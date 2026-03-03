Here's the live share price of OCCL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of OCCL has declined 1.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 28.90%.
OCCL’s current P/E of 11.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|OCCL
|-2.43
|-8.64
|-12.16
|-33.44
|33.46
|-2.82
|-1.70
|SRF
|-1.74
|-12.85
|-10.34
|-13.90
|-10.24
|3.75
|17.40
|Navin Fluorine International
|-1.06
|-0.04
|7.68
|29.36
|63.98
|14.13
|17.58
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|-3.60
|-26.94
|-53.87
|-56.93
|179.11
|134.11
|110.58
|Yasho Industries
|8.08
|14.39
|0.05
|-11.42
|-9.80
|5.28
|46.30
|Gem Aromatics
|3.99
|3.35
|28.52
|-28.07
|-37.57
|-14.54
|-8.99
|Andhra Sugars
|2.08
|4.96
|-5.19
|-4.83
|8.47
|-14.90
|2.49
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|-0.19
|-4.62
|-13.46
|-14.12
|39.29
|4.41
|10.60
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|-0.96
|-4.12
|-9.49
|-7.40
|-14.61
|36.73
|34.96
|Beezaasan Explotech
|0.45
|-2.91
|-2.25
|4.47
|44.81
|13.14
|7.69
|Diamines & Chemicals
|-2.25
|-6.12
|-14.10
|-39.29
|-34.47
|-18.82
|-5.80
|Ritesh International
|-6.59
|-11.56
|-15.46
|54.56
|120.87
|8.29
|22.42
|Omkar Pharmachem
|0
|0
|-0.81
|14.88
|-1.67
|5.67
|8.41
|Yug Decor
|0
|-16.05
|-29.28
|-30.52
|-42.69
|-18.32
|10.70
|Deco-Mica
|-0.46
|-0.17
|-13.71
|-21.48
|-3.78
|-2.76
|24.74
|Machhar Industries
|2.88
|22.56
|33.61
|15.08
|8.85
|123.40
|61.98
|Vinyoflex
|-3.32
|-10.91
|-11.69
|-26.22
|-27.06
|-10.96
|9.67
|Sreechem Resins
|-5.00
|-21.16
|10.21
|5.16
|-24.51
|-14.78
|38.60
|Citichem India
|-7.86
|-5.56
|-33.33
|-42.65
|-45.16
|-37.09
|-24.28
|Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)
|0
|-5.02
|-0.28
|12.52
|30.19
|20.58
|18.59
Over the last one year, OCCL has gained 33.46% compared to peers like SRF (-10.24%), Navin Fluorine International (63.98%), Blue Pearl Agriventures (179.11%). From a 5 year perspective, OCCL has underperformed peers relative to SRF (17.40%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.58%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|90.52
|90.55
|10
|90.81
|90.85
|20
|92.16
|91.75
|50
|95.29
|95.33
|100
|103.33
|101.41
|200
|114.21
|103.22
In the latest quarter, OCCL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.87%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,11,000
|0.04
|12.46
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 10, 2026, 8:47 PM IST
|OCCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
|OCCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 04, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
|OCCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 04, 2026, 10:44 PM IST
|OCCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 04, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
|OCCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
OCCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24302GJ2022PLC131360 and registration number is 131360. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 306.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OCCL is ₹87.23 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The OCCL is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of OCCL is ₹435.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of OCCL are ₹89.22 and ₹85.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OCCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OCCL is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of OCCL is ₹64.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The OCCL has shown returns of -3.14% over the past day, -8.99% for the past month, -14.86% over 3 months, 28.9% over 1 year, -2.82% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OCCL are 11.76 and 1.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.