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Ritesh International Share Price

NSE
BSE

RITESH INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Ritesh International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.00 Closed
-0.06₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ritesh International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.65₹82.87
₹80.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.27₹87.98
₹80.00
Open Price
₹76.65
Prev. Close
₹80.05
Volume
1,156

Source: Dion Global

Ritesh International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34
Citichem India		6.253.03-2.86-1.45-38.38-37.09-24.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ritesh International has gained 133.44% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Ritesh International has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).

Ritesh International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ritesh International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.6780.34
1079.1578.84
2072.0574.99
5062.6867.61
10059.4763.27
20061.4258.74

Source: Dion Global

Ritesh International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ritesh International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ritesh International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTRitesh International - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTRitesh International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27.07.2026
Jul 22, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTRitesh International - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 27.07.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTRitesh International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTRitesh International - Deposit Of Advance Tax

Source: Dion Global

About Ritesh International

Ritesh International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142PB1981PLC004736 and registration number is 004736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of non-edible animal oil and fats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 167.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Arora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rijul Arora
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Kajal Rai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Komal Bhalla
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sharon Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ritesh International Share Price

What is the share price of Ritesh International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritesh International is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ritesh International?

The Ritesh International is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ritesh International?

The market cap of Ritesh International is ₹68.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ritesh International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ritesh International are ₹82.87 and ₹76.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ritesh International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ritesh International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ritesh International is ₹87.98 and 52-week low of Ritesh International is ₹25.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ritesh International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ritesh International has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 27.02% for the past month, 40.28% over 3 months, 133.44% over 1 year, 27.06% across 3 years, and 20.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ritesh International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ritesh International are 13.56 and 2.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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