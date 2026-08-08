Here's the live share price of Ritesh International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
|Citichem India
|6.25
|3.03
|-2.86
|-1.45
|-38.38
|-37.09
|-24.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ritesh International has gained 133.44% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Ritesh International has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.67
|80.34
|10
|79.15
|78.84
|20
|72.05
|74.99
|50
|62.68
|67.61
|100
|59.47
|63.27
|200
|61.42
|58.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ritesh International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Ritesh International - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Ritesh International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27.07.2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Ritesh International - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 27.07.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Ritesh International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Ritesh International - Deposit Of Advance Tax
Source: Dion Global
Ritesh International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142PB1981PLC004736 and registration number is 004736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of non-edible animal oil and fats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 167.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritesh International is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ritesh International is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ritesh International is ₹68.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ritesh International are ₹82.87 and ₹76.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ritesh International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ritesh International is ₹87.98 and 52-week low of Ritesh International is ₹25.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ritesh International has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 27.02% for the past month, 40.28% over 3 months, 133.44% over 1 year, 27.06% across 3 years, and 20.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ritesh International are 13.56 and 2.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global