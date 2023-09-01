Follow Us

RITESH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.85 Closed
1.680.61
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ritesh International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.40₹36.89
₹36.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.50₹122.95
₹36.85
Open Price
₹36.10
Prev. Close
₹36.24
Volume
4,273

Ritesh International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.36
  • R237.87
  • R338.85
  • Pivot
    36.38
  • S135.87
  • S234.89
  • S334.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 589.535.67
  • 1091.8336
  • 2092.8136.77
  • 5089.9438.99
  • 10070.1442.93
  • 20052.3248.23

Ritesh International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.90-6.71-16.93-21.56-59.92274.49521.42
3.035.76-3.916.52-10.68189.73494.10
2.571.540.8410.016.89136.55570.80
12.748.531.1122.9631.0695.59149.46
4.5538.0847.5846.8513.87103.24-28.27
2.953.966.1331.6711.781,391.321,525.68
7.8430.7751.0388.4330.26378.01390.31
13.077.8515.3910.94-13.63127.1095.47
4.338.0019.0829.28-6.41102.886.52
13.30-7.48-18.2535.989.9511.16211.88
2.0537.5949.33111.32119.18700.00479.31
9.64-13.89-10.44-14.92-2.2111.9566.17
9.76-1.96-12.54-13.63-69.31973.99452.83
10.2133.9062.6662.6662.6662.6662.66
021.0914.83-43.52-59.23-24.45-26.31

Ritesh International Ltd. Share Holdings

Ritesh International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ritesh International Ltd.

Ritesh International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142PB1981PLC004736 and registration number is 004736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of non-edible animal oil and fats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Arora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rijul Arora
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ritesh Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kajal Rai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Komal Bhalla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ritesh International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ritesh International Ltd.?

The market cap of Ritesh International Ltd. is ₹31.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ritesh International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ritesh International Ltd. is -25.24 and PB ratio of Ritesh International Ltd. is 1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ritesh International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritesh International Ltd. is ₹36.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ritesh International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ritesh International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ritesh International Ltd. is ₹122.95 and 52-week low of Ritesh International Ltd. is ₹34.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

