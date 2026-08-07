What is the share price of Deco-Mica? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deco-Mica is ₹60.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Deco-Mica? The Deco-Mica is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deco-Mica? The market cap of Deco-Mica is ₹25.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Deco-Mica? Today’s highest and lowest price of Deco-Mica are ₹60.33 and ₹60.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deco-Mica? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deco-Mica stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deco-Mica is ₹87.89 and 52-week low of Deco-Mica is ₹47.00 as on .

How has the Deco-Mica performed historically in terms of returns? The Deco-Mica has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 7.62% for the past month, 1.62% over 3 months, -20.21% over 1 year, -2.46% across 3 years, and 20.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deco-Mica? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deco-Mica are 36.65 and 0.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global