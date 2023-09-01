Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.76
|-1.96
|-12.54
|-13.63
|-69.31
|973.99
|452.83
|3.15
|5.88
|-3.80
|6.65
|-10.57
|190.06
|494.79
|2.57
|1.54
|0.84
|10.01
|6.89
|136.55
|570.80
|12.74
|8.53
|1.11
|22.96
|31.06
|95.59
|149.46
|4.55
|38.08
|47.58
|46.85
|13.87
|103.24
|-28.27
|2.95
|3.96
|6.13
|31.67
|11.78
|1,391.32
|1,525.68
|7.84
|30.77
|51.03
|88.43
|30.26
|378.01
|390.31
|12.76
|7.56
|15.08
|10.65
|-13.87
|126.50
|94.95
|4.33
|8.00
|19.08
|29.28
|-6.41
|102.88
|6.52
|13.30
|-7.48
|-18.25
|35.98
|9.95
|11.16
|211.88
|2.05
|37.59
|49.33
|111.32
|119.18
|700.00
|479.31
|4.90
|-6.71
|-16.93
|-21.56
|-59.92
|274.49
|521.42
|9.64
|-13.89
|-10.44
|-14.92
|-2.21
|11.95
|66.17
|10.21
|33.90
|62.66
|62.66
|62.66
|62.66
|62.66
|0
|21.09
|14.83
|-43.52
|-59.23
|-24.45
|-26.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sreechem Resins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222OR1988PLC002739 and registration number is 002739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sreechem Resins Ltd. is ₹18.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sreechem Resins Ltd. is -7.48 and PB ratio of Sreechem Resins Ltd. is 1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sreechem Resins Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sreechem Resins Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sreechem Resins Ltd. is ₹218.75 and 52-week low of Sreechem Resins Ltd. is ₹37.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.