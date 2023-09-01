Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,840.35
|26.25
|0.55
|2,06,097
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,259.55
|3.45
|0.11
|6,50,108
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,761.05
|40.65
|1.09
|3,60,830
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|719.85
|1.25
|0.17
|6,14,792
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|865.95
|9.55
|1.12
|44,27,840
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,939.4
|-2.65
|-0.14
|6,61,781
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|303.05
|3.00
|1.00
|13,72,760
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|553.35
|0.25
|0.05
|9,24,053
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|503.25
|-0.85
|-0.17
|30,43,665
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,400.4
|63.80
|1.91
|6,91,310
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,005.35
|0.20
|0.02
|3,10,505
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,377.75
|-6.80
|-0.49
|8,48,217
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,927.4
|11.45
|0.39
|3,31,806
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,504.8
|-0.25
|-0.01
|8,13,220
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,372.35
|40.85
|0.94
|1,15,232
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,438.9
|3.90
|0.16
|5,62,986
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31
|1,14,27,294
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|506.05
|-6.00
|-1.17
|14,93,112
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,591.95
|16.55
|1.05
|21,47,005
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.35
|-0.70
|-0.12
|31,96,293
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|10,331.25
|327.45
|3.27
|11,93,009
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|21,915.55
|-70.85
|-0.32
|35,848
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|39,822
|-331.20
|-0.82
|12,243
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|844.15
|9.80
|1.17
|6,61,491
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,116.8
|12.35
|0.40
|4,23,678
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,063.1
|14.50
|0.71
|7,85,499
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,012.45
|4.90
|0.49
|4,66,526
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|870.05
|0.15
|0.02
|8,70,393
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|262.55
|0.35
|0.13
|54,86,433