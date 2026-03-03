Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|20,01,875
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|27,90,621
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|4,07,134
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|1,77,27,577
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|7,33,88,956
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|10,02,069
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|6,735
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|14,90,881
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|29,97,529
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|3,30,330
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|4,32,301
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|4,94,148
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|2,37,28,722
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|1,72,68,287
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|1,49,39,455
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|20,579
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|1,18,04,909
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|6,03,744
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|15,57,182
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|1,22,50,296
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|42,07,514
|Container Corporation of India
|479.00
|-16.65
|-3.36
|16,56,198
|Balkrishna Industries
|2302.60
|-81.30
|-3.41
|1,46,832
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|2,45,41,706
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|7,54,603
|GMR Airports
|96.49
|-4.14
|-4.11
|1,19,96,476
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|1,21,54,400
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|3,14,64,579
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|45,85,224
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36
|34,65,274