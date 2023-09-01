What is the Market Cap of Ritesh International Ltd.? The market cap of Ritesh International Ltd. is ₹31.52 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ritesh International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ritesh International Ltd. is -25.24 and PB ratio of Ritesh International Ltd. is 1.63 as on .

What is the share price of Ritesh International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritesh International Ltd. is ₹36.85 as on .