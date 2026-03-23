The next leg of industrial growth is quietly shifting away from traditional end-markets and into highly specialised, high-purity ecosystems. At the heart of this shift lies a powerful demand engine. The global battery market is expected to expand at a 16.6% CAGR to reach US$681 billion (₹63 lakh crore) by 2034, up from US$ 125 billion in 2023, as per Gujarat Fluro.

Battery consumption has already crossed 1 terawatt-hour as EV adoption accelerates. At the same time, governments are stepping up investments to build domestic semiconductor capabilities, with fresh incentives and funding aimed at creating a full-stack manufacturing ecosystem.

For instance, the Indian government is preparing a new fund of about $11 billion (nearly ₹1 lakh crore) to accelerate chip manufacturing, marking the next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission .

Amidst these structural tailwinds, these two fluorochemical companies are expanding beyond their traditional businesses and establishing themselves as key suppliers to the semiconductor and electronics value chains.

#1 Gujarat Fluorochemicals: India’s Largest Producer of Fluoropolymers

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) is India’s largest producer and the country’s sole manufacturer of fluoropolymers, consistently ranking among the top four companies globally. It operates in four areas: Fluoropolymers, Fluorochemicals, Bulk Chemicals , and New-Age Industries.

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GFL is actively expanding its footprint in New-Age Industries like Battery Chemicals and semiconductors. In the semiconductor industry , demand is driven by global expansion in the chip industry, alongside the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) megatrends.

The Semiconductor Structural Shift

The semiconductor sector represents a major structural demand driver for GFL. Furthermore, heavy investments in chip fabrication within India are creating additional domestic tailwinds for GFL. The company expects this to strongly support volume growth and margin expansion in the coming years.

GFL manufactures high-performance fluoropolymers, such as PTFE, micropowders, PFA (Perfluoroalkoxy Alkanes), PVDF, FEP, and FKM. They meet the stringent purity standards required for semiconductor manufacturing and electronic components . This portfolio caters to electronics and semiconductor applications.

Mastering High-Purity Fluoropolymers

PFA is a standout product for GFL in this sector, with the segment experiencing a robust 30-40% year-over-year growth. The company is seeing early green shoots of demand driven by global memory chip shortages and rising prices.

Crucially, GFL has developed ultra-high purity PFA grades tailored specifically for extrusion and injection molding processes to meet the exact needs of semiconductor fabs. While GFL has secured commercial approvals in non-critical semiconductor applications, its ultra-high-purity variants are currently undergoing trials with global customers.

Bridging the Global Memory Chip Gap

GFL has also entered the complex and premium FFKM (Fully Fluorinated Perfluoro Elastomers) market, a critical segment for semiconductor applications. The company is actively developing FFKM grades designed to operate in stringent fab environments, thereby significantly enhancing product yield and equipment efficiency.

Beyond polymers, GFL supplies foundational chemicals that are indispensable to semiconductor fabrication processes. This includes Hydrogen Fluoride (HF) and Potassium Fluoride (KF). HF is a cornerstone material in semiconductor manufacturing. As the industry expands alongside technological innovation, HF continues to gain strategic importance globally.

Foundational Chemicals for 5G and AI

The global market for KF solutions is experiencing strong growth, driven primarily by rising use in the production of semiconductors and flat-panel displays. The proliferation of 5G and AI technologies is boosting electronics manufacturing, thereby increasing demand for GFL’s KF products.

Additionally, GFL is developing specialized grades of fluoropolymers for the electric-vehicle (EV) battery and energy storage system markets. Its comprehensive portfolio includes LiPF6 salt, electrolyte formulations, high-performance additives, PVDF and PTFE cathode binders, and Lithium Iron Phosphate Cathode Active Material (LFP-CAM).

The ₹6,000 Crore EV Battery Gambit

Impressively, the current product portfolio accounts for approximately 50% of the cost of an LFP cell. To build large-scale battery materials manufacturing capacity and become a preferred partner to EV, ESS, and cell manufacturers, GFL plans to invest roughly ₹6,000 crore over the next four to five years.

Commercial supplies of LiPF6 commenced in December 2025. LFP CAM sample dispatches have begun to prospective customers, and fluoropolymer binder qualifications are progressing with commercial operations expected in Q1FY27. Furthermore, GFL is establishing a greenfield advanced battery materials project in Oman to produce materials for lithium-ion batteries.

#2 Navin Flurochemicals: Powering the Inorganic Fluoride Ecosystem

Navin Fluorine is one of India’s largest producers of both Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid (AHF) and diluted Hydrofluoric Acid (HF). These critical inorganic fluorides serve a diverse range of sectors, including pharmaceuticals , solar , electronics , steel , glass, and oil and gas.

The Green Energy & EV Catalyst

The shift towards green energy and EV is creating a new market for fluorochemicals. Emerging sectors are becoming increasingly reliant on fluorochemicals such as lithium iron phosphate and polyvinylidene fluoride, which are essential materials for EV batteries and hydrogen fuel cells.

Notably, there is a very high demand for fluorochemicals in semiconductor plasma etching, the coating of printed circuit boards, and the manufacturing of insulation for high-resistance wires and cables.

Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Navin’s Strategic Integration

Navin is advancing projects to integrate itself into the global and domestic semiconductor and electronic value chains. This strategic focus is supported by tailwinds like India’s Semiconductor Mission 2.0, which promotes semiconductor manufacturing and the associated ecosystem of critical chemicals and gases.

The ₹450-Cr Capacity Surge at Dahej

To meet growing demand, the company invested ₹450 crore to install a new HF capacity of 40,000 tons per annum (TPA) at its Dahej plant, bringing the total capacity to 60,000 TPA. A new AHF project is also commissioned in Q4FY26, and commercial dispatches have also commenced.

A primary objective of the expanded AHF capacity is the production of electronic-grade materials. By upgrading to electronic-grade HF, Navin aims to directly supply the rapidly growing solar and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems. The objective is to serve as a foundational base for downstream high-purity gases, such as Boron Trifluoride (BF3).

Monetizing the Electronic-Grade Future

To this end, a major CAPEX for incremental HFC capacity (up to 15,000 MTPA of R32) is on track for Q3FY27, with expected peak revenue potential of ₹600-825 crore. As the company moves toward these electronic grades, it also plans to supply high-purity downstream gases, such as BF-3, specifically for semiconductor applications.

Comparison of Valuation and Returns

Navin Fluorine distinguishes itself as the peer leader in capital efficiency, yet the return ratios, including Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE), for both Navin and Gujarat, remain relatively modest. Valuation-wise, both these companies are still trading at a premium relative to industry multiples, while valuations have cooled below their historical valuations.

Peer Comparison (X) Company P/E 5Y Median P/E Industry P/E ROCE (%) ROE (%) Gujarat Fluro 52.4 51.1 25.2 9.9 8.3 Navin Fluro 55.9 72.4 28.1 11.7 11.5 source: screener.in

As the battery market heads toward $681 billion and semiconductor investments accelerate, fluorochemical companies are moving up the value chain.

Their shift into high-purity, electronics-grade materials positions them at the centre of this structural opportunity. However, scale, technology, and execution will ultimately decide who captures the next phase of growth. Meanwhile, add them to your watchlist and stay tuned.

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data were unavailable have we used an alternative, widely accepted, and widely used source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

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