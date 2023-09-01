Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Deep Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14292GJ2006PLC049371 and registration number is 049371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 271.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Deep Industries Ltd. is ₹1,561.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Deep Industries Ltd. is 18.06 and PB ratio of Deep Industries Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Industries Ltd. is ₹244.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Industries Ltd. is ₹281.80 and 52-week low of Deep Industries Ltd. is ₹106.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.