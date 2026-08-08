Here's the live share price of Sreechem Resins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sreechem Resins
|-5.17
|-17.02
|-32.37
|-40.27
|-32.62
|-15.11
|-11.67
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sreechem Resins has declined 32.62% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Sreechem Resins has underperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.8
|27.93
|10
|29.91
|29.29
|20
|31.88
|31.01
|50
|33.14
|33.39
|100
|36.29
|35.17
|200
|36.75
|38.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sreechem Resins remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Sreechem Resins - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For Board Meeting To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Results For The
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Sreechem Resins - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Navin Kothari Of M/S. N K &Associates,Company Secretaries As The Secretarial Audi
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Sreechem Resins - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Bimal Kumar Choraria, Chartered Accountant As The Internal Auditor Of The Company.
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Sreechem Resins - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Sreechem Resins - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026, In Compliance With IND
Source: Dion Global
Sreechem Resins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222OR1988PLC002739 and registration number is 002739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sreechem Resins is ₹25.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sreechem Resins is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sreechem Resins is ₹10.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sreechem Resins are ₹28.00 and ₹25.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sreechem Resins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sreechem Resins is ₹51.50 and 52-week low of Sreechem Resins is ₹25.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sreechem Resins has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, -17.02% for the past month, -32.37% over 3 months, -32.62% over 1 year, -15.11% across 3 years, and -11.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sreechem Resins are -52.88 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global