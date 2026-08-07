Here's the live share price of Deco-Mica along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
|Citichem India
|6.25
|3.03
|-2.86
|-1.45
|-38.38
|-37.09
|-24.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Deco-Mica has declined 20.21% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Deco-Mica has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.89
|63.41
|10
|58.63
|61.06
|20
|57.26
|59.46
|50
|57.8
|58.74
|100
|58.72
|60.18
|200
|65.77
|63.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Deco-Mica remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.65%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Deco-Mica - Clarification Sought from Deco Mica Ltd
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Deco-Mica - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Ob
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Deco-Mica - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Deco-Mica - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation ,2015 - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|May 30, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Deco-Mica - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Deco-Mica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20299GJ1988PLC010807 and registration number is 010807. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deco-Mica is ₹60.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deco-Mica is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deco-Mica is ₹25.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deco-Mica are ₹60.33 and ₹60.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deco-Mica stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deco-Mica is ₹87.89 and 52-week low of Deco-Mica is ₹47.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deco-Mica has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 7.62% for the past month, 1.62% over 3 months, -20.21% over 1 year, -2.46% across 3 years, and 20.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deco-Mica are 36.65 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global