Nifty Consumption Share Price

NSE
BSE
NIFTY CONSUMPTION

Nifty Consumption
₹8,358.70 Closed
0.73+60.25 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

23
8
1W
1.1
1M
-0.2
3M
4.6
6M
16.8
1Y
5.4
5Y
57.4
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,840.3526.250.55
2,06,097
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
3,259.553.450.11
6,50,108
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,761.0540.651.09
3,60,830
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,668.4554.651.18
4,56,014
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
719.851.250.17
6,14,792
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
865.959.551.12
44,27,840
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,484.3516.600.37
3,83,094
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,939.4-2.65-0.14
6,61,781
303.053.001.00
13,72,760
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
553.350.250.05
9,24,053
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
503.25-0.85-0.17
30,43,665
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,400.463.801.91
6,91,310
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,005.350.200.02
3,10,505
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,377.75-6.80-0.49
8,48,217
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,927.411.450.39
3,31,806
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,504.8-0.25-0.01
8,13,220
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,372.3540.850.94
1,15,232
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,438.93.900.16
5,62,986
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
441.051.350.31
1,14,27,294
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
506.05-6.00-1.17
14,93,112
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,591.9516.551.05
21,47,005
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.35-0.70-0.12
31,96,293
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
10,331.25327.453.27
11,93,009
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
21,915.55-70.85-0.32
35,848
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,822-331.20-0.82
12,243
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
844.159.801.17
6,61,491
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,116.812.350.40
4,23,678
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,063.114.500.71
7,85,499
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,012.454.900.49
4,66,526
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
870.050.150.02
8,70,393
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
262.550.350.13
54,86,433

