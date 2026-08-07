What is the share price of Deep Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Industries is ₹638.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Deep Industries? The Deep Industries is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Industries? The market cap of Deep Industries is ₹4,083.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Deep Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Deep Industries are ₹657.85 and ₹623.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deep Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Industries is ₹660.50 and 52-week low of Deep Industries is ₹326.85 as on .

How has the Deep Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Deep Industries has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 43.4% for the past month, 37.2% over 3 months, 19.58% over 1 year, 38.44% across 3 years, and 63.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deep Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deep Industries are 19.78 and 2.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global