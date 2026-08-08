What is the share price of Ritesh International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritesh International is ₹80.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ritesh International? The Ritesh International is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ritesh International? The market cap of Ritesh International is ₹68.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ritesh International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ritesh International are ₹82.87 and ₹76.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ritesh International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ritesh International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ritesh International is ₹87.98 and 52-week low of Ritesh International is ₹25.27 as on .

How has the Ritesh International performed historically in terms of returns? The Ritesh International has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 27.02% for the past month, 40.28% over 3 months, 133.44% over 1 year, 27.06% across 3 years, and 20.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ritesh International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ritesh International are 13.56 and 2.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global