Deco-Mica Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DECO-MICA LTD.

Sector : Laminates | Smallcap | BSE
₹72.13 Closed
-2-1.47
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Deco-Mica Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.13₹72.13
₹72.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.55₹90.00
₹72.13
Open Price
₹72.13
Prev. Close
₹73.60
Volume
1

Deco-Mica Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R172.13
  • R272.13
  • R372.13
  • Pivot
    72.13
  • S172.13
  • S272.13
  • S372.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.2472.91
  • 1032.6171.04
  • 2033.7769.53
  • 5036.9968.9
  • 10039.2166.45
  • 20032.1659.95

Deco-Mica Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.4611.0224.3214.89131.93673.10131.93
-3.16-6.9122.7244.2626.62203.9687.56
12.1411.097.8667.9053.44594.15373.20
7.096.379.736.63-44.82268.33-44.08
20.9022.6497.9650.46-35.9094.0514.73
-1.041.1037.0825.4511.46167.8625.75
3.0925.9354.9740.5083.78486.21160.74
0-5.00-20.04-30.37-18.24-33.05-88.11

Deco-Mica Ltd. Share Holdings

Deco-Mica Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Deco-Mica Ltd.

Deco-Mica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20299GJ1988PLC010807 and registration number is 010807. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Laminates. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijaybhai Dindayal Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Vijaybhai Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Vishal Vijaybhai Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Harish Dhanjibhai Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gunjan Yogesh Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nupur Bipinchandra Modi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deco-Mica Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deco-Mica Ltd.?

The market cap of Deco-Mica Ltd. is ₹30.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deco-Mica Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deco-Mica Ltd. is 15.33 and PB ratio of Deco-Mica Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Deco-Mica Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deco-Mica Ltd. is ₹72.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deco-Mica Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deco-Mica Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deco-Mica Ltd. is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Deco-Mica Ltd. is ₹29.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

