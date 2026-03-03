|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23,032.94
|23,016.84
|10
|23,070.88
|23,016.81
|20
|22,928.5
|22,928.16
|50
|22,765.48
|22,809.61
|100
|22,835.69
|22,613.52
|200
|22,031.48
|21,803.96
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|Container Corporation of India
|479.00
|-16.65
|-3.36
|Balkrishna Industries
|2302.60
|-81.30
|-3.41
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|GMR Airports
|96.49
|-4.14
|-4.11
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36