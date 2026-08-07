Here's the live share price of Deep Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deep Industries
|6.89
|43.40
|37.20
|56.45
|19.58
|38.44
|63.47
|Asian Energy Services
|1.98
|23.24
|37.72
|54.86
|19.83
|47.60
|24.88
|Oil Country Tubular
|8.83
|5.56
|3.05
|22.33
|-33.42
|41.69
|52.65
|DHP India
|-0.50
|-1.99
|-0.48
|4.65
|-23.10
|-14.27
|-2.78
|Duke Offshore
|10.33
|56.80
|147.39
|177.68
|164.29
|76.28
|27.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Deep Industries has gained 19.58% compared to peers like Asian Energy Services (19.83%), Oil Country Tubular (-33.42%), DHP India (-23.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Deep Industries has outperformed peers relative to Asian Energy Services (24.88%) and Oil Country Tubular (52.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|568.51
|617.79
|10
|523.85
|578.24
|20
|493.31
|538.17
|50
|489.81
|501.72
|100
|463.95
|478.87
|200
|446.42
|464.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Deep Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.53%, FII holding fell to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Deep Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Deep Industries - Intimation Of Notice Of 20Th Annual General Meeting Along With Annual Report Of The Company, Book Closure,
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Deep Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Deep Industries - Intimation Of Notice Of 20Th Annual General Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:41 AM IST IST
|Deep Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Deep Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14292GJ2006PLC049371 and registration number is 049371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities for petroleum and natural gas mining. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 702.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Industries is ₹638.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deep Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deep Industries is ₹4,083.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deep Industries are ₹657.85 and ₹623.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Industries is ₹660.50 and 52-week low of Deep Industries is ₹326.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deep Industries has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 43.4% for the past month, 37.2% over 3 months, 19.58% over 1 year, 38.44% across 3 years, and 63.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deep Industries are 19.78 and 2.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global