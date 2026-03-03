|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11,710.9
|11,659.31
|10
|11,760.5
|11,707.51
|20
|11,750.48
|11,743.36
|50
|11,898.16
|11,866.18
|100
|12,138.47
|11,966
|200
|11,997.97
|11,891.22
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|Avenue Supermarts
|3802.50
|-45.10
|-1.17
|Trent
|3848.50
|-51.00
|-1.31
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|Varun Beverages
|445.30
|-6.10
|-1.35
|Tata Consumer Products
|1125.20
|-15.80
|-1.38
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|Adani Power
|137.97
|-2.14
|-1.53
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|Info Edge (India)
|998.50
|-31.10
|-3.02
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1176.00
|-41.50
|-3.41
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36