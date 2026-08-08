Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Hero MotoCorp
|5725.00
|174.50
|3.14
|19,14,675
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3502.00
|96.00
|2.82
|32,99,237
|Britannia Industries
|5510.00
|106.00
|1.96
|13,42,849
|TVS Motor Company
|4440.90
|65.90
|1.51
|8,40,158
|Hindustan Unilever
|2096.00
|16.50
|0.79
|10,54,665
|Eicher Motors
|8020.00
|52.50
|0.66
|3,39,416
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|Tata Power Company
|380.55
|1.95
|0.52
|26,14,409
|Adani Power
|209.00
|0.88
|0.42
|1,43,72,119
|Bajaj Auto
|11662.00
|42.00
|0.36
|2,08,968
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|5.00
|0.33
|15,20,661
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5333.00
|14.50
|0.27
|4,32,283
|Havells India
|1288.00
|2.50
|0.19
|15,06,943
|ITC
|286.10
|0.20
|0.07
|61,28,841
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0
|1,92,713
|DLF
|642.00
|0
|0
|24,66,390
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1070.00
|-2.40
|-0.22
|11,89,799
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8945.00
|-29.50
|-0.33
|2,73,543
|Eternal
|315.00
|-1.25
|-0.40
|1,27,63,812
|Varun Beverages
|442.00
|-2.00
|-0.45
|24,72,286
|Indian Hotels Company
|731.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|16,06,078
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.30
|-7.70
|-0.71
|8,79,013
|Asian Paints
|2735.00
|-20.00
|-0.73
|10,67,986
|Avenue Supermarts
|3900.00
|-31.20
|-0.79
|3,74,241
|United Spirits
|1512.40
|-12.60
|-0.83
|3,24,797
|Titan Company
|4941.00
|-57.00
|-1.14
|11,66,858
|Info Edge (India)
|1225.30
|-14.70
|-1.19
|7,47,939
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1050.00
|-27.30
|-2.53
|26,59,684
|Trent
|2997.00
|-110.10
|-3.54
|24,69,173