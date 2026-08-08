What is the share price of Sreechem Resins? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sreechem Resins is ₹25.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Sreechem Resins? The Sreechem Resins is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sreechem Resins? The market cap of Sreechem Resins is ₹10.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sreechem Resins? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sreechem Resins are ₹28.00 and ₹25.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sreechem Resins? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sreechem Resins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sreechem Resins is ₹51.50 and 52-week low of Sreechem Resins is ₹25.05 as on .

How has the Sreechem Resins performed historically in terms of returns? The Sreechem Resins has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, -17.02% for the past month, -32.37% over 3 months, -32.62% over 1 year, -15.11% across 3 years, and -11.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sreechem Resins? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sreechem Resins are -52.88 and 0.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global