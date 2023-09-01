Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Deco-Mica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20299GJ1988PLC010807 and registration number is 010807. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Laminates. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Deco-Mica Ltd. is ₹30.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Deco-Mica Ltd. is 15.33 and PB ratio of Deco-Mica Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deco-Mica Ltd. is ₹72.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deco-Mica Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deco-Mica Ltd. is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Deco-Mica Ltd. is ₹29.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.