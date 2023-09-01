Follow Us

Sreechem Resins Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SREECHEM RESINS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹45.00 Closed
3.451.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sreechem Resins Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.50₹45.00
₹45.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.81₹218.75
₹45.00
Open Price
₹43.50
Prev. Close
₹43.50
Volume
300

Sreechem Resins Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.5
  • R246
  • R347
  • Pivot
    44.5
  • S144
  • S243
  • S342.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5145.0441.37
  • 10145.3740.95
  • 20148.2441.23
  • 50136.4343.11
  • 10096.0148.18
  • 20064.1856.9

Sreechem Resins Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.76-1.96-12.54-13.63-69.31973.99452.83
3.155.88-3.806.65-10.57190.06494.79
2.571.540.8410.016.89136.55570.80
12.748.531.1122.9631.0695.59149.46
4.5538.0847.5846.8513.87103.24-28.27
2.953.966.1331.6711.781,391.321,525.68
7.8430.7751.0388.4330.26378.01390.31
12.767.5615.0810.65-13.87126.5094.95
4.338.0019.0829.28-6.41102.886.52
13.30-7.48-18.2535.989.9511.16211.88
2.0537.5949.33111.32119.18700.00479.31
4.90-6.71-16.93-21.56-59.92274.49521.42
9.64-13.89-10.44-14.92-2.2111.9566.17
10.2133.9062.6662.6662.6662.6662.66
021.0914.83-43.52-59.23-24.45-26.31

Sreechem Resins Ltd. Share Holdings

Sreechem Resins Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sreechem Resins Ltd.

Sreechem Resins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222OR1988PLC002739 and registration number is 002739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Binod Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Kabra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal Joshi
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Niwesh Sharma
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Sweta Maheshwari
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vibhor Sharma
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Sreechem Resins Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sreechem Resins Ltd.?

The market cap of Sreechem Resins Ltd. is ₹18.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sreechem Resins Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sreechem Resins Ltd. is -7.48 and PB ratio of Sreechem Resins Ltd. is 1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sreechem Resins Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sreechem Resins Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sreechem Resins Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sreechem Resins Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sreechem Resins Ltd. is ₹218.75 and 52-week low of Sreechem Resins Ltd. is ₹37.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

