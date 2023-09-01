Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.90
|-6.71
|-16.93
|-21.56
|-59.92
|274.49
|521.42
|3.03
|5.76
|-3.91
|6.52
|-10.68
|189.73
|494.10
|2.57
|1.54
|0.84
|10.01
|6.89
|136.55
|570.80
|12.74
|8.53
|1.11
|22.96
|31.06
|95.59
|149.46
|4.55
|38.08
|47.58
|46.85
|13.87
|103.24
|-28.27
|2.95
|3.96
|6.13
|31.67
|11.78
|1,391.32
|1,525.68
|7.84
|30.77
|51.03
|88.43
|30.26
|378.01
|390.31
|13.07
|7.85
|15.39
|10.94
|-13.63
|127.10
|95.47
|4.33
|8.00
|19.08
|29.28
|-6.41
|102.88
|6.52
|13.30
|-7.48
|-18.25
|35.98
|9.95
|11.16
|211.88
|2.05
|37.59
|49.33
|111.32
|119.18
|700.00
|479.31
|9.64
|-13.89
|-10.44
|-14.92
|-2.21
|11.95
|66.17
|9.76
|-1.96
|-12.54
|-13.63
|-69.31
|973.99
|452.83
|10.21
|33.90
|62.66
|62.66
|62.66
|62.66
|62.66
|0
|21.09
|14.83
|-43.52
|-59.23
|-24.45
|-26.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ritesh International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142PB1981PLC004736 and registration number is 004736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of non-edible animal oil and fats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ritesh International Ltd. is ₹31.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ritesh International Ltd. is -25.24 and PB ratio of Ritesh International Ltd. is 1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritesh International Ltd. is ₹36.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ritesh International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ritesh International Ltd. is ₹122.95 and 52-week low of Ritesh International Ltd. is ₹34.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.