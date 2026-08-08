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Sreechem Resins Share Price

NSE
BSE

SREECHEM RESINS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Sreechem Resins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.70 Closed
-4.81₹ -1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sreechem Resins Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.70₹28.00
₹25.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.05₹51.50
₹25.70
Open Price
₹27.00
Prev. Close
₹27.00
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Sreechem Resins Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sreechem Resins		-5.17-17.02-32.37-40.27-32.62-15.11-11.67
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sreechem Resins has declined 32.62% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Sreechem Resins has underperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).

Sreechem Resins Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sreechem Resins Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.827.93
1029.9129.29
2031.8831.01
5033.1433.39
10036.2935.17
20036.7538.52

Source: Dion Global

Sreechem Resins Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sreechem Resins remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sreechem Resins Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTSreechem Resins - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For Board Meeting To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Results For The
Jul 24, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTSreechem Resins - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Navin Kothari Of M/S. N K &Associates,Company Secretaries As The Secretarial Audi
Jul 24, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTSreechem Resins - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Bimal Kumar Choraria, Chartered Accountant As The Internal Auditor Of The Company.
Jul 08, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTSreechem Resins - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTSreechem Resins - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026, In Compliance With IND

Source: Dion Global

About Sreechem Resins

Sreechem Resins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222OR1988PLC002739 and registration number is 002739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Binod Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Kabra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vibhor Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Niwesh Sharma
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Sweta Maheshwari
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vinay Joshi
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Sreechem Resins Share Price

What is the share price of Sreechem Resins?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sreechem Resins is ₹25.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sreechem Resins?

The Sreechem Resins is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sreechem Resins?

The market cap of Sreechem Resins is ₹10.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sreechem Resins?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sreechem Resins are ₹28.00 and ₹25.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sreechem Resins?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sreechem Resins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sreechem Resins is ₹51.50 and 52-week low of Sreechem Resins is ₹25.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sreechem Resins performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sreechem Resins has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, -17.02% for the past month, -32.37% over 3 months, -32.62% over 1 year, -15.11% across 3 years, and -11.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sreechem Resins?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sreechem Resins are -52.88 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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