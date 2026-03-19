Indian diagnostic firm, Metropolis Healthcare, has declared a 3:1 bonus issue, with the record date fixed for March 20. The deemed allotment date for the same has been set for March 23, as stated in its regulatory filing.

Metropolis Healthcare: Bonus Issue

The healthcare company will issue three bonus shares for every one share held by the shareholders, with each share having a face value of Rs 2.

“This is in reference to our previous intimations dated February 04, 2026, and March 09, 2026, regarding the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Company and subsequent approval of the shareholders (via Postal Ballot) of the Company, for the issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 3:1, i.e., Three (3) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of INR 2/- (Indian Rupees Two only) each for every One (1) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of face value of INR 2/- (Indian Rupees Two only) each,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

The record date for the issuance of bonus shares has been fixed for Friday, March 20. The date is crucial for investors as it determines shareholders’ eligibility. For shareholders to be eligible to receive the bonus shares, they need to be listed in the records of the company specifically on this date.

The deemed date of allotment of Bonus Equity Shares shall be Monday, March 23, 2026, the company added.

Metropolis Healthcare: Share Price

In early trade, the stock of the company was down by more than 1%, trading at Rs 1,840. Over the past five trading sessions, the company’s stock has delivered a return of over 1%. However, over the past one month, the stock of the healthcare firm has gone down by over 3%.

Over the past six months, the company’s stock has declined by nearly 14%, while over the past one year, the stock has given a return of over 13%.

Metropolis Healthcare: Analyst Meet

The Mumbai-headquartered diagnostic chain has scheduled an analyst/investor meeting for Monday, March 23. The meet will commence from 10:00 AM IST onwards.