OCCL Share Price

NSE
BSE

OCCL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of OCCL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹87.23 Closed
-3.14₹ -2.83
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

OCCL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.45₹89.22
₹87.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.01₹160.00
₹87.23
Open Price
₹87.00
Prev. Close
₹90.06
Volume
3,852

Over the last 5 years, the share price of OCCL has declined 1.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 28.90%.

OCCL’s current P/E of 11.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

OCCL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
OCCL		-2.43-8.64-12.16-33.4433.46-2.82-1.70
SRF		-1.74-12.85-10.34-13.90-10.243.7517.40
Navin Fluorine International		-1.06-0.047.6829.3663.9814.1317.58
Blue Pearl Agriventures		-3.60-26.94-53.87-56.93179.11134.11110.58
Yasho Industries		8.0814.390.05-11.42-9.805.2846.30
Gem Aromatics		3.993.3528.52-28.07-37.57-14.54-8.99
Andhra Sugars		2.084.96-5.19-4.838.47-14.902.49
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		-0.19-4.62-13.46-14.1239.294.4110.60
Vikram Thermo (India)		-0.96-4.12-9.49-7.40-14.6136.7334.96
Beezaasan Explotech		0.45-2.91-2.254.4744.8113.147.69
Diamines & Chemicals		-2.25-6.12-14.10-39.29-34.47-18.82-5.80
Ritesh International		-6.59-11.56-15.4654.56120.878.2922.42
Omkar Pharmachem		00-0.8114.88-1.675.678.41
Yug Decor		0-16.05-29.28-30.52-42.69-18.3210.70
Deco-Mica		-0.46-0.17-13.71-21.48-3.78-2.7624.74
Machhar Industries		2.8822.5633.6115.088.85123.4061.98
Vinyoflex		-3.32-10.91-11.69-26.22-27.06-10.969.67
Sreechem Resins		-5.00-21.1610.215.16-24.51-14.7838.60
Citichem India		-7.86-5.56-33.33-42.65-45.16-37.09-24.28
Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)		0-5.02-0.2812.5230.1920.5818.59

Over the last one year, OCCL has gained 33.46% compared to peers like SRF (-10.24%), Navin Fluorine International (63.98%), Blue Pearl Agriventures (179.11%). From a 5 year perspective, OCCL has underperformed peers relative to SRF (17.40%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.58%).

OCCL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

OCCL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
590.5290.55
1090.8190.85
2092.1691.75
5095.2995.33
100103.33101.41
200114.21103.22

OCCL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, OCCL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.87%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

OCCL Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,11,0000.0412.46

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

OCCL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 10, 2026, 8:47 PM ISTOCCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2026, 11:13 PM ISTOCCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 04, 2026, 11:02 PM ISTOCCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 04, 2026, 10:44 PM ISTOCCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 04, 2026, 10:20 PM ISTOCCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About OCCL

OCCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24302GJ2022PLC131360 and registration number is 131360. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 306.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad Goenka
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Arvind Goenka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshat Goenka
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Runa Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suman Jyoti Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Holalkere Shankar Shashikumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on OCCL Share Price

What is the share price of OCCL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OCCL is ₹87.23 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is OCCL?

The OCCL is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of OCCL?

The market cap of OCCL is ₹435.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of OCCL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of OCCL are ₹89.22 and ₹85.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of OCCL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OCCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OCCL is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of OCCL is ₹64.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the OCCL performed historically in terms of returns?

The OCCL has shown returns of -3.14% over the past day, -8.99% for the past month, -14.86% over 3 months, 28.9% over 1 year, -2.82% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of OCCL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OCCL are 11.76 and 1.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

OCCL News

