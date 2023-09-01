Follow Us

DEEP INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹244.05 Closed
-0.63-1.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Deep Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹242.00₹249.15
₹244.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.17₹281.80
₹244.05
Open Price
₹245.75
Prev. Close
₹245.60
Volume
1,55,190

Deep Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1248.07
  • R2252.18
  • R3255.22
  • Pivot
    245.03
  • S1240.92
  • S2237.88
  • S3233.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5301.1251.03
  • 10297.63254.56
  • 20284.35250.66
  • 50248.19228.52
  • 100225.2203.53
  • 200216.72176.06

Deep Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.527.0944.1580.11116.161,271.071,271.07
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48

Deep Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Deep Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Deep Industries Ltd.

Deep Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14292GJ2006PLC049371 and registration number is 049371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 271.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Paras Shantilal Savla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Kantilal Savla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohan Shah
    Whole Time Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Dr. Kirit Nanubhai Shelat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemendrakumar Chamanlal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shaily Dedhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deep Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Deep Industries Ltd. is ₹1,561.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deep Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deep Industries Ltd. is 18.06 and PB ratio of Deep Industries Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Deep Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Industries Ltd. is ₹244.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deep Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Industries Ltd. is ₹281.80 and 52-week low of Deep Industries Ltd. is ₹106.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

