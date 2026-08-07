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Deep Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEEP INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Petroleum
Theme
EnergyOil & Gas Exploration
Index
BSE EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Deep Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹638.00 Closed
2.03₹ 12.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Deep Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹623.95₹657.85
₹638.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹326.85₹660.50
₹638.00
Open Price
₹623.95
Prev. Close
₹625.30
Volume
29,062

Source: Dion Global

Deep Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deep Industries		6.8943.4037.2056.4519.5838.4463.47
Asian Energy Services		1.9823.2437.7254.8619.8347.6024.88
Oil Country Tubular		8.835.563.0522.33-33.4241.6952.65
DHP India		-0.50-1.99-0.484.65-23.10-14.27-2.78
Duke Offshore		10.3356.80147.39177.68164.2976.2827.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Deep Industries has gained 19.58% compared to peers like Asian Energy Services (19.83%), Oil Country Tubular (-33.42%), DHP India (-23.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Deep Industries has outperformed peers relative to Asian Energy Services (24.88%) and Oil Country Tubular (52.65%).

Deep Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Deep Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5568.51617.79
10523.85578.24
20493.31538.17
50489.81501.72
100463.95478.87
200446.42464.46

Source: Dion Global

Deep Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deep Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.53%, FII holding fell to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Deep Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTDeep Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 07, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTDeep Industries - Intimation Of Notice Of 20Th Annual General Meeting Along With Annual Report Of The Company, Book Closure,
Aug 07, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTDeep Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTDeep Industries - Intimation Of Notice Of 20Th Annual General Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 02:41 AM IST ISTDeep Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Deep Industries

Deep Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14292GJ2006PLC049371 and registration number is 049371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities for petroleum and natural gas mining. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 702.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Paras Shantilal Savla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Kantilal Savla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohan Vasantkumar Shah
    Whole Time Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Dr. Kirit Nanubhai Shelat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ashokkumar Ratilal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shaily Jatin Dedhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deep Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Deep Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Industries is ₹638.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deep Industries?

The Deep Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Industries?

The market cap of Deep Industries is ₹4,083.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deep Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deep Industries are ₹657.85 and ₹623.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deep Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Industries is ₹660.50 and 52-week low of Deep Industries is ₹326.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Deep Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deep Industries has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 43.4% for the past month, 37.2% over 3 months, 19.58% over 1 year, 38.44% across 3 years, and 63.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deep Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deep Industries are 19.78 and 2.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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