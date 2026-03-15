As FY26 nears its end, companies are all lining up to pay out their final and interim dividends this week. Many entities have declared their rights and bonus issues.

Shares of financial stocks like 5paisa Capital and Maha Rashtra Apex will be in focus, while investors will also monitor defence stocks like Mishra Dhatu Nigam.

Big economic data to watch

Additionally, the Government of India will also release some key economic data this week, which will be closely monitored amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

With the Indian markets experiencing sharp swings over the week, here is some key corporate action to look out for in the coming week:

1. DIC India to pay final dividend

The company, in its annual general meeting, announced that it will pay out a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year ended 2025. The record date for the same has been set for March 16.

A record date is crucial for investors, as on this date the company decides the exact list of shareholders eligible for the dividend payout based on ownership on the record date.

2. Key economic data for March 16

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data for February 2026 will be released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Monday. WPI is a key economic indicator of wholesale inflation, as it measures the average change in the prices of goods sold and traded at a wholesale level.

India’s unemployment rate data for February 2026 will also be released on March 16 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Additionally, the country’s trade data, including import and export figures for February, is also expected to be released on March 16. This figure would be particularly noteworthy, as the country struck an interim trade deal with the US earlier in February that reduced tariffs on certain Indian goods to 18% from the earlier 50%.

3. 5paisa Capital rights issue record date March 17

The brokerage has set the record date of March 17 for determining the shareholders eligible for its rights issue.

The issue is being offered at an entitlement ratio of 1:2, with an issue price of Rs 300 per share, each having a face value of Rs 10 per share. The issue will open on March 27 and close on April 10, while the on-market renunciation period will end on April 7.

4. Banco Products to pay second interim dividend

For FY26, the company will pay out a second interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Rs 2, and the record date for the same has been set for March 19. The eligible shareholders will receive the payout on or before March 25.

5. Mishra Dhatu Nigam interim dividend record date March 19

The defence PSU has set the record date of March 19 for determining the shareholders eligible for its interim dividend of Rs 0.85 per share, each having a face value of Rs 10. This marks the first interim dividend payout by the company in FY26.

6. Maha Rashtra Apex Corp rights issue record date March 20

The financial services company has announced a rights issue worth Rs 14.09 crore, for which the record date has been set for March 20. The entitlement ratio for this issue is 1:1, allowing eligible shareholders to buy one new share for every one share held as on the record date.

The company is offering over 1.4 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each, at an issue price of Rs 10. The issue will open on April 2 and close on April 30.

7. Foreign Exchange Reserves data March 20

The RBI will likely release its latest weekly foreign exchange reserves figures on March 20. Markets will be paying close attention, especially with the Indian rupee having touched fresh record lows in recent sessions.

8. Metropolis Healthcare bonus issue record date March 20

The company announced a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 3:1, for which the record date has been set for March 20. Eligible shareholders will receive three additional shares for every one share they hold as on the record date.

The deemed allotment of these shares is expected around March 23.