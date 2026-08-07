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Deco-Mica Share Price

NSE
BSE

DECO-MICA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Deco-Mica along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.32 Closed
-4.99₹ -3.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Deco-Mica Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.32₹60.33
₹60.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.00₹87.89
₹60.32
Open Price
₹60.32
Prev. Close
₹63.49
Volume
212

Source: Dion Global

Deco-Mica Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34
Citichem India		6.253.03-2.86-1.45-38.38-37.09-24.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Deco-Mica has declined 20.21% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Yasho Industries (131.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Deco-Mica has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).

Deco-Mica Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Deco-Mica Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.8963.41
1058.6361.06
2057.2659.46
5057.858.74
10058.7260.18
20065.7763.9

Source: Dion Global

Deco-Mica Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deco-Mica remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.65%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Deco-Mica Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTDeco-Mica - Clarification Sought from Deco Mica Ltd
Aug 05, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTDeco-Mica - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Ob
Jul 15, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTDeco-Mica - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTDeco-Mica - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation ,2015 - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
May 30, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTDeco-Mica - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Deco-Mica

Deco-Mica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20299GJ1988PLC010807 and registration number is 010807. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijaybhai Dindayal Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Vijaybhai Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Vishal Vijaybhai Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Gunjan Yogesh Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nupur Bipinchandra Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Diwakar Navalkishor Jha
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anjali Shivsharan Upadhyay
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Dyuti Deepak Vyas
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Deco-Mica Share Price

What is the share price of Deco-Mica?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deco-Mica is ₹60.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deco-Mica?

The Deco-Mica is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deco-Mica?

The market cap of Deco-Mica is ₹25.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deco-Mica?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deco-Mica are ₹60.33 and ₹60.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deco-Mica?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deco-Mica stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deco-Mica is ₹87.89 and 52-week low of Deco-Mica is ₹47.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Deco-Mica performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deco-Mica has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 7.62% for the past month, 1.62% over 3 months, -20.21% over 1 year, -2.46% across 3 years, and 20.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deco-Mica?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deco-Mica are 36.65 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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