy Surfactants (up 3.91%) and Sumitomo Chemical India (up 1.83%). On the other hand, the top losers include Navin Fluorine International (down 4.44%) and Balaji Amines (down 3.43%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Speciality Chemicals sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Speciality Chemicals Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund12.66UPL15.49
LIC MF Healthcare Fund7.98Navin Fluorine International17.97
Union Small Cap Fund7.88Navin Fluorine International24.39
ITI Small Cap Fund7.05Acutaas Chemicals20.27

Speciality Chemicals Sector News

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