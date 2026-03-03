|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12,215.69
|12,244.76
|10
|12,146.27
|12,203.69
|20
|12,133.99
|12,137.6
|50
|11,996.29
|12,031.86
|100
|11,950.73
|11,919.75
|200
|11,745.94
|11,765.46
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|521.65
|76.00
|17.05
|Deep Industries
|367.00
|19.50
|5.61
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|136.45
|5.65
|4.32
|Oil India
|488.65
|4.70
|0.97
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|Castrol India
|185.80
|-1.20
|-0.64
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|Aegis Logistics
|679.20
|-9.65
|-1.40
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.95
|-4.55
|-1.49
|Mahanagar Gas
|1199.05
|-20.35
|-1.67
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|137.65
|-2.80
|-1.99
|Gujarat Gas
|398.45
|-8.55
|-2.10
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1074.95
|-27.70
|-2.51
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.80
|-4.35
|-2.54
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.75
|-25.25
|-2.62
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|Savita Oil Technologies
|366.60
|-12.40
|-3.27
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.35
|-14.75
|-3.36
|Confidence Petroleum India
|30.50
|-1.14
|-3.60
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|Panama Petrochem
|270.40
|-11.00
|-3.91
|Petronet LNG
|310.40
|-12.95
|-4.00
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|78.91
|-3.38
|-4.11
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|206.95
|-9.15
|-4.23
|IRM Energy
|226.75
|-10.20
|-4.30
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|187.95
|-8.70
|-4.42
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53